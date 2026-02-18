The Vatican announced that it will not participate in the "Peace Council" initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing that international crises should be addressed through the United Nations.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the highest-ranking diplomatic official in the Holy See, stated that "the Holy See will not participate in the Peace Council due to its specific nature, which clearly differs from that of other countries," stressing that one of the main concerns is the necessity for the United Nations to play a central role in managing crises at the international level.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church, received an invitation last January to join the council, noting that he had previously criticized some of Trump's policies.

Peace Council

The idea of the "Peace Council" stems from the plan proposed by Trump regarding Gaza, which led to a ceasefire described as fragile last October, with the council's stated goal being to oversee the temporary administration of the sector.

Later, Trump announced his intention to expand the council's scope, which he will personally chair, to address other global conflicts. The council is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Washington tomorrow, Thursday, to discuss the issue of Gaza's reconstruction.

In contrast, both Italy and the European Union announced their intention to participate only as observers, without officially joining the council.

International Criticism and Concerns

The formation of the council has sparked widespread debate, as several human rights experts consider the oversight of a foreign territory by a head of state reminiscent of colonial structures. The council has also faced criticism for not including a Palestinian representative in its formation, and several countries have approached the U.S. invitation with caution, amid fears that the council could undermine the role of the United Nations.

Conditions in Gaza and the Consequences of War

Since the ceasefire began in October, repeated violations have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers.

According to reports, the Israeli military operation in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 72,000 people and has caused a severe food crisis and widespread internal displacement affecting most of the sector's population.