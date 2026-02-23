The former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki reiterated his commitment not to withdraw his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister. In an interview with Agence France-Presse today (Monday), al-Maliki said: "I have no intention of withdrawing ever, out of respect for the state I belong to and for its sovereignty and will, and no one has the right to say do not elect so-and-so and elect so-and-so instead."



Multiple Pressures and Messages

He pointed out that the coordination framework, which forms the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, agreed on this nomination. Therefore, out of respect for the position, I will not withdraw, and I have stated in many statements that "there is no withdrawal until the end."

He affirmed his commitment to restricting weapons to the hands of the state, which the United States also demands. He acknowledged the existence of American pressures, saying: "Multiple messages have reached us recently regarding demands concerning the state."

He considered that America has not brought anything new, as what it demands also reflects his own demands. He said: "We want to restrict weapons to the hands of the state, and we want centralization of military power."

He pointed out that he has repeatedly stated that "he wants one army under one command, and directly accountable to the state, without multiple management of the existing weapons."



Committed to the Relationship with Iran

Amid the escalation between Iran and the United States, al-Maliki confirmed his rejection of any encroachment on diplomatic premises in Iraq. He emphasized that "he will not allow any confrontation with any state that has a diplomatic presence, or with any embassies in Iraq by any other party." Al-Maliki reassured all countries "that we prevent any violation of their embassies or their officially recognized interests in Iraq."

Al-Maliki announced that he is committed to the relationship with Iran, while also believing in the importance of the relationship with the United States at the same time. He said: "We do not undervalue the relationship with Iran, as we have a border extending 1,300 kilometers, and we have mutual interests."

He stressed that the relationship with the American side is essential for the country's advancement. He added: "Iraq, as a state that wants to rise, needs a strong and large supportive state, and America has experience in supporting countries."



The Government is an Internal Matter

For his part, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein renewed his position on the formation of the upcoming government, emphasizing that it is an internal matter.

Hussein said during a meeting with U.S. envoy Tom Brack in Baghdad, "The issue of forming the government is an internal matter, taking into account the opinions of international partners, especially the United States, as it is an allied country, and in line with the need for any new Iraqi government to positively interact with the policies of other countries," according to the Iraqi News Agency "INA."