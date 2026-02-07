دعت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قادة «مجلس السلام» للاجتماع في واشنطن يوم 19 فبراير الجاري؛ لبحث جهود إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.
تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي ودبلوماسيين آخرين، أن البيت الأبيض يسعى إلى استثمار الاجتماع لدفع تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وجمع الأموال اللازمة لإعادة إعمار القطاع الفلسطيني الذي دمرته الحرب الإسرائيلية.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي، إن هذا سيكون أول اجتماع لمجلس السلام، وسيكون بمثابة مؤتمر لجمع التبرعات لإعادة إعمار غزة.
وفيما لم تنضم بعض الدول الغربية الحليفة للولايات المتحدة إلى المجلس، يرى هؤلاء أن ترمب يسعى إلى إنشاء بديل لمجلس الأمن الدولي. لكن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أعلن من قبل أن «مجلس السلام» أُنشئ بقرار أممي، و«لا يشكل بديلاً عن الأمم المتحدة»، مؤكداً أن مهمته الحالية تتركز حصراً على إدارة المرحلتين الثانية والثالثة من الخطة الخاصة بقطاع غزة.
ويضم المجلس حالياً 27 عضواً ويرأسه ترمب، وقد فوّضه مجلس الأمن الدولي بالإشراف على تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، والعمل على ملفات الحوكمة وإعادة الإعمار.
مناقشة الترتيبات اللوجستية
وبدأت إدارة ترمب، أمس الجمعة، التواصل مع عشرات الدول لدعوة قادتها للاجتماع، ومناقشة الترتيبات اللوجستية. كما تعتزم عقد الاجتماع في «معهد السلام» الذي أعاد ترمب تسميته.
وحسب «أكسيوس»: لم يتم تأكيد أي شيء بعد، لكن الإدارة تخطط للاجتماع وبدأت التحقق من القادة القادرين على الحضور.
وأفاد مسؤولون إسرائيليون بأن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو من المقرر أن يلتقي ترمب في البيت الأبيض يوم 18 فبراير الجاري، وقبل نتنياهو دعوة ترمب لانضمام إسرائيل إلى المجلس، لكنه لم يوقّع بعد على الميثاق.
واقترح ترمب لأول مرة إنشاء مجلس السلام في سبتمبر الماضي، عندما أعلن خطته لإنهاء حرب غزة. ثم أوضح لاحقاً أن صلاحيات المجلس ستتوسع لتشمل حل نزاعات أخرى في جميع أنحاء العالم إلى جانب غزة.
ميثاق مجلس السلام
وقَّع الرئيس ترمب ميثاق مجلس السلام في دافوس على هامش المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي، في أواخر يناير الماضي، بحضور عدد من قادة العالم، وأعلن البيت الأبيض آنذاك، تحول المجلس إلى منظمة دولية نشطة، ودخول الميثاق حيز التطبيق.
وينص الميثاق، على أن الرئيس الأمريكي سيرأس المجلس، على أن يعمل المجلس على «تعزيز السلام، والعمل على حل النزاعات في جميع أنحاء العالم».
وبحسب الميثاق، فإن عضوية المجلس ستكون لمدة 3 سنوات فقط، لكن في حال دفع كل دولة مليار دولار لتمويل أنشطة المجلس ستحصل حينها على عضوية دائمة.
وأعلن البيت الأبيض، تعيين وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ومبعوث ترمب الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، وجاريد كوشنر، صهر ترمب ومستشاره، أعضاءً في المجلس التنفيذي التأسيسي للمجلس.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the leaders of the "Peace Council" to meet in Washington on February 19 to discuss efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip.
Implementation of the Second Phase
Axios reported that an American official and other diplomats stated that the White House aims to use the meeting to push for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to raise the necessary funds for the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory devastated by the Israeli war.
An American official said that this will be the first meeting of the Peace Council and will serve as a fundraising conference for the reconstruction of Gaza.
While some Western countries allied with the United States have not joined the council, they believe that Trump is seeking to create an alternative to the United Nations Security Council. However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously announced that the "Peace Council" was established by a UN resolution and "does not serve as a substitute for the United Nations," emphasizing that its current mission is focused solely on managing the second and third phases of the plan for the Gaza Strip.
The council currently includes 27 members and is chaired by Trump, who has been authorized by the UN Security Council to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and to work on governance and reconstruction issues.
Discussion of Logistical Arrangements
The Trump administration began reaching out to dozens of countries yesterday, Friday, to invite their leaders to the meeting and discuss logistical arrangements. They also intend to hold the meeting at the "Institute for Peace," which Trump has renamed.
According to Axios, nothing has been confirmed yet, but the administration is planning the meeting and has started checking with leaders who are able to attend.
Israeli officials reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on February 18, and Netanyahu has accepted Trump's invitation for Israel to join the council, but he has not yet signed the charter.
Trump first proposed the establishment of the Peace Council last September when he announced his plan to end the Gaza war. He later clarified that the council's powers would expand to include resolving other conflicts around the world in addition to Gaza.
Charter of the Peace Council
President Trump signed the charter of the Peace Council in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in late January, in the presence of several world leaders, and the White House announced at that time the transformation of the council into an active international organization, with the charter coming into effect.
The charter stipulates that the U.S. president will chair the council, which will work to "promote peace and resolve conflicts around the world."
According to the charter, council membership will last for only three years, but if each country contributes one billion dollars to fund the council's activities, it will then receive permanent membership.
The White House announced the appointment of U.S. Secretary of State and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor, as members of the council's founding executive board.