أوضحت مديرية الأمن العام الاردني بأنه يتم التعامل مع قذيفتين قديمتين عثر عليهما أحد المقاولين أثناء عمليات الحفر في مدينة إربد، والتي تقع على بُعد 71 كيلومتراً شمال العاصمة الأردنية عمّان
وأوضحت مديرة الأمن العام الأردني في بيان حصلت "عكاظ" على نسخه منه، بأن المقاول قام بوضعهما داخل مركبته وإبلاغ المركز الأمني المختص وتتولى الفرق المختصّة التعامل معهما .
وأهابت مديرية الأمن العام بكل مَن يشتبه بمثل تلك الأجسام عدم لمسها أو تحريكها من مكانها والابتعاد عنها وإبلاغ الجهات المختصّة عبر رقم الطوارئ الموحد (911).
The Jordanian Public Security Directorate clarified that two old shells were found by a contractor during excavation operations in the city of Irbid, which is located 71 kilometers north of the Jordanian capital, Amman.
The Director of the Jordanian Public Security stated in a statement obtained by "Okaz" that the contractor placed the shells inside his vehicle and informed the relevant security center, and specialized teams are handling them.
The Public Security Directorate urged anyone who suspects such objects not to touch or move them from their place, to stay away from them, and to report to the relevant authorities via the unified emergency number (911).