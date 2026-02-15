The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, has submitted a request to the Federal Supreme Court to interpret a constitutional text related to the election of the President of the Republic, amid the inability to hold a session with a complete quorum to resolve the constitutional entitlement.



According to an official document issued by the Presidency of the Parliament today (Sunday), the request is based on the texts of the constitution and the law of the Federal Court, and aims to interpret Article (72/Second/B), which states that the President of the Republic continues to perform his duties after the end of his term until a new president is elected within 30 days from the date of the first session of the Parliament.



The document clarified that the election of the President of the Republic has not been achieved within the constitutional period, despite the Parliament continuing to hold its sessions; due to the lack of a legal quorum in more than one session designated for this purpose.



The request pointed out that the Parliament continues to hold its sessions according to the usual agenda, without including an item for the election of the President of the Republic; due to the failure to achieve the required quorum, calling on the Federal Court to provide a legal opinion regarding this matter.



The Iraqi constitution stipulates the election of the head of state within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of the first session of the Parliament.



By calculating this period from the first session held on December 29, 2025, the constitutional time limit has expired since the night of January 28, 2026, thus Iraq has entered into a constitutional vacuum for more than two weeks after the Parliament failed to hold three consecutive sessions to elect the President of the Republic, who is supposed to assign the candidate of the largest bloc to form the new government.