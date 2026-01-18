أكد اللقاء التشاوري الجنوبي الذي عقد في الرياض، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الحوار الجنوبي الذي سيعقد قريباً في الرياض برعاية سعودية «يمثل فرصة تاريخية نادرة لا يجوز التفريط بها، أو العبث بها من خلال صناعة خلافات جنوبية داخلية، أو استعداء المملكة وخلق صراع معها من العدم، بما يخدم قوى معادية لقضيتنا في المقام الأول».


إرادة جنوبية جامعة


وأفاد بيان صادر عن الاجتماع بأن الحوار الجنوبي «يأتي تعبيراً عن إرادة جنوبية جامعة، يمثلها قيادات الجنوب على مختلف شرائحهم ومحافظاتهم»، لـ«بحث الحل العادل والآمن والمضمون لقضيتنا، بعيداً عن أي مسارات تصعيدية أو محاولات لخلق صراعات جانبية لا تخدم الجنوب وقضيته ولا مستقبله».


وأضاف البيان الذي أعلنه عضو المجلس الرئاسي اليمني أبوزرعة المحرمي، «لقد تأكد لنا وبشكل واضح أن موقف المملكة العربية السعودية ومن خلال لقاءاتنا المباشرة مع قياداتها والمسؤولين فيها، يدعم ويتوافق تماماً مع مطالب شعبنا الجنوبي العادلة، ويدعم حقه في إيجاد حل سياسي شامل يضمن كرامته وأمنه واستقراره ومستقبله، دون فرض شروط مسبقة أو سقوف سياسية، وبما يضمن حق شعبنا الجنوبي في تحديد مستقبله السياسي وتقرير مصيره، بما في ذلك استعادة دولة الجنوب كاملة السيادة».


البيان أوضح أنه «تم التأكيد لنا بشكل صريح على عدم وجود أي نية للإقصاء أو التهميش لأي شخص أو طرف جنوبي»، وأن «هذا المسار يقوم على الشراكة الواسعة، والتمثيل المسؤول داخل الجنوب».


دعم واضح لقضية الجنوب


وتابع البيان: «منذ وصولنا إلى الرياض لمسنا ترحيباً صادقاً ودعماً واضحاً لقضية الجنوب، وكان لوجودنا دور مباشر في إيصال احتياجات شعبنا وقواتنا، وفي مقدمتها ملف المرتبات المتأخرة منذ أربعة أشهر والتي حظيت بتفاعل إيجابي ومسؤول من قبل المملكة العربية السعودية، في خطوة تعكس حرصها الصادق على تخفيف معاناة شعبنا، إضافة إلى الاهتمام بالقضايا المعيشية والاقتصادية التي تمس حياة المواطنين بشكل يومي، والتي حظيت كذلك بدعم سخي من الأشقاء في المملكة».


وحسبما ورد في البيان، «تلقينا تأكيدات مباشرة وعملية من المسؤولين في المملكة بشأن استمرار دعم القوات الجنوبية التي تتولى حماية الجنوب وأمنه ومتواجدة في جبهات القتال، حيث سيتم صرف مستحقاتها كاملة ودعمها وتعزيز قدراتها، بما يعزز من استقرار الجنوب ويحمي مكتسباته الوطنية، ويقطع الطريق أمام أي محاولات لإضعاف الجبهة الجنوبية أو التشكيك بدور الجنوبيين».


دعم الاقتصاد والتنمية


وأكد الاجتماع، وفق البيان، أن «دعم الاقتصاد والتنمية هو أحد أعمدة الشراكة المستقبلية بين الجنوب والمملكة العربية السعودية، وأن ما يجري اليوم يمثل باكورة حقيقية لمستقبل استراتيجي يقوم على الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية».


واعتبر البيان، أن السعودية «كانت سباقة لحماية الجنوب من كافة التهديدات وكانت سنده وسياجه المتين من كل المخاطر، بل هي الشريك الأساسي في حفظ أمنه واستقراره ودعم قضيته العادلة، ولقد أثبتت المواقف أن المملكة كانت ولا تزال سنداً صادقاً وضامناً أساسياً لأمن الجنوب واستقراره»، وأضاف أن «الخطر الحقيقي الذي يواجه الجنوب اليوم يتمثل في المليشيات الحوثية ومشاريعها التوسعية التي تستهدف الجنوب والمنطقة برمتها، والجماعات الإرهابية الأخرى مثل داعش والقاعدة، لذا نرفض بشكل قاطع محاولات التشكيك في دور المملكة، وكذلك الحملات التي تستهدف القوات الجنوبية العسكرية والأمنية، وعلى رأسها قوات العمالقة وقوات درع الوطن والقوات البرية وقوات دفاع شبوة والأحزمة الأمنية والنخبة الحضرمية، التي تشكل جزءاً من منظومة حماية الجنوب وأمنه».


تحقيق السلام والاستقرار


ودعا البيان الصادر عن اجتماع اللقاء التشاوري الجنوبي في اليمن، جماهير شعب الجنوب إلى «التعبير عن تطلعاتها المشروعة بشكل واعٍ ومسؤول»، مؤكداً أن «خيار استعادة دولة الجنوب عبر هذا المسار السياسي، هو أولويتنا وهدفنا».


وخلص البيان إلى دعوة المجتمع الدولي لدعم خيار الجنوبيين في الحوار، واحترام تطلعاتهم المشروعة، ومساندة هذا المسار الجاد الذي ترعاه المملكة العربية السعودية باعتباره الإطار الأكثر واقعية لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في الجنوب والمنطقة، وبما ينسجم مع متطلبات الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.