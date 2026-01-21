أعلن البيت الأبيض مساء الثلاثاء أن طائرة الرئاسة الأمريكية «إير فورس وان» التي تقل الرئيس دونالد ترمب ووفده، للمشاركة في منتدى «دافوس» العالمي، عادت إلى قاعدة أندروز المشتركة قرب واشنطن، بعد نحو ساعة من إقلاعها باتجاه سويسرا، وذلك بسبب مشكلة كهربائية بسيطة اكتشفها الطاقم.

ووفقًا للمتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، تم اتخاذ قرار العودة «بحذر شديد» فور اكتشاف المشكلة بعد الإقلاع، ولم تؤثر على سلامة الطائرة أو الركاب، حيث هبطت الطائرة بسلام في القاعدة نحو الساعة 11:07 مساءً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة.

وأفاد مراسلون على متن الطائرة بأن أضواء مقصورة الصحفيين انطفأت لفترة قصيرة بعد الإقلاع، مما أثار انتباه الركاب، لكن الطائرة استمرت في الطيران دون أي مشكلات أخرى ملحوظة.

وفي منشور على منصة إكس، ذكرت وحدة الاستجابة السريعة 47 أن القرار اتخذ حرصا على سلامة الجميع، مؤكدة أن «العطل غير خطير والإجراءات احترازية».

وبعد الهبوط، انتقل الرئيس ترمب وأعضاء الوفد والصحفيون إلى طائرة احتياطية أخرى من طراز Boeing C-32، وتُستخدم أيضًا تحت تسمية «إير فورس وان» عند نقل الرئيس، واستأنفوا الرحلة نحو دافوس في سويسرا، حيث يشارك ترمب في أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي اليوم (الأربعاء).
ونادرا ما يتعرض الرئيس الأمريكي أو نائبه ⁠لحوادث تتعلق بسلامة الطيران، لكنها حدثت قبل ذلك، ففي عام 2011، اضطرت طائرة الرئاسة إلى إلغاء ‌هبوطها بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية، أثناء نقلها الرئيس الأسبق باراك أوباما إلى فعالية في ‌ولاية كونيتيكت.

وعام 2012، اصطدمت طائرة الرئاسة بطيور في كاليفورنيا، بينما كان نائب الرئيس آنذاك جو بايدن على متنها، قبل أن ⁠تهبط من دون مشكلات.