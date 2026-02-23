جدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي السابق نوري المالكي، التأكيد على أنه لن يسحب ترشحه من منصب رئيس الوزراء. وقال المالكي في مقابلة مع وكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الاثنين): «لا نية لدي للانسحاب أبداً، لاحترامي للدولة التي أنتمي إليها ولسيادتها وإرادتها، وليس من حق أحد أن يقول لا تنتخبوا فلاناً وانتخبوا فلاناً».
ضغوط ورسائل متعددة
ولفت إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي، الذي يشكل الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان العراقي، اتفق على هذا الترشيح. لذلك احتراماً للموقع، لا أنسحب، وقلتها في تصريحات كثيرة، إنه «لا انسحاب وإلى النهاية».
وأكد تمسكه بحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، الأمر الذي تطالب به الولايات المتحدة أيضاً. وأقر بوجود ضغوطات أمربكية، قائلاً: «وصلت رسائل متعددة استقرت في الآونة الأخيرة على مطالب تخص الدولة».
واعتبر أن أمريكا لم تأت بجديد، إذ ما تطالب به يجسد مطالبه كذلك. وقال: «نريد حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، ونريد مركزية القوة العسكرية».
وأشار إلى أنه كرر مراراً أنه «يريد جيشاً واحداً تحت قيادة واحدة، ومؤتمِراً بأمر الدولة بشكل مباشر، من دون تعدد في إدارة السلاح الموجود».
ملتزم بالعلاقة مع إيران
وعلى وقع التصعيد بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، أكد المالكي رفضه لأي تعدٍ على مقار دبلوماسية في العراق. وشدد على أنه «لن يسمح بالتصدي لأية دولة لها وجود دبلوماسي، ولأية سفارات في العراق من قبل أية جهة أخرى». وطمأن المالكي جميع الدول «أننا نمنع أي تجاوز على سفاراتها أو مصالحها الرسمية المعتمدة في العراق».
وأعلن المالكي بأنه ملتزم بالعلاقة مع إيران، ومؤمن بأهمية العلاقة مع الولايات المتحدة في الوقت نفسه. وقال: «نحن لا نزهد العلاقة مع إيران، فلدينا حدود تمتد على 1300 كيلومتر، وتوجد بيننا مصالح مشتركة».
وشدد على أن العلاقة مع الجانب الأمريكي ضرورية لنهوض البلاد. وأضاف: «العراق كدولة تريد أن تنهض.. تحتاج إلى دولة حاضنة قوية وكبيرة وأمربكا عندها تجارب في احتضان الدول».
الحكومة قضية داخلية
من جانبه، جدد وزير الخارجية العراقي فؤاد حسين، موقفه من تشكيل الحكومة القادمة، مؤكداً على أنها شأن داخلي.
وقال حسين خلال لقاء المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك في بغداد، "إن مسألة تشكيل الحكومة قضية داخلية، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار آراء الشركاء الدوليين، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة، باعتبارها دولة حليفة، وبما ينسجم مع حاجة أية حكومة عراقية جديدة إلى التفاعل الإيجابي مع سياسات الدول الأخرى»، وفق وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع».
The former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki reiterated his commitment not to withdraw his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister. In an interview with Agence France-Presse today (Monday), al-Maliki said: "I have no intention of withdrawing ever, out of respect for the state I belong to and for its sovereignty and will, and no one has the right to say do not elect so-and-so and elect so-and-so instead."
Multiple Pressures and Messages
He pointed out that the coordination framework, which forms the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, agreed on this nomination. Therefore, out of respect for the position, I will not withdraw, and I have stated in many statements that "there is no withdrawal until the end."
He affirmed his commitment to restricting weapons to the hands of the state, which the United States also demands. He acknowledged the existence of American pressures, saying: "Multiple messages have reached us recently regarding demands concerning the state."
He considered that America has not brought anything new, as what it demands also reflects his own demands. He said: "We want to restrict weapons to the hands of the state, and we want centralization of military power."
He pointed out that he has repeatedly stated that "he wants one army under one command, and directly accountable to the state, without multiple management of the existing weapons."
Committed to the Relationship with Iran
Amid the escalation between Iran and the United States, al-Maliki confirmed his rejection of any encroachment on diplomatic premises in Iraq. He emphasized that "he will not allow any confrontation with any state that has a diplomatic presence, or with any embassies in Iraq by any other party." Al-Maliki reassured all countries "that we prevent any violation of their embassies or their officially recognized interests in Iraq."
Al-Maliki announced that he is committed to the relationship with Iran, while also believing in the importance of the relationship with the United States at the same time. He said: "We do not undervalue the relationship with Iran, as we have a border extending 1,300 kilometers, and we have mutual interests."
He stressed that the relationship with the American side is essential for the country's advancement. He added: "Iraq, as a state that wants to rise, needs a strong and large supportive state, and America has experience in supporting countries."
The Government is an Internal Matter
For his part, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein renewed his position on the formation of the upcoming government, emphasizing that it is an internal matter.
Hussein said during a meeting with U.S. envoy Tom Brack in Baghdad, "The issue of forming the government is an internal matter, taking into account the opinions of international partners, especially the United States, as it is an allied country, and in line with the need for any new Iraqi government to positively interact with the policies of other countries," according to the Iraqi News Agency "INA."