في حكم تاريخي، أصدرت محكمة سول المركزية اليوم (الأربعاء) حكمًا بالسجن 23 عامًا على رئيس الوزراء السابق لكوريا الجنوبية هان دوك سو (76 عامًا)، بعد إدانته بتهمة التمرد والمساهمة الرئيسية في محاولة الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول فرض الأحكام العرفية في 3 ديسمبر 2024.

ويعد الحكم الأول من نوعه الذي يصدر بحق عضو في حكومة يون باستثناء الرئيس نفسه، ويؤكد رسميًا أن إعلان الأحكام العرفية كان عملية تمرد تهدف إلى تقويض النظام الدستوري، ووصفته المحكمة بـ«الانقلاب من الأعلى».

دور محوري في أزمة الأحكام العرفية

وفقا لقاضي المحكمة لي جين-كوان، لعب هان دورًا محوريًا في إضفاء شرعية ظاهرية على الإعلان غير الدستوري، من خلال عقد اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء بشكل غير قانوني ليبدو وكأنه تمت الموافقة عليه، بالإضافة إلى تهم أخرى تشمل التزوير والشهادة الزور.

أمر القاضي هان بالتوجه فورًا إلى السجن بعد النطق بالحكم، وهو حكم أشد بكثير من الـ15 عامًا التي طالب بها الادعاء.

انقلاب رئاسي

وتعود تفاصيل الواقة إلى 3 ديسمبر 2024، حينما أعلن الرئيس يون سوك يول حالة الأحكام العرفية بشكل مفاجئ، معلنًا تعليق بعض الحقوق الدستورية وتعبئة الجيش لمواجهة ما وصفه بـ«القوى المعادية للدولة»، واستمر الإعلان لساعات قليلة فقط، إذ هرع النواب إلى البرلمان وصوتوا لإلغائه، مما أجبر يون على سحبه في غضون 6 ساعات.

وأدت الأزمة إلى عزل يون دستوريًا في أبريل 2025، وحُكم عليه بالسجن 5 سنوات في قضايا مرتبطة بالعرقلة والتزوير، مع محاكمات أخرى مستمرة بتهم التمرد.

ويُعد هان دوك سو أحد أبرز حلفاء يون، وقد شغل منصب رئيس الوزراء خلال الأزمة، واتُهم بأنه ساعد في تنفيذ الخطة من خلال عدم منعها وعقد اجتماع مجلس الوزراء غير الشرعي لإضفاء مظهر قانوني عليها.