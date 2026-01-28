​أكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني محافظ حضرموت سالم أحمد الخنبشي، متانة وعمق العلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تربط محافظتي حضرموت وشبوة، واصفاً إياها بالعلاقات الاستراتيجية التي تستند إلى إرث ضارب في جذور التاريخ، ووشائج اجتماعية وثقافية شكّلت على الدوام نموذجاً للتكامل والتعايش المشترك.


​وأوضح عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، خلال لقاء مع قيادة مجلس شبوة الوطني، أن حضرموت وشبوة تمثلان عمقاً جغرافياً واجتماعياً واحداً، مشدداً على أن الروابط الأخوية التي تجمع أبناء المحافظتين أقوى من أي اعتبارات سياسية أو متغيرات طارئة.


وأشار إلى أن الحفاظ على هذا التماسك يعد ركيزة أساسية لترسيخ دعائم الاستقرار وتثبيت السكينة العامة في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها البلاد.


وشدد الخنبشي على ضرورة، ​توحيد الجبهة الداخلية وتغليب لغة الحوار والتفاهم الأخوي، و​تنسيق الجهود المشتركة لتلبية تطلعات المواطنين في التنمية والأمن، و​دعم مؤسسات الدولة بما يضمن حماية المكتسبات الوطنية وتجاوز العقبات الراهنة.


​من جانبها، أعربت قيادات مجلس شبوة الوطني عن اعتزازها بالمواقف الوطنية المسؤولة لعضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت، مثمنةً جهوده الحثيثة في تقريب وجهات النظر وتعزيز اللحمة بين المحافظات.


وأكدت أهمية استمرار وتيرة التنسيق والتشاور بما يضمن وحدة الصف اليمني ويحقق تطلعات أبناء حضرموت وشبوة في مستقبل آمن ومزدهر.