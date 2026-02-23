The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities Worldwide and the Chairman of the Yemeni Community in Jeddah, Mahdi Hatem Al-Nahari, affirmed that the celebration of Founding Day is a confirmation of pride in the deep-rooted origins of the Saudi state and the strong bond between citizens and their leaders.



Al-Nahari told "Okaz" that this historic day for the Kingdom is a day of pride for us as the Yemeni people; due to the nature of the relationship that binds us to the Kingdom, which has transcended partnership to brotherhood and a shared destiny. He clarified that the Yemeni people take pride in what Saudi Arabia has achieved in qualitative leaps at all levels and has become a leader in the world in all fields.



He pointed out that Founding Day established the principles of the Saudi state and laid the main foundations for future generations, making the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today a powerful force economically, developmentally, scientifically, and progress-wise in all fields and at all regional and international forums, placing it among the advanced countries.



The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities expressed the congratulations of the Yemeni communities, especially the community in the Kingdom, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to the Saudi people on this occasion, which represents joy for everyone, not only for Yemenis but for the entire Islamic nation; due to the Kingdom's status in the hearts of the Yemeni people and the Islamic nation.