وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، ميثاق مجلس السلام، وذلك خلال اجتماع ضم قادة الدول المنضمة للمجلس، الذي أعلن تشكيله حديثاً.


وقال ترمب، في كلمة خلال الاجتماع في منتدى دافوس، إنه يتعامل مع مسألة تشكيل مجلس السلام بجدية، معتبراً أن هناك فرصة لإحلال السلام.


ولفت إلى أن إدارته أنهت الحرب التي استمرت لفترة طويلة في قطاع غزة ونجحت في التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار. مضيفاً: الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى إنهاء نزاعات استمر بعضها لأكثر من 35 عاماً.


وأكد ترمب أن الهدف هو منع اندلاع حروب جديدة وتعزيز الاستقرار، معرباً عن شكره لقادة الدول التي قبلت الانضمام إلى مجلس السلام.

رئيسا الأرجنتين وأمريكا ورئيس وزراء أرمينيا خلال التوقيع على ميثاق مجلس السلام في دافوس (إ ب أ)

رئيسا الأرجنتين وأمريكا ورئيس وزراء أرمينيا خلال التوقيع على ميثاق مجلس السلام في دافوس (إ ب أ)

وأشار إلى أن هناك دولاً عديدة ترغب في أن تكون في عضوية مجلس سلام غزة، موضحاً أن مجلس السلام في غزة سيكون الأفضل في العالم، ويشرفني أن أكون رئيساً له.


وهدّد الرئيس الأمريكي حماس قائلاً: «على حماس تسليم أسلحتها وإلا فإن نهايتها ستكون قريبة»، مبيناً أن 59 بلداً ستشارك في إحلال السلام في الشرق الأوسط.


وشدد ترمب على أن الحرب في غزة وصلت إلى نهايتها، مبيناً أن العالم الآن أكثر أمناً وسلاماً.


وأشار إلى أنه يقترب من استعادة آخر جثة لرهينة إسرائيلي، ملتزماً بإعادة إعمار غزة والقيام بأمور أخرى بعد إعلان مجلس سلام.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد التقى على هامش مؤتمر دافوس، أعضاء «مجلس السلام» الذي أسس.


وفيما يتعلق بأوكرانيا قال ترمب: أعمل من أجل إنهاء القتل المروع في أوكرانيا، واصفاً جيش بلاده بـ«الأقوى».


وتطرق ترمب إلى الوضع في سورية قائلاً: الرئيس السوري يقوم بعمل كبير لإصلاح الأمور في بلده، مشيراً إلى أن هناك تقدماً هائلاً يحدث في سورية.


وأضاف: «سددنا ضربات كبيرة لداعش في سورية».


وفيما يتعلق بالوضع في لبنان اكتفى ترمب بالقول: «سأعمل من أجل لبنان».