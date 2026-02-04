The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasel, praised the role of the UN development system in supporting the national plans of member states and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the effectiveness of development work and achieving a tangible and measurable impact.

This was stated in his speech during the Executive Board meeting of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). He stressed that institutional reforms should be gradual and balanced, led by member states, with a commitment to the principles of transparency and the assessment of impacts, costs, and risks.

Al-Wasel called for aligning country programs with national priorities and ensuring the optimal use of resources to contribute to achieving clear developmental results, pointing out the importance of developing development financing tools, including innovative financing, and enhancing partnerships with both the public and private sectors.

He reiterated the Kingdom's support for South-South cooperation, triangular cooperation, capacity building, and leveraging digital transformation and modern technologies, while also affirming the Kingdom's continued constructive cooperation with international partners to enhance governance, achieve developmental impact, and support stability, prosperity, and inclusive development.

It is noteworthy that the meeting was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, with the presence of representatives of member states and senior officials of relevant UN organizations.