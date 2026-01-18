دعا وزير الإعلام السوري حمزة المصطفى، القيادات العقلانية في قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» إلى الانخراط في الحلول السياسية المطروحة. وكشف في تصريحات نقلتها قناة «الإخبارية» السورية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن التنظيم يشهد في الآونة الأخيرة انهيارات في صفوفه، ولا يمتلك قاعدة اجتماعية حاضنة.


وقال المصطفى، «تمايزوا عن التيارات المرتبطة بأجندات خارجية وغلّبوا الحلول السياسية ضمن معادلة رابحة للجميع».


من جانبها، أدانت الحكومة السورية، الأحد، بأشد العبارات إقدام تنظيم قسد والمجموعات التابعة لحزب العمال الكردستاني على إعدام السجناء والأسرى في مدينة الطبقة بريف محافظة الرقة بشمال شرق البلاد، وذلك بعد انسحابه منها.


وذكر بيان للحكومة السورية أن إعدام الأسرى والسجناء، ولا سيما المدنيون منهم، يعد جريمة مكتملة الأركان بموجب اتفاقيات جنيف، ويتنافى بصورة صارخة مع القانون الدولي الإنساني. وحملت الحكومة السورية تنظيم قسد المسؤولية الكاملة، متعهدة مرتكبي جريمة إعدام الأسرى بالمحاسبة القانونية العادلة. ودعت المجتمع الدولي لإدانة جريمة إعدام الأسرى والسجناء بالطبقة.


وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن تنظيم قسد أعدم سجناء وأسرى قبل انسحابه من مدينة الطبقة، وهو ما نفاه التنظيم، زاعماً أن «قوات تابعة للحكومة السورية ارتكبت جرائم في سجن بالطبقة».


ويأتي هذا التصعيد الدموي ضمن مسلسلٍ متواصل من الممارسات الوحشية التي وثّقتها الجهات الرسمية السورية، بدءاً من أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في حلب، مروراً بدير حافر شرق المدينة، ووصولاً إلى جريمة إعدام الأسرى في الطبقة.


وتؤكد هذه الانتهاكات الطابع الإجرامي لتنظيمي قسد وحزب العمال الكردستاني «PKK»، ويبرز استخدامهما العنف الممنهج كأداة للسيطرة والترهيب.


وكانت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، أعلنت السيطرة بشكل كامل على مدينة الطبقة الإستراتيجية ومطارها العسكري على نهر الفرات وطرد عناصر حزب العمال الكردستاني.