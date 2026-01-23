أعرب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو عن ترحيبه الرسمي بالمبادرة العراقية لاحتجاز عناصر تنظيم «داعش» في منشآت أمنية محصنة على الأراضي العراقية، معتبراً الخطوة مساهمة مهمة في حماية الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.

وجاء ترحيب روبيو خلال تصريحات أدلى بها بعد مشاورات أمريكية مع المسؤولين العراقيين، حيث أكد روبيو أن هذه المبادرة تمثل «خطوة متقدمة نحو تعزيز الجهود المشتركة لمكافحة الإرهاب، ومنع أي محاولات لإعادة تنظيم صفوف التنظيم الإرهابي أو استغلال الفراغات الأمنية».
وزير الخارجية الأمريكي يدعم خطة العراق لاحتجاز «داعش»

إجراءات رقابية مشددة لعناصر داعش

وأوضحت مصادر دبلوماسية أن المبادرة العراقية تشمل نقل عناصر داعش المعتقلين، سواء كانوا عراقيين أو أجانب إلى سجون ومنشآت أمنية عالية التأمين داخل العراق، مع تطبيق إجراءات رقابة مشددة وبرامج تأهيل ومتابعة قانونية، وذلك بالتنسيق مع التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة.

وأشاد روبيو بدور الحكومة العراقية في تحمل مسؤوليتها الأمنية، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة ستساهم في الحد من مخاطر الهجمات الإرهابية التي لا تزال تهدد الاستقرار في العراق وسورية والمنطقة ككل.

يُذكر أن تنظيم داعش، رغم خسارته معظم أراضيه السابقة في 2017-2019، لا يزال يشكل تهديداً أمنياً من خلال خلاياه النائمة وهجماته المتفرقة، مما يجعل مبادرات مثل هذه ضرورية لمنع عودته إلى النشاط الإرهابي المنظم.

7 آلاف محتجز في طريقهم للعراق

وقال الجيش الأمريكي في بيان إن الولايات المتحدة تمكنت من نقل 150 من مقاتلي تنظيم «داعش» المحتجزين في منشأة احتجاز في الحسكة بسورية إلى موقع آمن في العراق، مشيرا إلى أنه ربما يجري في نهاية المطاف نقل ما يصل إلى7 آلاف محتجز.
وقال الأميرال الأمريكي براد كوبر، قائد القوات الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط: «ننسق عن كثب مع الشركاء الإقليميين، بما في ذلك الحكومة العراقية، ونقدر بصدق دورهم في ضمان الهزيمة الدائمة لتنظيم داعش».

وأعلنت الحكومة العراقية عن مبادرة جديدة لإعادة احتجاز عناصر تنظيم «داعش» في منشآت أمنية محصنة داخل الأراضي العراقية، خاصة أولئك الذين تم اعتقالهم في العراق أو سورية أو تم تسليمهم من دول أخرى.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى منع تكرار حالات الإفراج عن عناصر التنظيم أو هروبهم من السجون في مناطق النزاع، كما حدث في هجمات سابقة، وتعزيز السيطرة الأمنية على هؤلاء المقاتلين الأجانب والمحليين.