

In a historic ruling, the Seoul Central Court today (Wednesday) sentenced former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (76 years old) to 23 years in prison after convicting him of rebellion and being a key contributor to former President Yoon Suk-yeol's attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024.

This is the first ruling of its kind against a member of Yoon's government, excluding the president himself, and it officially confirms that the declaration of martial law was a rebellious act aimed at undermining the constitutional order, describing it as a "top-down coup" by the court.

A Pivotal Role in the Martial Law Crisis

According to Judge Lee Jin-kwan, Han played a pivotal role in providing a veneer of legitimacy to the unconstitutional declaration by unlawfully convening a cabinet meeting to make it appear as though it had been approved, along with other charges including forgery and perjury.

The judge ordered Han to be taken directly to prison after the verdict was announced, a sentence significantly harsher than the 15 years sought by the prosecution.

Presidential Coup

The details of the incident date back to December 3, 2024, when President Yoon Suk-yeol unexpectedly declared a state of martial law, announcing the suspension of certain constitutional rights and mobilizing the military to confront what he described as "anti-state forces." The declaration lasted only a few hours, as lawmakers rushed to parliament and voted to annul it, forcing Yoon to retract it within 6 hours.

The crisis led to Yoon's constitutional impeachment in April 2025, and he was sentenced to 5 years in prison for obstruction and forgery-related charges, with other trials ongoing for charges of rebellion.

Han Duck-soo is considered one of Yoon's closest allies, having served as Prime Minister during the crisis, and was accused of facilitating the plan by failing to prevent it and holding the unlawful cabinet meeting to give it a legal appearance.