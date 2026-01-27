أوضحت مديرية الأمن العام الاردني بأنه يتم التعامل مع قذيفتين قديمتين عثر عليهما أحد المقاولين أثناء عمليات الحفر في مدينة إربد، والتي تقع على بُعد 71 كيلومتراً شمال العاصمة الأردنية عمّان

وأوضحت مديرة الأمن العام الأردني في بيان حصلت "عكاظ" على نسخه منه، بأن المقاول قام بوضعهما داخل مركبته وإبلاغ المركز الأمني المختص وتتولى الفرق المختصّة التعامل معهما .

وأهابت مديرية الأمن العام بكل مَن يشتبه بمثل تلك الأجسام عدم لمسها أو تحريكها من مكانها والابتعاد عنها وإبلاغ الجهات المختصّة عبر رقم الطوارئ الموحد (911).