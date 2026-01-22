Russian President revealed today (Thursday) that transferring funds from his country's frozen assets to the "Peace Council" in Gaza is entirely possible, explaining that he will discuss the possibility with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are expected to arrive in Moscow this evening.



Putin, during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow, stated that his country had previously discussed with the American side the possibility of directing funds from Russian assets frozen in the West to the "Peace Council" to support the Palestinian people and rebuild the Gaza Strip.



He added that the initiative by American President Donald Trump to establish the Peace Council primarily aims to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, clarifying that the establishment of a viable Palestinian state is the only way to reach a settlement in the Middle East.



Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to send one billion dollars to the Peace Council to support the Palestinian people, noting that relations between the Russian and Palestinian sides are developing despite all the difficulties associated with the situation in the region.



The Russian president expressed Moscow's welcome of ongoing communications with the Palestinians.



Earlier today, American envoy Steve Witkoff stated that discussions to end the war in Ukraine have made significant progress and are now limited to just one issue between Kyiv and Moscow.



Witkoff said at the Davos Forum in Switzerland: "I believe it has now come down to just one issue, and we have discussed formulations for this issue, which means it can be resolved. If both parties want to settle it, we will settle it," and Witkoff, who is supposed to travel to Moscow later today with President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, did not provide any additional details.