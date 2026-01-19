The Syrian army accused terrorist groups from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and remnants of Bashar al-Assad's regime of attempting to disrupt the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian state and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) by targeting Syrian forces.



On Monday, the Syrian army's operations authority announced the death of 3 soldiers and the injury of others in two operations that targeted Syrian forces.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces accused the Syrian government of launching attacks on its forces in Ain Issa, al-Shaddadi, and Raqqa.



It added in a statement, "Intense clashes are currently taking place between our forces and those factions around the Cotton Prison in Raqqa, which houses detainees of the ISIS terrorist organization, in a highly dangerous development."



The ceasefire agreement and the full integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian state institutions, signed by President Ahmad al-Shara on Sunday, received wide approval at both the Arab and international levels. The agreement was described as a pivotal step in enhancing Syria's unity and stability and asserting the state's sovereignty over its entire territory.



The army began the deployment process in the Syrian Jazira region to secure it under the new agreement.



The Syrian news agency reported that the operations authority stated that the Tishrin Dam and the northern Raqqa countryside, in addition to the western Hasakah countryside, have been secured so far.



The authority warned civilians to adhere to the instructions issued by the army units and not to move in the area except when necessary.



The new agreement stipulates a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire on all fronts and contact points between the Syrian government forces, alongside the withdrawal of all military formations affiliated with the SDF to the eastern Euphrates region, as a preliminary step for redeployment.



Terms in the agreement indicated the immediate administrative and military handover of the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates to the Syrian government, along with all oil fields and border crossings, in addition to issuing a presidential decree to appoint a governor in Hasakah and integrating all civil institutions in Hasakah into the Syrian state.



The agreement stipulates the "integration of all military and security elements of the SDF into the structures of the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior individually after conducting the necessary security vetting, granting them military ranks and material and logistical entitlements, while protecting the privacy of Kurdish areas."



The agreement also stipulated the "removal of heavy military appearances from Ain al-Arab (Kobani) and the formation of a civilian force from the city's residents," and "the integration of the administration responsible for the file of ISIS detainees into the Syrian government institutions to assume full legal and security responsibility for them."



The agreement obliges the SDF to expel all non-Syrian leaders and elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outside Syrian borders to ensure sovereignty and neighborhood stability.