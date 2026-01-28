أكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني محافظ حضرموت سالم أحمد الخنبشي، متانة وعمق العلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تربط محافظتي حضرموت وشبوة، واصفاً إياها بالعلاقات الاستراتيجية التي تستند إلى إرث ضارب في جذور التاريخ، ووشائج اجتماعية وثقافية شكّلت على الدوام نموذجاً للتكامل والتعايش المشترك.
وأوضح عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، خلال لقاء مع قيادة مجلس شبوة الوطني، أن حضرموت وشبوة تمثلان عمقاً جغرافياً واجتماعياً واحداً، مشدداً على أن الروابط الأخوية التي تجمع أبناء المحافظتين أقوى من أي اعتبارات سياسية أو متغيرات طارئة.
وأشار إلى أن الحفاظ على هذا التماسك يعد ركيزة أساسية لترسيخ دعائم الاستقرار وتثبيت السكينة العامة في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها البلاد.
وشدد الخنبشي على ضرورة، توحيد الجبهة الداخلية وتغليب لغة الحوار والتفاهم الأخوي، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة لتلبية تطلعات المواطنين في التنمية والأمن، ودعم مؤسسات الدولة بما يضمن حماية المكتسبات الوطنية وتجاوز العقبات الراهنة.
من جانبها، أعربت قيادات مجلس شبوة الوطني عن اعتزازها بالمواقف الوطنية المسؤولة لعضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت، مثمنةً جهوده الحثيثة في تقريب وجهات النظر وتعزيز اللحمة بين المحافظات.
وأكدت أهمية استمرار وتيرة التنسيق والتشاور بما يضمن وحدة الصف اليمني ويحقق تطلعات أبناء حضرموت وشبوة في مستقبل آمن ومزدهر.
Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi, affirmed the strength and depth of the historical and brotherly relations that bind the provinces of Hadhramaut and Shabwa, describing them as strategic relations based on a legacy deeply rooted in history, along with social and cultural ties that have always formed a model of integration and mutual coexistence.
The member of the Presidential Leadership Council clarified, during a meeting with the leadership of the Shabwa National Council, that Hadhramaut and Shabwa represent a single geographical and social depth, emphasizing that the brotherly bonds that unite the people of the two provinces are stronger than any political considerations or sudden changes.
He pointed out that maintaining this cohesion is a fundamental pillar for establishing stability and ensuring public tranquility in light of the exceptional circumstances the country is experiencing.
Al-Khanbashi stressed the necessity of unifying the internal front, prioritizing the language of dialogue and brotherly understanding, and coordinating joint efforts to meet the citizens' aspirations for development and security, as well as supporting state institutions to ensure the protection of national gains and overcome current obstacles.
For their part, the leadership of the Shabwa National Council expressed their pride in the responsible national positions of the member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadhramaut, appreciating his diligent efforts to bring viewpoints closer and strengthen the unity between the provinces.
They confirmed the importance of continuing the pace of coordination and consultation to ensure the unity of the Yemeni ranks and achieve the aspirations of the people of Hadhramaut and Shabwa for a secure and prosperous future.