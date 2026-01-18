The Syrian Minister of Information, Hamza Mustafa, called on the rational leadership in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to engage in the proposed political solutions. He revealed in statements broadcast by the Syrian "Al-Ikhbariya" channel today (Sunday) that the organization has recently been experiencing collapses within its ranks and lacks a supportive social base.



Mustafa said, "Distinguish yourselves from the factions linked to external agendas and prioritize political solutions within a winning equation for all."



For its part, the Syrian government condemned on Sunday in the strongest terms the actions of the SDF and the groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in executing prisoners and detainees in the city of Tabqa in the Raqqa countryside in northeastern Syria, following their withdrawal from the area.



A statement from the Syrian government noted that the execution of prisoners and detainees, especially civilians among them, constitutes a complete crime under the Geneva Conventions and is in stark violation of international humanitarian law. The Syrian government held the SDF fully responsible, pledging to ensure that those responsible for the execution of prisoners are held legally accountable. It called on the international community to condemn the crime of executing prisoners and detainees in Tabqa.



Informed sources confirmed that the SDF executed prisoners and detainees before its withdrawal from the city of Tabqa, a claim that the organization denied, alleging that "forces affiliated with the Syrian government committed crimes in a prison in Tabqa."



This bloody escalation comes as part of a continuous series of brutal practices documented by official Syrian authorities, starting from the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo, passing through Deir Hafer east of the city, and culminating in the crime of executing prisoners in Tabqa.



These violations underscore the criminal nature of the SDF and the PKK, highlighting their use of systematic violence as a tool for control and intimidation.



The Operations Command of the Syrian Army announced complete control over the strategic city of Tabqa and its military airport on the Euphrates River, expelling PKK elements.