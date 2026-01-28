Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi, affirmed the strength and depth of the historical and brotherly relations that bind the provinces of Hadhramaut and Shabwa, describing them as strategic relations based on a legacy deeply rooted in history, along with social and cultural ties that have always formed a model of integration and mutual coexistence.



​The member of the Presidential Leadership Council clarified, during a meeting with the leadership of the Shabwa National Council, that Hadhramaut and Shabwa represent a single geographical and social depth, emphasizing that the brotherly bonds that unite the people of the two provinces are stronger than any political considerations or sudden changes.



He pointed out that maintaining this cohesion is a fundamental pillar for establishing stability and ensuring public tranquility in light of the exceptional circumstances the country is experiencing.



Al-Khanbashi stressed the necessity of unifying the internal front, prioritizing the language of dialogue and brotherly understanding, and coordinating joint efforts to meet the citizens' aspirations for development and security, as well as supporting state institutions to ensure the protection of national gains and overcome current obstacles.



For their part, the leadership of the Shabwa National Council expressed their pride in the responsible national positions of the member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadhramaut, appreciating his diligent efforts to bring viewpoints closer and strengthen the unity between the provinces.



They confirmed the importance of continuing the pace of coordination and consultation to ensure the unity of the Yemeni ranks and achieve the aspirations of the people of Hadhramaut and Shabwa for a secure and prosperous future.