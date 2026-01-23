وزير الخارجية الأمريكي يدعم خطة العراق لاحتجاز «داعش»

أعرب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو عن ترحيبه الرسمي بالمبادرة العراقية لاحتجاز عناصر تنظيم «داعش» في منشآت أمنية محصنة على الأراضي العراقية، معتبراً الخطوة مساهمة مهمة في حماية الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.
وجاء ترحيب روبيو خلال تصريحات أدلى بها بعد مشاورات أمريكية مع المسؤولين العراقيين، حيث أكد روبيو أن هذه المبادرة تمثل «خطوة متقدمة نحو تعزيز الجهود المشتركة لمكافحة الإرهاب، ومنع أي محاولات لإعادة تنظيم صفوف التنظيم الإرهابي أو استغلال الفراغات الأمنية».
إجراءات رقابية مشددة لعناصر داعش
وأوضحت مصادر دبلوماسية أن المبادرة العراقية تشمل نقل عناصر داعش المعتقلين، سواء كانوا عراقيين أو أجانب إلى سجون ومنشآت أمنية عالية التأمين داخل العراق، مع تطبيق إجراءات رقابة مشددة وبرامج تأهيل ومتابعة قانونية، وذلك بالتنسيق مع التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة.
وأشاد روبيو بدور الحكومة العراقية في تحمل مسؤوليتها الأمنية، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة ستساهم في الحد من مخاطر الهجمات الإرهابية التي لا تزال تهدد الاستقرار في العراق وسورية والمنطقة ككل.
يُذكر أن تنظيم داعش، رغم خسارته معظم أراضيه السابقة في 2017-2019، لا يزال يشكل تهديداً أمنياً من خلال خلاياه النائمة وهجماته المتفرقة، مما يجعل مبادرات مثل هذه ضرورية لمنع عودته إلى النشاط الإرهابي المنظم.
7 آلاف محتجز في طريقهم للعراق
وقال الجيش الأمريكي في بيان إن الولايات المتحدة تمكنت من نقل 150 من مقاتلي تنظيم «داعش» المحتجزين في منشأة احتجاز في الحسكة بسورية إلى موقع آمن في العراق، مشيرا إلى أنه ربما يجري في نهاية المطاف نقل ما يصل إلى7 آلاف محتجز. وقال الأميرال الأمريكي براد كوبر، قائد القوات الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط: «ننسق عن كثب مع الشركاء الإقليميين، بما في ذلك الحكومة العراقية، ونقدر بصدق دورهم في ضمان الهزيمة الدائمة لتنظيم داعش».
وأعلنت الحكومة العراقية عن مبادرة جديدة لإعادة احتجاز عناصر تنظيم «داعش» في منشآت أمنية محصنة داخل الأراضي العراقية، خاصة أولئك الذين تم اعتقالهم في العراق أو سورية أو تم تسليمهم من دول أخرى.
وتهدف المبادرة إلى منع تكرار حالات الإفراج عن عناصر التنظيم أو هروبهم من السجون في مناطق النزاع، كما حدث في هجمات سابقة، وتعزيز السيطرة الأمنية على هؤلاء المقاتلين الأجانب والمحليين.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his official welcome for the Iraqi initiative to detain members of the "ISIS" organization in fortified security facilities on Iraqi territory, considering the step an important contribution to protecting regional and international security.
Rubio's welcome came during statements he made after U.S. consultations with Iraqi officials, where he confirmed that this initiative represents a "significant step towards enhancing joint efforts to combat terrorism and preventing any attempts to reorganize the ranks of the terrorist organization or exploit security vacuums."
Strict Monitoring Procedures for ISIS Members
Diplomatic sources clarified that the Iraqi initiative includes transferring detained ISIS members, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners, to high-security prisons and facilities within Iraq, with the implementation of strict monitoring procedures and rehabilitation programs, in coordination with the international coalition led by the United States.
Rubio praised the role of the Iraqi government in taking on its security responsibilities, asserting that this step will help reduce the risks of terrorist attacks that still threaten stability in Iraq, Syria, and the region as a whole.
It is worth noting that despite ISIS losing most of its former territories in 2017-2019, it still poses a security threat through its sleeper cells and sporadic attacks, making initiatives like this necessary to prevent its return to organized terrorist activity.
7,000 Detainees on Their Way to Iraq
The U.S. military stated in a statement that the United States has managed to transfer 150 detained "ISIS" fighters from a detention facility in Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location in Iraq, noting that ultimately, up to 7,000 detainees may be transferred. U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, said: "We are closely coordinating with regional partners, including the Iraqi government, and we sincerely appreciate their role in ensuring the permanent defeat of ISIS."
The Iraqi government announced a new initiative to re-detain members of the "ISIS" organization in fortified security facilities within Iraqi territory, especially those who were arrested in Iraq or Syria or handed over from other countries.
The initiative aims to prevent the recurrence of cases of the organization's members being released or escaping from prisons in conflict areas, as happened in previous attacks, and to enhance security control over these foreign and local fighters.