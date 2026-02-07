دعت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قادة «مجلس السلام» للاجتماع في واشنطن يوم 19 فبراير الجاري؛ لبحث جهود إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.


تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي ودبلوماسيين آخرين، أن البيت الأبيض يسعى إلى استثمار الاجتماع لدفع تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وجمع الأموال اللازمة لإعادة إعمار القطاع الفلسطيني الذي دمرته الحرب الإسرائيلية.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي، إن هذا سيكون أول اجتماع لمجلس السلام، وسيكون بمثابة مؤتمر لجمع التبرعات لإعادة إعمار غزة.


وفيما لم تنضم بعض الدول الغربية الحليفة للولايات المتحدة إلى المجلس، يرى هؤلاء أن ترمب يسعى إلى إنشاء بديل لمجلس الأمن الدولي. لكن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أعلن من قبل أن «مجلس السلام» أُنشئ بقرار أممي، و«لا يشكل بديلاً عن الأمم المتحدة»، مؤكداً أن مهمته الحالية تتركز حصراً على إدارة المرحلتين الثانية والثالثة من الخطة الخاصة بقطاع غزة.


ويضم المجلس حالياً 27 عضواً ويرأسه ترمب، وقد فوّضه مجلس الأمن الدولي بالإشراف على تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، والعمل على ملفات الحوكمة وإعادة الإعمار.


مناقشة الترتيبات اللوجستية


وبدأت إدارة ترمب، أمس الجمعة، التواصل مع عشرات الدول لدعوة قادتها للاجتماع، ومناقشة الترتيبات اللوجستية. كما تعتزم عقد الاجتماع في «معهد السلام» الذي أعاد ترمب تسميته.


وحسب «أكسيوس»: لم يتم تأكيد أي شيء بعد، لكن الإدارة تخطط للاجتماع وبدأت التحقق من القادة القادرين على الحضور.


وأفاد مسؤولون إسرائيليون بأن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو من المقرر أن يلتقي ترمب في البيت الأبيض يوم 18 فبراير الجاري، وقبل نتنياهو دعوة ترمب لانضمام إسرائيل إلى المجلس، لكنه لم يوقّع بعد على الميثاق.


واقترح ترمب لأول مرة إنشاء مجلس السلام في سبتمبر الماضي، عندما أعلن خطته لإنهاء حرب غزة. ثم أوضح لاحقاً أن صلاحيات المجلس ستتوسع لتشمل حل نزاعات أخرى في جميع أنحاء العالم إلى جانب غزة.


ميثاق مجلس السلام


وقَّع الرئيس ترمب ميثاق مجلس السلام في دافوس على هامش المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي، في أواخر يناير الماضي، بحضور عدد من قادة العالم، وأعلن البيت الأبيض آنذاك، تحول المجلس إلى منظمة دولية نشطة، ودخول الميثاق حيز التطبيق.


وينص الميثاق، على أن الرئيس الأمريكي سيرأس المجلس، على أن يعمل المجلس على «تعزيز السلام، والعمل على حل النزاعات في جميع أنحاء العالم».


وبحسب الميثاق، فإن عضوية المجلس ستكون لمدة 3 سنوات فقط، لكن في حال دفع كل دولة مليار دولار لتمويل أنشطة المجلس ستحصل حينها على عضوية دائمة.


وأعلن البيت الأبيض، تعيين وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ومبعوث ترمب الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، وجاريد كوشنر، صهر ترمب ومستشاره، أعضاءً في المجلس التنفيذي التأسيسي للمجلس.