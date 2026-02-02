فضيحة إبستين الجديدة تُسقط ماندلسون خارج حزب العمال البريطاني

Lord Peter Mandelson, one of the most prominent historical politicians in the British Labour Party and a shadowy figure during Tony Blair's era, announced his resignation from party membership to avoid causing "further embarrassment" to the ruling party, following the release of a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice last Friday.

Mandelson, 72, stated in a letter addressed to the Labour Party's General Secretary, Holly Ridley: "My name has once again been associated this week with the understandable controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and I feel deep regret and remorse about that."

The famous British politician added: "While I am personally investigating the allegations that I believe to be false regarding alleged financial payments I received twenty years ago, of which I have no record or recollection, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party, and therefore I am resigning my membership in the party."

The new documents, which are among the largest disclosures to date, included images and bank statements that caused a significant uproar in British political and media circles, including financial records showing transfers totaling $75,000 from Jeffrey Epstein's accounts to accounts linked to Mandelson and his husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, in three equal payments of $25,000 each during 2003 and 2004, according to bank statements from JP Morgan.

The documents also included undated personal photos showing Lord Mandelson in his underwear speaking to a woman whose identity has not been revealed, with her face obscured by U.S. authorities, and previous correspondence showing Mandelson's husband requesting Epstein to fund a £10,000 physiotherapy course in 2009, which Epstein complied with.

Mandelson again denied any knowledge of those financial transfers or the authenticity of the documents, affirming his intention to personally investigate them, and reiterated his deep regret for ever knowing Epstein.

Peter Mandelson is considered one of the architects of "New Labour" and held prominent ministerial positions in Blair and Brown's governments, including Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Northern Ireland, and later became the European Commissioner for Trade.

He was appointed in 2025 as the UK Ambassador to Washington, but was dismissed from the position in September 2025 after leaked emails showed his ongoing communication with Epstein even after the latter's conviction for prostitution and sexual exploitation of minors in 2008.