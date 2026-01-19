اتهم الجيش السوري، مجاميع إرهابية من حزب العمال الكردستاني «PKK» وفلول نظام بشار الأسد، بمحاولة تعطيل تنفيذ الاتفاق بين الدولة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» من خلال استهداف القوات السورية.


وأعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، اليوم الإثنين، مقتل 3 جنود وإصابة آخرين، في عمليتين استهدفتا القوات السورية.


فيما اتهمت قوات سورية الديمقراطية الحكومة السورية بشن هجمات على قواتها في عين عيسى والشدادة والرقة.


وأضافت، في بيان، «تشهد هذه الأثناء اشتباكات عنيفة بين قواتنا وتلك الفصائل على محيط سجن الأقطان، بالرقة الذي يضم معتقلي تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، في تطور بالغ الخطورة».


ولقي اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار والاندماج الكامل لقوات سورية الديمقراطية "قسد" ضمن مؤسسات الدولة السورية، الذي وقّعه الرئيس أحمد الشرع، أمس الأحد، ترحيباً واسعاً على المستويين العربي والدولي. ووُصف الاتفاق بأنه خطوة محورية في مسار تعزيز وحدة سورية واستقرارها، وبسط سيادة الدولة على كامل أراضيها.


وكانت قوات الجيش بدأت عملية الانتشار في منطقة الجزيرة السورية لتأمينها بموجب الاتفاق الجديد.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية عن هيئة العمليات قولها إنه جرى تأمين سد تشرين وريف الرقة الشمالي، إضافةً إلى ريف الحسكة الغربي حتى الآن.


ونبهت الهيئة المدنيين بالالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة عن وحدات الجيش وعدم التحرك في المنطقة إلا عند الضرورة.


وينص الاتفاق الجديد على وقف إطلاق نار شامل وفوري على كل الجبهات ونقاط التماس بين القوات الحكومية السورية، بالتوازي مع انسحاب كل التشكيلات العسكرية التابعة لقسد إلى منطقة شرق الفرات، بوصفها خطوة تمهيدية لإعادة الانتشار.


وأشارت بنود في الاتفاق إلى تسليم الحكومة السورية محافظتي دير الزور والرقة إدارياً وعسكرياً بالكامل فوراً، وكامل حقول النفط والمعابر الحدودية، إلى جانب إصدار مرسوم رئاسي لتعيين محافظ في الحسكة ودمج جميع المؤسسات المدنية في الحسكة ضمن الدولة السورية.


وتنص الاتفاقية على «دمج كل العناصر العسكرية والأمنية لقسد ضمن هيكلية وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية السورية بشكل فردي بعد إجراء التدقيق الأمني اللازم، مع منحهم الرتب العسكرية والمستحقات المادية واللوجيستية أصولاً، وحماية خصوصية المناطق الكردية».


ونص الاتفاق أيضاً على «إخلاء عين العرب (كوباني) من المظاهر العسكرية الثقيلة وتشكيل قوة مدنية من أبناء المدينة»، و«دمج الإدارة المسؤولة عن ملف سجناء تنظيم داعش في مؤسسات الحكومة السورية لتتولى الحكومة المسؤولية القانونية والأمنية عنها بالكامل».


وتلزم الاتفاقية «قسد» بـإخراج كل قيادات وعناصر حزب (العمال الكردستاني) (PKK) غير السوريين خارج الحدود السورية لضمان السيادة واستقرار الجوار.