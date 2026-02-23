أكد رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية حول العالم رئيس الجالية اليمنية بجدة مهدي حاتم النهاري أن الاحتفال بيوم التأسيس تأكيد على الاعتزاز بالجذور الراسخة للدولة السعودية والاعتزاز الوثيق بين المواطنين وقادتهم.


وقال النهاري لـ«عكاظ» إن هذا اليوم التاريخي للمملكة يعد يوم فخر لنا كشعب يمني؛ نظراً لطبيعة العلاقة التي تربطنا بالمملكة والتي تجاوزت الشراكة إلى الإخوة والمصير المشترك، موضحاً أن الشعب اليمني يفتخر بما حققته السعودية من قفزات نوعية على كل المستويات وأصبحت اليوم تقود العالم في كل المجالات.


وأشار إلى أن يوم التأسيس أرسى مبادئ الدولة السعودية ووضع الخطوط الرئيسية لأجيال المستقبل، لتصبح اليوم المملكة العربية السعودية القوة الضاربة اقتصادياً وتنموياً وعلمياً ونهضوياً في كافة المجالات وفي كافة المحافل الإقليمية والدولية، وأصبحت في مصاف الدول المتقدمة.


وأعرب رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية عن مباركة الجاليات اليمنية، خصوصاً الجالية في المملكة، لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والشعب السعودي بهذه المناسبة التي تمثل فرحة للجميع، ليس فقط لليمنيين بل للأمة الإسلامية؛ نظراً لمكانة المملكة في قلوب الشعب اليمني والأمة الإسلامية.