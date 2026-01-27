The United States, Egypt, and Israel have begun arrangements to reopen the Rafah crossing within hours after the completion of the first phase of the Gaza agreement.



European Monitoring Force



Informed sources announced the arrival of the European monitoring force at the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side in preparation for its opening, while an American official reported that the crossing would be opened in coordination with Egypt and Israel. The Israeli website "Walla" quoted security sources confirming that the crossing would be opened on Wednesday or Thursday.



Sources in the Israeli Southern Command told the site that the current plan is to open the crossing for pedestrians only, in both directions. It is noted that it was agreed that a mission from EU security agencies would carry out security checks for Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip to Egypt, aimed at identifying wanted individuals and prominent activists.



List of Travelers' Names



The newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" revealed today (Tuesday) that Israel will receive a daily list of travelers from the Egyptian side through the crossing. These lists will be presented to the "Shabak" for security approval before allowing passage.



Army Radio clarified yesterday (Monday) that the cabinet approved in its session the opening of the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in a manner that allows individuals to exit from Gaza to Egyptian territory without direct Israeli security checks, as a mission from the European Union, in cooperation with local teams from the Palestinian Authority, will handle the inspection and verification procedures with only remote Israeli supervision, according to what the Israeli army radio reported.



Entry in Two Phases



It was reported that "entry from Egypt to Gaza will occur in two phases: an initial inspection by the EU mission, followed by an Israeli security check within an area under Israeli control to prevent smuggling or unauthorized entry." While the final number of those leaving and returning has not yet been determined, estimates suggest several hundred daily.



Members of Hamas



Sources revealed that the Shabak will pre-approve the identities of those entering and exiting based on a security assessment. It is expected that low-level members of Hamas, who are not suspected of involvement in murder crimes, along with family members of movement members, will be allowed to exit.



Last Thursday, Ali Shath, the head of the U.S.-backed Palestinian transitional committee tasked with temporarily managing Gaza, predicted the reopening of the Rafah crossing soon.



On the ground, two Palestinian citizens were killed today by Israeli army fire in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.



The Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa) reported that the occupation forces launched airstrikes on the city of Rafah in the south, coinciding with heavy gunfire from military vehicles.



It pointed out that the occupation's artillery shelled the eastern areas of Gaza City and Khan Younis, and confirmed that the occupation's navy attacked fishing boats amid gunfire and shells in the sea off Khan Younis.