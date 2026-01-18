فيما تقترب الحرب من نهاية عامها الرابع، تتواصل المعارك على الجبهات الروسية الأوكرانية، اليوم (الأحد).


وذكرت مصادر في الأجهزة الأمنية الروسية لوكالة «تاس»، أن القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية تدفع بمرتزقة أجانب من كولومبيا إلى منطقة خاتنيه ميلوفويه في مقاطعة خاركوف، في محاولة لمنع خسارة المواقع التي تسيطر عليها.


ووفق المصادر، فإن قيادة القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية تعمل على محور خاركوف لمنع فقدان السيطرة على موقعها في منطقة خاتنيه ميلوفويه، على تعزيز وحدات اللواء الأول المستقل للدفاع الإقليمي وتشكيلات أخرى بعناصر من المرتزقة الأجانب، بعدما كانت وحداتهم قد حلت سابقًا.


وكانت تقارير إعلامية لفتت إلى أن القيادة الأوكرانية تناقش حل الفيالق الأجنبية ضمن صفوف القوات البرية، حيث يجري تحويل الوحدات العسكرية على نطاق واسع إلى مجموعات اقتحام، على خلفية الخسائر الكبيرة في الجبهة.


من جانبها، أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن صفوف القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية تضم مرتزقة من دول مختلفة، مبينة أن القوات الروسية تواصل استهدافهم والقضاء عليهم. وأفادت بأن ضربة جوية استهدفت منطقة سكنية وأسفرت عن إصابة 4 أشخاص وألحقت أضراراً بـ15 مبنى. وأعلنت الوزارة أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي دمرت 63 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية فوق المناطق الروسية وبحر آزوف خلال ليل السبت إلى فجر الأحد.


وأعلنت مصادر أوكرانية مقتل امرأة في خاركوف وجرح آخرين في سومي جراء ضربات روسية، صباح الأحد.


وقال الحاكم الإقليمي لمنطقة زابوريجيا الأوكرانية الذي عينته موسكو إن أكثر من 200 ألف مستهلك ⁠في الجزء الذي تسيطر عليه روسيا هناك ما زالوا بلا كهرباء، اليوم الأحد، بعد قصف نفذته كييف بطائرات مسيرة قبل يوم.


وقال إن العمل جار لإعادة التيار الكهربائي، ⁠لكن ما يقرب من 400 حي بدون كهرباء. وتنخفض درجات الحرارة إلى ما دون الصفر في منطقة زابوريجيا الجنوبية الشرقية، التي تسيطر روسيا على نحو 75% منها.