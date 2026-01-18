The Southern Consultative Meeting held in Riyadh today (Sunday) confirmed that the upcoming Southern Dialogue, which will take place soon in Riyadh under Saudi sponsorship, "represents a rare historical opportunity that should not be squandered or tampered with through the creation of internal Southern conflicts or inciting the Kingdom and creating a conflict with it out of nothing, which serves hostile forces to our cause primarily."



A Unified Southern Will



A statement issued by the meeting indicated that the Southern Dialogue "comes as an expression of a unified Southern will, represented by the leaders of the South from various segments and governorates," to "discuss a fair, secure, and guaranteed solution to our cause, away from any escalatory paths or attempts to create side conflicts that do not serve the South, its cause, or its future."



The statement, announced by Yemeni Presidential Council member Abu Zar'ah al-Mahrami, added, "It has become clear to us that the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through our direct meetings with its leaders and officials, fully supports and aligns with the just demands of our Southern people, and supports their right to find a comprehensive political solution that guarantees their dignity, security, stability, and future, without imposing preconditions or political ceilings, and in a way that ensures our Southern people's right to determine their political future and self-determination, including the restoration of the South as a fully sovereign state."



The statement clarified that "we were explicitly assured that there is no intention to exclude or marginalize any person or Southern party," and that "this path is based on broad partnership and responsible representation within the South."



Clear Support for the Southern Cause



The statement continued: "Since our arrival in Riyadh, we have sensed a sincere welcome and clear support for the Southern cause, and our presence has played a direct role in conveying the needs of our people and our forces, foremost among them the issue of delayed salaries for four months, which received positive and responsible engagement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a step that reflects its sincere concern to alleviate the suffering of our people, in addition to addressing the living and economic issues that affect citizens' daily lives, which also received generous support from our brothers in the Kingdom."



According to the statement, "We received direct and practical assurances from the officials in the Kingdom regarding the continued support for the Southern forces that are responsible for protecting the South and its security and are present on the front lines, where their entitlements will be fully disbursed, and their capabilities will be supported and enhanced, which strengthens the stability of the South and protects its national gains, cutting off any attempts to weaken the Southern front or question the role of Southerners."



Support for Economy and Development



The meeting confirmed, according to the statement, that "support for the economy and development is one of the pillars of the future partnership between the South and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and what is happening today represents a true beginning for a strategic future based on security, stability, and development."



The statement considered that Saudi Arabia "has been a pioneer in protecting the South from all threats and has been its support and strong shield against all dangers; it is indeed the main partner in preserving its security and stability and supporting its just cause. The positions have proven that the Kingdom has been and remains a sincere support and a fundamental guarantor of the South's security and stability." It added that "the real danger facing the South today is represented by the Houthi militias and their expansionist projects targeting the South and the entire region, as well as other terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Therefore, we firmly reject attempts to question the role of the Kingdom, as well as the campaigns targeting the Southern military and security forces, led by the Giants Forces, the National Shield Forces, the ground forces, the Shabwa Defense Forces, the security belts, and the Hadhrami elite, which are part of the protection system for the South and its security."



Achieving Peace and Stability



The statement issued by the Southern Consultative Meeting in Yemen called on the Southern people to "express their legitimate aspirations in a conscious and responsible manner," affirming that "the option of restoring the State of the South through this political path is our priority and goal."



The statement concluded by calling on the international community to support the Southerners' choice in the dialogue, respect their legitimate aspirations, and support this serious path sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the most realistic framework for achieving peace and stability in the South and the region, in line with the requirements of regional and international security and stability.