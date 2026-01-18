As the war approaches the end of its fourth year, battles continue on the Russian-Ukrainian frontlines today (Sunday).



Sources in the Russian security services told the TASS agency that the Ukrainian armed forces are deploying foreign mercenaries from Colombia to the Khatniye Milovoye area in Kharkiv Oblast, in an attempt to prevent the loss of the positions they control.



According to the sources, the command of the Ukrainian armed forces is working on the Kharkiv axis to prevent losing control over their position in the Khatniye Milovoye area, by reinforcing the units of the first independent regional defense brigade and other formations with elements of foreign mercenaries, after their units had previously been dissolved.



Media reports have indicated that the Ukrainian command is discussing the integration of foreign legions within the ranks of the ground forces, as military units are being widely converted into assault groups, against the backdrop of significant losses on the front.



For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces include mercenaries from various countries, stating that Russian forces continue to target and eliminate them. It reported that an airstrike targeted a residential area, resulting in 4 injuries and damage to 15 buildings. The ministry announced that air defense systems destroyed 63 Ukrainian drones over Russian territories and the Sea of Azov during the night from Saturday to Sunday.



Ukrainian sources reported the death of a woman in Kharkiv and injuries to others in Sumy due to Russian strikes on Sunday morning.



The regional governor of the Zaporizhzhia area, appointed by Moscow, stated that more than 200,000 consumers in the part controlled by Russia are still without electricity today, following a drone strike carried out by Kyiv the day before.



He noted that work is underway to restore power, but nearly 400 neighborhoods are without electricity. Temperatures are dropping below zero in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, of which Russia controls about 75%.