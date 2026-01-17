شدد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، محافظ حضرموت، سالم الخنبشي، اليوم (السبت)، على أهمية تشكيل لجنة تحضيرية تتولى إعداد وثيقة شاملة ومصفوفة تتضمن متطلبات تتوافق عليها مختلف القوى والمكونات الحضرمية.


واستعرض عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي خلال لقاء موسع ضم ممثلي الأحزاب والمكونات السياسية، والشخصيات الاجتماعية، ومنظمات المجتمع المدني، والشباب والمرأة، الرؤى والمطالب المشروعة واحتياجات أبناء المحافظة، مؤكداً ويعزز حضورها في أي استحقاقات قادمة.

شخصيات حضرموت اثناء حضور الاجتماع

وأكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أن الاجتماع يأتي في إطار التحضيرات الجارية للمشاركة الفاعلة في الحوار الجنوبي- الجنوبي الشامل، بدعوة من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، وبدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية.


وأشار إلى أن توحيد الرؤية الحضرمية الحقوقية، وتمثيل حضرموت تمثيلاً عادلاً يليق بمكانتها السياسية والاقتصادية والجغرافية والتأريخية مهم.


من جانبه، أكد وكيل أول محافظة حضرموت، عمرو بن حبريش، ضرورة أن تنال حضرموت حقوقها العادلة، مشدداً على أهمية وحدة الصف الحضرمي وتغليب المصلحة العامة في هذه المرحلة المفصلية.


وشهد اللقاء، مداخلات ونقاشات تمحورت حول أهمية إشراك الجميع في صياغة القرار والرؤية الحضرمية، والانفتاح على مختلف الأحزاب والمكونات والقوى السياسية والمجتمعية، مؤكدين أن الاتفاق على الحقوق المشروعة لحضرموت، ولمّ الشمل، والتعاطي الجاد مع خيار الحكم الذاتي، والتعامل المسؤول مع المتغيرات والأحداث وفق متطلبات المرحلة الراهنة.