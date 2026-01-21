في حكم تاريخي، أصدرت محكمة سول المركزية اليوم (الأربعاء) حكمًا بالسجن 23 عامًا على رئيس الوزراء السابق لكوريا الجنوبية هان دوك سو (76 عامًا)، بعد إدانته بتهمة التمرد والمساهمة الرئيسية في محاولة الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول فرض الأحكام العرفية في 3 ديسمبر 2024.
ويعد الحكم الأول من نوعه الذي يصدر بحق عضو في حكومة يون باستثناء الرئيس نفسه، ويؤكد رسميًا أن إعلان الأحكام العرفية كان عملية تمرد تهدف إلى تقويض النظام الدستوري، ووصفته المحكمة بـ«الانقلاب من الأعلى».
دور محوري في أزمة الأحكام العرفية
وفقا لقاضي المحكمة لي جين-كوان، لعب هان دورًا محوريًا في إضفاء شرعية ظاهرية على الإعلان غير الدستوري، من خلال عقد اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء بشكل غير قانوني ليبدو وكأنه تمت الموافقة عليه، بالإضافة إلى تهم أخرى تشمل التزوير والشهادة الزور.
أمر القاضي هان بالتوجه فورًا إلى السجن بعد النطق بالحكم، وهو حكم أشد بكثير من الـ15 عامًا التي طالب بها الادعاء.
انقلاب رئاسي
وتعود تفاصيل الواقة إلى 3 ديسمبر 2024، حينما أعلن الرئيس يون سوك يول حالة الأحكام العرفية بشكل مفاجئ، معلنًا تعليق بعض الحقوق الدستورية وتعبئة الجيش لمواجهة ما وصفه بـ«القوى المعادية للدولة»، واستمر الإعلان لساعات قليلة فقط، إذ هرع النواب إلى البرلمان وصوتوا لإلغائه، مما أجبر يون على سحبه في غضون 6 ساعات.
وأدت الأزمة إلى عزل يون دستوريًا في أبريل 2025، وحُكم عليه بالسجن 5 سنوات في قضايا مرتبطة بالعرقلة والتزوير، مع محاكمات أخرى مستمرة بتهم التمرد.
ويُعد هان دوك سو أحد أبرز حلفاء يون، وقد شغل منصب رئيس الوزراء خلال الأزمة، واتُهم بأنه ساعد في تنفيذ الخطة من خلال عدم منعها وعقد اجتماع مجلس الوزراء غير الشرعي لإضفاء مظهر قانوني عليها.
In a historic ruling, the Seoul Central Court today (Wednesday) sentenced former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (76 years old) to 23 years in prison after convicting him of rebellion and being a key contributor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol's attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024.
This is the first ruling of its kind against a member of Yoon's government, excluding the president himself, and it officially confirms that the declaration of martial law was a rebellious act aimed at undermining the constitutional order, describing it as a "top-down coup" by the court.
A Pivotal Role in the Martial Law Crisis
According to Judge Lee Jin-kwan, Han played a pivotal role in providing a veneer of legitimacy to the unconstitutional declaration by unlawfully convening a cabinet meeting to make it appear as though it had been approved, along with other charges including forgery and perjury.
The judge ordered Han to be taken directly to prison after the verdict was announced, a sentence significantly harsher than the 15 years sought by the prosecution.
Presidential Coup
The details of the incident date back to December 3, 2024, when President Yoon Suk-yeol unexpectedly declared a state of martial law, announcing the suspension of certain constitutional rights and mobilizing the military to confront what he described as "anti-state forces." The declaration lasted only a few hours, as lawmakers rushed to parliament and voted to annul it, forcing Yoon to retract it within 6 hours.
The crisis led to Yoon's constitutional impeachment in April 2025, and he was sentenced to 5 years in prison for obstruction and forgery-related charges, with other trials ongoing for charges of rebellion.
Han Duck-soo is considered one of Yoon's closest allies, having served as Prime Minister during the crisis, and was accused of facilitating the plan by failing to prevent it and holding the unlawful cabinet meeting to give it a legal appearance.