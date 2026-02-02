فضيحة إبستين الجديدة تُسقط ماندلسون خارج حزب العمال البريطاني

أعلن اللورد بيتر ماندلسون، أحد أبرز السياسيين التاريخيين في حزب العمال البريطاني ورجل الظل في عصر توني بلير، استقالته من عضوية الحزب، وذلك لتجنب إلحاق «مزيد من الإحراج» بالحزب الحاكم، على خلفية الكشف عن دفعة جديدة من وثائق جيفري إبستين التي أصدرتها وزارة العدل الأمريكية يوم الجمعة الماضي.

وقال ماندلسون 72 عامًا في رسالة وجهها إلى الأمين العام لحزب العمال، هولي ريدلي: «لقد ارتبط اسمي مجددًا هذا الأسبوع بالجدل المفهوم المحيط بجيفري إبستين، وأشعر بالأسف والندم العميق على ذلك».

وأضاف السياسي البريطاني الشهير: «بينما أقوم بالتحقيق الشخصي في الادعاءات التي أعتقد أنها كاذبة بشأن مدفوعات مالية مزعومة تلقيتها قبل عشرين عامًا ولا أملك أي سجل أو تذكر لها، فإنني لا أرغب في أن أتسبب في مزيد من الإحراج لحزب العمال، وعليه فإنني أتنحى عن عضويتي في الحزب».

وتضمنت الوثائق الجديدة التي تُعد من أكبر دفعات الإفصاح حتى الآن صورًا وكشوفات بنكية أثارت ضجة واسعة في الأوساط السياسية والإعلامية البريطانية، شملت سجلات مالية تظهر تحويلات بقيمة 75 ألف دولارمن حسابات جيفري إبستين إلى حسابات مرتبطة بماندلسون وزوجِه رينالدو أفيلا دا سيلفا، على ثلاث دفعات متساوية بقيمة 25 ألف دولار لكل منها خلال عامي 2003 و2004، وفق كشوف بنكية من بنك JP Morgan.

كما شملت الوثائق صورا شخصية غير مؤرخة تُظهر اللورد ماندلسون مرتديًا ملابس داخلية وهو يتحدث إلى امرأة لم تُكشف هويتها ووجهها محجوب من قبل السلطات الأمريكية، ومراسلات سابقة تُظهر طلب زوج ماندلسون من إبستين تمويل دورة علاج طبيعي بقيمة 10 آلاف جنيه إسترليني في عام 2009، وهو ما استجاب له إبستين.

ونفى ماندلسون مجددًا علمه بتلك التحويلات المالية أو صحة الوثائق، مؤكدًا أنه يعتزم التحقيق الشخصي فيها، كما كرر ندمه الشديد على معرفته بإبستين مطلقًا.

ويُعد بيتر ماندلسون أحد مهندسي «العمال الجدد» وشغل مناصب وزارية بارزة في حكومات بلير وبراون منها وزير التجارة والصناعة، وزير ايرلندا الشمالية، ثم أصبح مفوضًا أوروبيًا للتجارة.

وعين في 2025 سفيرًا للمملكة المتحدة في واشنطن، لكنه أُقيل من المنصب في سبتمبر 2025 بعد تسريب رسائل إلكترونية تُظهر تواصله المستمر مع إبستين حتى بعد إدانة الأخير بجرائم الدعارة والاستغلال الجنسي للقاصرات عام 2008.