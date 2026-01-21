The White House announced on Tuesday evening that the U.S. presidential aircraft "Air Force One," carrying President Donald Trump and his delegation to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, returned to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, about an hour after taking off towards Switzerland, due to a minor electrical issue detected by the crew.

According to White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt, the decision to return was made "with great caution" immediately upon discovering the problem after takeoff, and it did not affect the safety of the aircraft or the passengers, as the plane landed safely at the base around 11:07 PM Eastern Time.

Reporters on board the aircraft reported that the lights in the press cabin went out for a brief period after takeoff, which drew the attention of the passengers, but the plane continued to fly without any other noticeable issues.

In a post on X platform, the 47th Rapid Response Unit stated that the decision was made out of concern for everyone's safety, confirming that "the malfunction is not serious and the measures are precautionary."

After landing, President Trump, delegation members, and journalists transferred to another backup aircraft, a Boeing C-32, which is also referred to as "Air Force One" when transporting the president, and they resumed their journey to Davos in Switzerland, where Trump is participating in the World Economic Forum today (Wednesday).

Incidents related to flight safety rarely occur involving the U.S. president or vice president, but they have happened before. In 2011, the presidential aircraft had to abort its landing due to bad weather while transporting former President Barack Obama to an event in Connecticut.

In 2012, the presidential aircraft collided with birds in California while then-Vice President Joe Biden was on board, before landing without issues.