وجّه رئيس مجلس النواب العراقي هيبت الحلبوسي، طلباً إلى المحكمة الاتحادية العليا لتفسير نص دستوري يتعلق بانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية، في ظل تعذّر عقد جلسة مكتملة النصاب لحسم الاستحقاق الدستوري.


وبحسب وثيقة رسمية صادرة عن رئاسة مجلس النواب، اليوم(الأحد)، فإن الطلب يستند إلى نصوص الدستور وقانون المحكمة الاتحادية، ويهدف إلى تفسير المادة (72/ثانياً/ب) التي تنص على استمرار رئيس الجمهورية بممارسة مهماته بعد انتهاء ولايته لحين انتخاب رئيس جديد خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ أول جلسة لمجلس النواب.


وأوضحت الوثيقة أن انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية لم يتحقق ضمن المدة الدستورية، رغم استمرار مجلس النواب بعقد جلساته؛ بسبب عدم اكتمال النصاب القانوني في أكثر من جلسة مخصصة لهذا الغرض.


ولفت الطلب إلى أن المجلس يواصل عقد جلساته وفق جدول الأعمال المعتاد، دون إدراج فقرة انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية؛ نتيجة عدم تحقق النصاب المطلوب، مطالباً المحكمة الاتحادية ببيان الرأي القانوني بشأن ذلك.


وينص الدستور العراقي على انتخاب رئيس الدولة خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً من تاريخ انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس النواب.


وباحتساب هذه المدة من الجلسة الأولى التي عُقدت في 29 ديسمبر 2025، فإن السقف الزمني الدستوري قد انتهى منذ ليل 28 يناير 2026، وبذلك دخل العراق منذ أكثر من أسبوعين في فراغ دستوري بعد أن أخفق مجلس النواب" البرلمان" في عقد ثلاث جلسات متتالية لانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية، الذي يُفترض أن يكلّف مرشح الكتلة الأكبر بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة .