أعلن الفاتيكان، أنه لن يشارك في مبادرة «مجلس السلام» التي اقترحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً أن معالجة الأزمات الدولية ينبغي أن تتم عبر الأمم المتحدة.
وقال الكاردينال بيترو بارولين، المسؤول الدبلوماسي الأرفع في الكرسي الرسولي، إن «الكرسي الرسولي لن يشارك في مجلس السلام بسبب طبيعته الخاصة التي تختلف بوضوح عن طبيعة الدول الأخرى»، مشدداً على أن أحد أبرز الهواجس يتمثل في ضرورة أن تضطلع الأمم المتحدة بالدور الأساسي في إدارة الأزمات على المستوى الدولي.
وكان البابا ليو الرابع عشر، أول بابا أمريكي في تاريخ الكنيسة الكاثوليكية، قد تلقى دعوة في يناير الماضي للانضمام إلى المجلس، علماً بأنه سبق أن وجّه انتقادات لبعض سياسات ترمب.
مجلس السلام
وتعود فكرة «مجلس السلام» إلى الخطة التي طرحها ترمب بشأن غزة، والتي أفضت إلى هدنة وُصفت بالهشّة في أكتوبر الماضي، وكان الهدف المعلن للمجلس الإشراف على الإدارة المؤقتة للقطاع.
ولاحقاً أعلن ترمب عزمه توسيع نطاق المجلس، الذي سيرأسه شخصياً، ليتولى معالجة نزاعات عالمية أخرى، ومن المقرر أن يعقد المجلس أول اجتماع له في واشنطن غدًا الخميس، لبحث ملف إعادة إعمار غزة.
في المقابل، أعلنت كل من إيطاليا والاتحاد الأوروبي عزمهما المشاركة بصفة مراقبين فقط، دون الانضمام رسمياً إلى المجلس.
انتقادات ومخاوف دولية
وأثار تشكيل المجلس جدلاً واسعاً، إذ اعتبر عدد من خبراء حقوق الإنسان أن تولي رئيس دولة الإشراف على إدارة شؤون إقليم أجنبي يذكّر ببُنى استعمارية، كما تعرّض المجلس لانتقادات بسبب عدم ضمّه ممثلاً فلسطينياً ضمن تشكيلته، وتعاملت عدة دول بحذر مع الدعوة الأمريكية، في ظل مخاوف من أن يؤدي المجلس إلى تقويض دور الأمم المتحدة.
أوضاع غزة وتداعيات الحرب
ومنذ بدء الهدنة في أكتوبر، سُجّلت خروقات متكررة أسفرت عن مقتل مئات الفلسطينيين وأربعة جنود إسرائيليين.
وبحسب تقارير، أسفرت العملية العسكرية الإسرائيلية في غزة عن مقتل أكثر من 72 ألف شخص، وتسببت في أزمة غذاء حادة ونزوح داخلي واسع شمل معظم سكان القطاع.
The Vatican announced that it will not participate in the "Peace Council" initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing that international crises should be addressed through the United Nations.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the highest-ranking diplomatic official in the Holy See, stated that "the Holy See will not participate in the Peace Council due to its specific nature, which clearly differs from that of other countries," stressing that one of the main concerns is the necessity for the United Nations to play a central role in managing crises at the international level.
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church, received an invitation last January to join the council, noting that he had previously criticized some of Trump's policies.
Peace Council
The idea of the "Peace Council" stems from the plan proposed by Trump regarding Gaza, which led to a ceasefire described as fragile last October, with the council's stated goal being to oversee the temporary administration of the sector.
Later, Trump announced his intention to expand the council's scope, which he will personally chair, to address other global conflicts. The council is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Washington tomorrow, Thursday, to discuss the issue of Gaza's reconstruction.
In contrast, both Italy and the European Union announced their intention to participate only as observers, without officially joining the council.
International Criticism and Concerns
The formation of the council has sparked widespread debate, as several human rights experts consider the oversight of a foreign territory by a head of state reminiscent of colonial structures. The council has also faced criticism for not including a Palestinian representative in its formation, and several countries have approached the U.S. invitation with caution, amid fears that the council could undermine the role of the United Nations.
Conditions in Gaza and the Consequences of War
Since the ceasefire began in October, repeated violations have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers.
According to reports, the Israeli military operation in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 72,000 people and has caused a severe food crisis and widespread internal displacement affecting most of the sector's population.