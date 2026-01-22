U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Peace Council Charter today (Thursday) during a meeting that included leaders of the countries joining the council, which was recently announced.



Trump stated in a speech during the meeting at the Davos Forum that he is taking the matter of forming the Peace Council seriously, considering that there is an opportunity for peace.



He pointed out that his administration has ended the long-standing war in the Gaza Strip and succeeded in achieving a ceasefire, adding: The United States seeks to end conflicts that have lasted for more than 35 years.



Trump emphasized that the goal is to prevent the outbreak of new wars and to enhance stability, expressing his gratitude to the leaders of the countries that accepted to join the Peace Council.

رئيسا الأرجنتين وأمريكا ورئيس وزراء أرمينيا خلال التوقيع على ميثاق مجلس السلام في دافوس (إ ب أ)

He noted that there are many countries wishing to be members of the Gaza Peace Council, explaining that the Peace Council in Gaza will be the best in the world, and it is an honor for me to be its president.



The U.S. President threatened Hamas, saying: "Hamas must surrender its weapons, or its end will be near," indicating that 59 countries will participate in bringing peace to the Middle East.



Trump stressed that the war in Gaza has come to an end, stating that the world is now safer and more peaceful.



He mentioned that he is close to recovering the last body of an Israeli hostage, committing to the reconstruction of Gaza and doing other things after the announcement of the Peace Council.



The U.S. President had met on the sidelines of the Davos conference with members of the "Peace Council" that he established.



Regarding Ukraine, Trump said: I am working to end the horrific killing in Ukraine, describing his country's military as "the strongest."



Trump addressed the situation in Syria, stating: The Syrian president is doing a great job fixing things in his country, noting that there is tremendous progress happening in Syria.



He added: "We have dealt significant blows to ISIS in Syria."



Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Trump simply said: "I will work for Lebanon."