A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the Governor of Hadramout, Salem Al-Khanbashi, emphasized today (Saturday) the importance of forming a preparatory committee tasked with preparing a comprehensive document and matrix that includes the requirements agreed upon by various Hadrami forces and components.



During a broad meeting that included representatives of political parties and components, social figures, civil society organizations, youth, and women, the member of the Presidential Leadership Council reviewed the legitimate visions and demands, as well as the needs of the province's residents, affirming and enhancing their presence in any upcoming entitlements.

شخصيات حضرموت اثناء حضور الاجتماع

The member of the Presidential Leadership Council confirmed that the meeting comes as part of the ongoing preparations for active participation in the comprehensive South-South dialogue, at the invitation of the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, and with the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



He pointed out that unifying the Hadrami rights vision and representing Hadramout fairly, in a manner befitting its political, economic, geographical, and historical status, is important.



For his part, the First Deputy Governor of Hadramout, Amr bin Habreesh, affirmed the necessity for Hadramout to obtain its fair rights, stressing the importance of Hadrami unity and prioritizing the public interest during this pivotal stage.



The meeting witnessed interventions and discussions centered around the importance of involving everyone in shaping the decision and Hadrami vision, and opening up to various political parties, components, and community forces, emphasizing the agreement on the legitimate rights of Hadramout, unifying efforts, seriously engaging with the option of self-governance, and responsibly addressing changes and events in accordance with the current stage's requirements.