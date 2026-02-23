أكد رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية حول العالم رئيس الجالية اليمنية بجدة مهدي حاتم النهاري أن الاحتفال بيوم التأسيس تأكيد على الاعتزاز بالجذور الراسخة للدولة السعودية والاعتزاز الوثيق بين المواطنين وقادتهم.
وقال النهاري لـ«عكاظ» إن هذا اليوم التاريخي للمملكة يعد يوم فخر لنا كشعب يمني؛ نظراً لطبيعة العلاقة التي تربطنا بالمملكة والتي تجاوزت الشراكة إلى الإخوة والمصير المشترك، موضحاً أن الشعب اليمني يفتخر بما حققته السعودية من قفزات نوعية على كل المستويات وأصبحت اليوم تقود العالم في كل المجالات.
وأشار إلى أن يوم التأسيس أرسى مبادئ الدولة السعودية ووضع الخطوط الرئيسية لأجيال المستقبل، لتصبح اليوم المملكة العربية السعودية القوة الضاربة اقتصادياً وتنموياً وعلمياً ونهضوياً في كافة المجالات وفي كافة المحافل الإقليمية والدولية، وأصبحت في مصاف الدول المتقدمة.
وأعرب رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية عن مباركة الجاليات اليمنية، خصوصاً الجالية في المملكة، لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والشعب السعودي بهذه المناسبة التي تمثل فرحة للجميع، ليس فقط لليمنيين بل للأمة الإسلامية؛ نظراً لمكانة المملكة في قلوب الشعب اليمني والأمة الإسلامية.
The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities Worldwide and the Chairman of the Yemeni Community in Jeddah, Mahdi Hatem Al-Nahari, affirmed that the celebration of Founding Day is a confirmation of pride in the deep-rooted origins of the Saudi state and the strong bond between citizens and their leaders.
Al-Nahari told "Okaz" that this historic day for the Kingdom is a day of pride for us as the Yemeni people; due to the nature of the relationship that binds us to the Kingdom, which has transcended partnership to brotherhood and a shared destiny. He clarified that the Yemeni people take pride in what Saudi Arabia has achieved in qualitative leaps at all levels and has become a leader in the world in all fields.
He pointed out that Founding Day established the principles of the Saudi state and laid the main foundations for future generations, making the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today a powerful force economically, developmentally, scientifically, and progress-wise in all fields and at all regional and international forums, placing it among the advanced countries.
The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities expressed the congratulations of the Yemeni communities, especially the community in the Kingdom, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to the Saudi people on this occasion, which represents joy for everyone, not only for Yemenis but for the entire Islamic nation; due to the Kingdom's status in the hearts of the Yemeni people and the Islamic nation.