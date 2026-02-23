جدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي السابق نوري المالكي، التأكيد على أنه لن يسحب ترشحه من منصب رئيس الوزراء. وقال المالكي في مقابلة مع وكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الاثنين): «لا نية لدي للانسحاب أبداً، لاحترامي للدولة التي أنتمي إليها ولسيادتها وإرادتها، وليس من حق أحد أن يقول لا تنتخبوا فلاناً وانتخبوا فلاناً».

ضغوط ورسائل متعددة

ولفت إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي، الذي يشكل الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان العراقي، اتفق على هذا الترشيح. لذلك احتراماً للموقع، لا أنسحب، وقلتها في تصريحات كثيرة، إنه «لا انسحاب وإلى النهاية».

وأكد تمسكه بحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، الأمر الذي تطالب به الولايات المتحدة أيضاً. وأقر بوجود ضغوطات أمربكية، قائلاً: «وصلت رسائل متعددة استقرت في الآونة الأخيرة على مطالب تخص الدولة».

واعتبر أن أمريكا لم تأت بجديد، إذ ما تطالب به يجسد مطالبه كذلك. وقال: «نريد حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، ونريد مركزية القوة العسكرية».

وأشار إلى أنه كرر مراراً أنه «يريد جيشاً واحداً تحت قيادة واحدة، ومؤتمِراً بأمر الدولة بشكل مباشر، من دون تعدد في إدارة السلاح الموجود».


ملتزم بالعلاقة مع إيران

وعلى وقع التصعيد بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، أكد المالكي رفضه لأي تعدٍ على مقار دبلوماسية في العراق. وشدد على أنه «لن يسمح بالتصدي لأية دولة لها وجود دبلوماسي، ولأية سفارات في العراق من قبل أية جهة أخرى». وطمأن المالكي جميع الدول «أننا نمنع أي تجاوز على سفاراتها أو مصالحها الرسمية المعتمدة في العراق».

وأعلن المالكي بأنه ملتزم بالعلاقة مع إيران، ومؤمن بأهمية العلاقة مع الولايات المتحدة في الوقت نفسه. وقال: «نحن لا نزهد العلاقة مع إيران، فلدينا حدود تمتد على 1300 كيلومتر، وتوجد بيننا مصالح مشتركة».

وشدد على أن العلاقة مع الجانب الأمريكي ضرورية لنهوض البلاد. وأضاف: «العراق كدولة تريد أن تنهض.. تحتاج إلى دولة حاضنة قوية وكبيرة وأمربكا عندها تجارب في احتضان الدول».


الحكومة قضية داخلية

من جانبه، جدد وزير الخارجية العراقي فؤاد حسين، موقفه من تشكيل الحكومة القادمة، مؤكداً على أنها شأن داخلي.

وقال حسين خلال لقاء المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك في بغداد، "إن مسألة تشكيل الحكومة قضية داخلية، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار آراء الشركاء الدوليين، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة، باعتبارها دولة حليفة، وبما ينسجم مع حاجة أية حكومة عراقية جديدة إلى التفاعل الإيجابي مع سياسات الدول الأخرى»، وفق وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع».