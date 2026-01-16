Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is expected to visit Berlin next Tuesday, according to the agenda of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which was published today (Friday).



A spokesperson for the German government stated that Chancellor Friedrich Merz will discuss issues with al-Shara, including the return of Syrian citizens to their homeland.



The spokesperson added, "We have a desire to strengthen relations, and if I may say so, to start a new page with the new Syrian government. We have many important issues that need to be addressed. Among them, for example, is the return of Syrians to their homeland."



The German Chancellor extended an invitation to the Syrian President to visit Berlin to discuss matters of mutual interest. He stated that he invited al-Shara to Germany to discuss ways Berlin can contribute to stabilizing Syria and facilitating the return of Syrians to their homeland.



Merz pointed out that the internal war in Syria has ended, and thus the right to asylum in Germany for Syrians is no longer valid. He expressed his belief that a large portion of the Syrian refugees in Germany will voluntarily return and participate in the reconstruction of their country.



He considered that reconstruction is impossible without these individuals, and those who refuse to return from Germany may be deported in the near future.



German authorities deported a convicted Syrian refugee to his country a week ago, marking the second such operation since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.



After the ousting of Assad in December 2024, calls in Germany to return Syrian refugees to their homeland intensified; however, the then center-left government warned that it was still too early to assess the availability of safe conditions in Syria.



Since the conservative government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz took office in May 2025, Berlin has adopted a more stringent approach to immigration, pledging to resume deportations to Syria and Afghanistan, starting with those convicted of criminal offenses.