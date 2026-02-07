The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the leaders of the "Peace Council" to meet in Washington on February 19 to discuss efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip.



Implementation of the Second Phase



Axios reported that an American official and other diplomats stated that the White House aims to use the meeting to push for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to raise the necessary funds for the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory devastated by the Israeli war.



An American official said that this will be the first meeting of the Peace Council and will serve as a fundraising conference for the reconstruction of Gaza.



While some Western countries allied with the United States have not joined the council, they believe that Trump is seeking to create an alternative to the United Nations Security Council. However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously announced that the "Peace Council" was established by a UN resolution and "does not serve as a substitute for the United Nations," emphasizing that its current mission is focused solely on managing the second and third phases of the plan for the Gaza Strip.



The council currently includes 27 members and is chaired by Trump, who has been authorized by the UN Security Council to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and to work on governance and reconstruction issues.



Discussion of Logistical Arrangements



The Trump administration began reaching out to dozens of countries yesterday, Friday, to invite their leaders to the meeting and discuss logistical arrangements. They also intend to hold the meeting at the "Institute for Peace," which Trump has renamed.



According to Axios, nothing has been confirmed yet, but the administration is planning the meeting and has started checking with leaders who are able to attend.



Israeli officials reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on February 18, and Netanyahu has accepted Trump's invitation for Israel to join the council, but he has not yet signed the charter.



Trump first proposed the establishment of the Peace Council last September when he announced his plan to end the Gaza war. He later clarified that the council's powers would expand to include resolving other conflicts around the world in addition to Gaza.



Charter of the Peace Council



President Trump signed the charter of the Peace Council in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in late January, in the presence of several world leaders, and the White House announced at that time the transformation of the council into an active international organization, with the charter coming into effect.



The charter stipulates that the U.S. president will chair the council, which will work to "promote peace and resolve conflicts around the world."



According to the charter, council membership will last for only three years, but if each country contributes one billion dollars to fund the council's activities, it will then receive permanent membership.



The White House announced the appointment of U.S. Secretary of State and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor, as members of the council's founding executive board.