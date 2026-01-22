كشف الرئيس الروسي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن تحويل الأموال من أصول بلاده المجمدة إلى «مجلس السلام» في غزة ممكن تماماً، موضحاً أنه سيبحث إمكانية ذلك مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر المنتظر وصولهما إلى موسكو مساء اليوم.


وقال بوتين خلال استقباله الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس في موسكو، إن بلاده سبق أن ناقشت مع الجانب الأمريكي إمكانية توجيه أموال من الأصول الروسية المجمدة لدى الغرب إلى «مجلس السلام» بهدف دعم الشعب الفلسطيني وإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.


وأضاف: إن مبادرة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنشاء مجلس السلام تهدف في المقام الأول لحل الوضع في قطاع غزة، موضحاً أن قيام الدولة الفلسطينية القابلة للحياة هو السبيل الوحيد للتوصل إلى تسوية في الشرق الأوسط.


وأكد بوتين استعداد روسيا لإرسال مليار دولار إلى مجلس السلام لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني، موضحاً أن العلاقات بين الجانبين الروسي والفلسطيني تتطور رغم كل الصعوبات المرتبطة بالوضع في المنطقة.


وعبر الرئيس الروسي عن ترحيب موسكو بالاتصالات المستمرة مع الفلسطينيين.


وكان مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم، إن المباحثات لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا أحرزت تقدّما كبيرا ولم تعد تقتصر سوى على مسألة واحدة بين كييف وموسكو.


وقال ويتكوف منتدى دافوس بسويسرا: «أظنّ أنها باتت تقتصر على مسألة واحدة وقد ناقشنا صيغا لهذه المسألة، ما يعني أنه من الممكن حلّها. وإذا ما أراد الطرفان تسوية الأمر، فسنقوم بتسويته»، ولم يقدّم ويتكوف الذي من المفترض أن يسافر إلى موسكو في وقت لاحق اليوم مع صهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر، أيّ تفاصيل إضافية.