وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، ميثاق مجلس السلام، وذلك خلال اجتماع ضم قادة الدول المنضمة للمجلس، الذي أعلن تشكيله حديثاً.
وقال ترمب، في كلمة خلال الاجتماع في منتدى دافوس، إنه يتعامل مع مسألة تشكيل مجلس السلام بجدية، معتبراً أن هناك فرصة لإحلال السلام.
ولفت إلى أن إدارته أنهت الحرب التي استمرت لفترة طويلة في قطاع غزة ونجحت في التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار. مضيفاً: الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى إنهاء نزاعات استمر بعضها لأكثر من 35 عاماً.
وأكد ترمب أن الهدف هو منع اندلاع حروب جديدة وتعزيز الاستقرار، معرباً عن شكره لقادة الدول التي قبلت الانضمام إلى مجلس السلام.
رئيسا الأرجنتين وأمريكا ورئيس وزراء أرمينيا خلال التوقيع على ميثاق مجلس السلام في دافوس (إ ب أ)
وأشار إلى أن هناك دولاً عديدة ترغب في أن تكون في عضوية مجلس سلام غزة، موضحاً أن مجلس السلام في غزة سيكون الأفضل في العالم، ويشرفني أن أكون رئيساً له.
وهدّد الرئيس الأمريكي حماس قائلاً: «على حماس تسليم أسلحتها وإلا فإن نهايتها ستكون قريبة»، مبيناً أن 59 بلداً ستشارك في إحلال السلام في الشرق الأوسط.
وشدد ترمب على أن الحرب في غزة وصلت إلى نهايتها، مبيناً أن العالم الآن أكثر أمناً وسلاماً.
وأشار إلى أنه يقترب من استعادة آخر جثة لرهينة إسرائيلي، ملتزماً بإعادة إعمار غزة والقيام بأمور أخرى بعد إعلان مجلس سلام.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد التقى على هامش مؤتمر دافوس، أعضاء «مجلس السلام» الذي أسس.
وفيما يتعلق بأوكرانيا قال ترمب: أعمل من أجل إنهاء القتل المروع في أوكرانيا، واصفاً جيش بلاده بـ«الأقوى».
وتطرق ترمب إلى الوضع في سورية قائلاً: الرئيس السوري يقوم بعمل كبير لإصلاح الأمور في بلده، مشيراً إلى أن هناك تقدماً هائلاً يحدث في سورية.
وأضاف: «سددنا ضربات كبيرة لداعش في سورية».
وفيما يتعلق بالوضع في لبنان اكتفى ترمب بالقول: «سأعمل من أجل لبنان».
U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Peace Council Charter today (Thursday) during a meeting that included leaders of the countries joining the council, which was recently announced.
Trump stated in a speech during the meeting at the Davos Forum that he is taking the matter of forming the Peace Council seriously, considering that there is an opportunity for peace.
He pointed out that his administration has ended the long-standing war in the Gaza Strip and succeeded in achieving a ceasefire, adding: The United States seeks to end conflicts that have lasted for more than 35 years.
Trump emphasized that the goal is to prevent the outbreak of new wars and to enhance stability, expressing his gratitude to the leaders of the countries that accepted to join the Peace Council.
He noted that there are many countries wishing to be members of the Gaza Peace Council, explaining that the Peace Council in Gaza will be the best in the world, and it is an honor for me to be its president.
The U.S. President threatened Hamas, saying: "Hamas must surrender its weapons, or its end will be near," indicating that 59 countries will participate in bringing peace to the Middle East.
Trump stressed that the war in Gaza has come to an end, stating that the world is now safer and more peaceful.
He mentioned that he is close to recovering the last body of an Israeli hostage, committing to the reconstruction of Gaza and doing other things after the announcement of the Peace Council.
The U.S. President had met on the sidelines of the Davos conference with members of the "Peace Council" that he established.
Regarding Ukraine, Trump said: I am working to end the horrific killing in Ukraine, describing his country's military as "the strongest."
Trump addressed the situation in Syria, stating: The Syrian president is doing a great job fixing things in his country, noting that there is tremendous progress happening in Syria.
He added: "We have dealt significant blows to ISIS in Syria."
Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Trump simply said: "I will work for Lebanon."