أعلن الفاتيكان، أنه لن يشارك في مبادرة «مجلس السلام» التي اقترحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً أن معالجة الأزمات الدولية ينبغي أن تتم عبر الأمم المتحدة.

وقال الكاردينال بيترو بارولين، المسؤول الدبلوماسي الأرفع في الكرسي الرسولي، إن «الكرسي الرسولي لن يشارك في مجلس السلام بسبب طبيعته الخاصة التي تختلف بوضوح عن طبيعة الدول الأخرى»، مشدداً على أن أحد أبرز الهواجس يتمثل في ضرورة أن تضطلع الأمم المتحدة بالدور الأساسي في إدارة الأزمات على المستوى الدولي.

وكان البابا ليو الرابع عشر، أول بابا أمريكي في تاريخ الكنيسة الكاثوليكية، قد تلقى دعوة في يناير الماضي للانضمام إلى المجلس، علماً بأنه سبق أن وجّه انتقادات لبعض سياسات ترمب.

مجلس السلام

وتعود فكرة «مجلس السلام» إلى الخطة التي طرحها ترمب بشأن غزة، والتي أفضت إلى هدنة وُصفت بالهشّة في أكتوبر الماضي، وكان الهدف المعلن للمجلس الإشراف على الإدارة المؤقتة للقطاع.

ولاحقاً أعلن ترمب عزمه توسيع نطاق المجلس، الذي سيرأسه شخصياً، ليتولى معالجة نزاعات عالمية أخرى، ومن المقرر أن يعقد المجلس أول اجتماع له في واشنطن غدًا الخميس، لبحث ملف إعادة إعمار غزة.

في المقابل، أعلنت كل من إيطاليا والاتحاد الأوروبي عزمهما المشاركة بصفة مراقبين فقط، دون الانضمام رسمياً إلى المجلس.

انتقادات ومخاوف دولية

وأثار تشكيل المجلس جدلاً واسعاً، إذ اعتبر عدد من خبراء حقوق الإنسان أن تولي رئيس دولة الإشراف على إدارة شؤون إقليم أجنبي يذكّر ببُنى استعمارية، كما تعرّض المجلس لانتقادات بسبب عدم ضمّه ممثلاً فلسطينياً ضمن تشكيلته، وتعاملت عدة دول بحذر مع الدعوة الأمريكية، في ظل مخاوف من أن يؤدي المجلس إلى تقويض دور الأمم المتحدة.

أوضاع غزة وتداعيات الحرب

ومنذ بدء الهدنة في أكتوبر، سُجّلت خروقات متكررة أسفرت عن مقتل مئات الفلسطينيين وأربعة جنود إسرائيليين.

وبحسب تقارير، أسفرت العملية العسكرية الإسرائيلية في غزة عن مقتل أكثر من 72 ألف شخص، وتسببت في أزمة غذاء حادة ونزوح داخلي واسع شمل معظم سكان القطاع.