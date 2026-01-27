شرعت الولايات المتحدة ومصر وإسرائيل في ترتيبات لإعادة فتح معبر رفح خلال ساعات بعد انتهاء تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق غزة.
قوة مراقبة أوروبية
وأعلنت مصادر مطلعة وصول قوة المراقبة الأوروبية إلى معبر رفح من الجانب الفلسطيني تمهيداً لفتحه، في وقت أفاد مسؤول أمريكي بأن المعبر سيُفتح بالتنسيق مع مصر وإسرائيل. ونقل موقع «واللا» الإسرائيلي، عن مصادر أمنية تأكيدها أن المعبر سيُفتتح يومي الأربعاء أو الخميس.
وذكرت مصادر في القيادة الجنوبية الإسرائيلية للموقع أن التوجه في هذه المرحلة هو فتح المعبر أمام المشاة فقط، وفي كلا الاتجاهين. يذكر أنه جرى الاتفاق على أن تتولى بعثة من جهات أمنية تابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي تنفيذ الفحص الأمني للفلسطينيين المغادرين قطاع غزة إلى مصر، بهدف كشف المطلوبين والنشطاء البارزين.
قائمة بأسماء المسافرين
وكشفت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن إسرائيل ستتلقى يومياً من الجانب المصري قائمة بأسماء المسافرين عبر المعبر. ستُعرض هذه القوائم على جهاز «الشاباك» للمصادقة الأمنية قبل السماح بالمرور.
وكانت إذاعة جيش الاحتلال أوضحت، أمس (الإثنين)، أن الكابنيت أقر في جلسته فتح المعبر الحدودي بين غزة ومصر بشكل يسمح بخروج أشخاص من غزة إلى الأراضي المصرية من دون تفتيش أمني إسرائيلي مباشر، إذ ستتولى بعثة من الاتحاد الأوروبي بالتعاون مع طواقم محلية تابعة للسلطة الفلسطينية إجراءات التفتيش والتدقيق مع إشراف إسرائيلي عن بعد فقط، وفق ما نقلت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي.
دخول على مرحلتين
وأفادت بأن «الدخول من مصر إلى غزة سيتم على مرحلتين: تفتيش أولي من قبل بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي، ثم تفتيش أمني إسرائيلي داخل منطقة خاضعة للسيطرة الإسرائيلية بهدف منع التهريب أو دخول غير المصرح لهم». في حين لم يحدد بعد العدد النهائي للمغادرين والعائدين، لكن التقديرات تشير إلى بضع مئات يومياً.
عناصر من حماس
وأفصحت المصادر أن الشاباك سيوافق مسبقاً على أساس تقييم أمني على هويات الداخلين والخارجين. وتوقعت السماح بخروج عناصر منخفضي المستوى من حركة حماس، ممن لا يشتبه بتورطهم في جرائم قتل، بالإضافة إلى أفراد عائلات عناصر الحركة.
وكان رئيس اللجنة الفلسطينية الانتقالية المدعومة من الولايات المتحدة والمكلفة بإدارة غزة مؤقتا علي شعث، الخميس الماضي رجح إعادة فتح معبر رفح قريباً.
ميدانيا، قتل مواطنان فلسطينيان، اليوم، برصاص الجيش الإسرائيلي في حي التفاح بمدينة غزة.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء والمعلومات الفلسطينية (وفا) بأن طيران الاحتلال شن غارات جوية، على مدينة رفح جنوبا، بالتزامن مع إطلاق نار كثيف من الآليات العسكرية.
ولفتت إلى أن مدفعية الاحتلال قصفت المناطق الشرقية من مدينتي غزة، وخان يونس، وأكدت أن بحرية الاحتلال هاجمت مراكب الصيد وسط إطلاق نار وقذائف في بحر خان يونس.
