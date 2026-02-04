أشاد المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد الواصل بدور المنظومة الإنمائية في الأمم المتحدة في دعم الخطط الوطنية للدول الأعضاء والمساهمة في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز فعالية العمل الإنمائي وتحقيق أثر ملموس وقابل للقياس.

جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال اجتماع المجلس التنفيذي لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي (UNDP)، وصندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان (UNFPA)، ومكتب الأمم المتحدة لخدمات المشاريع (UNOPS)، وشدد على أن الإصلاحات المؤسسية يجب أن تكون تدريجية ومتوازنة، وبقيادة الدول الأعضاء، مع الالتزام بمبادئ الشفافية وتقييم الآثار والتكاليف والمخاطر.

ودعا الواصل إلى مواءمة البرامج القُطْرية مع الأولويات الوطنية، وضمان الاستخدام الأمثل للموارد بما يسهم في تحقيق نتائج تنموية واضحة، مشيراً إلى أهمية تطوير أدوات التمويل الإنمائي، بما في ذلك التمويل المبتكر، وتعزيز الشراكات مع القطاعين العام والخاص.

وجدد دعم المملكة للتعاون بين دول الجنوب والتعاون الثلاثي، وبناء القدرات، والاستفادة من التحول الرقمي والتقنيات الحديثة، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته مواصلة المملكة التعاون البنّاء مع الشركاء الدوليين لتعزيز الحوكمة، وتحقيق الأثر الإنمائي، ودعم الاستقرار والازدهار والتنمية الشاملة.

يُذكر أن الاجتماع عُقد في مقر الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك، بحضور ممثلي الدول الأعضاء وكبار مسؤولي المنظمات الأممية ذات الصلة.