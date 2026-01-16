من المنتظر أن يزور الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع برلين الثلاثاء القادم، بحسب ما أظهر جدول أعمال الرئيس الألماني فرانك فالتر شتاينماير الذي نُشر، اليوم (الجمعة).


وقال متحدث باسم الحكومة الألمانية إن ⁠المستشار فريدريش ميرتس ​سيناقش خلال اجتماعه مع الشرع قضايا من ‍بينها عودة المواطنين السوريين إلى بلادهم.


وأضاف المتحدث: «لدينا رغبة في ​تعزيز ‌العلاقات، وإذا جاز التعبير، بدء صفحة جديدة مع الحكومة ‌السورية الجديدة. لدينا ‌العديد من القضايا المهمة ⁠التي يجب التعامل معها. ومنها على سبيل ‌المثال عودة السوريين إلى وطنهم».


وكان المستشار الألماني وجه دعوة إلى الرئيس السوري لزيارة برلين، لبحث قضايا ذات اهتمام مشترك. وقال إنه دعا الشرع إلى زيارة ألمانيا للتباحث معه حول سبل إسهام برلين في تعزيز استقرار سورية، وعودة السوريين إلى بلادهم.


ولفت ميرتس إلى أن الحرب الداخلية في سورية انتهت، لذا لم يعد حق اللجوء قائماً في ألمانيا للسوريين، وأعرب عن اعتقاده بأن جزءاً كبيراً من اللاجئين السوريين الموجودين في ألمانيا، سيعودون طواعية ويشاركون في إعادة الإعمار ببلدهم.


واعتبر أن إعادة الإعمار مستحيلة بدون هؤلاء الأشخاص، من يرفض العودة من ألمانيا قد يُرحّل في المستقبل القريب.


ورحّلت السلطات الألمانية قبل أسبوع لاجئا سورياً مداناً إلى بلاده، في ثاني عملية من هذا النوع منذ الإطاحة بالرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024.


وبعد الإطاحة بالأسد في ديسمبر 2024، تصاعدت في ألمانيا الدعوات إلى إعادة اللاجئين السوريين إلى بلادهم، غير أن حكومة يسار الوسط آنذاك حذرت من أن الوقت ما زال مبكراً للحكم على مدى توافر الظروف الآمنة في سورية.


ومنذ تولي الحكومة المحافظة بقيادة المستشار فريدريش ميرتس مهماتها في مايو 2025، تبنت برلين نهجاً أكثر تشدداً حيال ملف الهجرة، متعهدة باستئناف عمليات الترحيل إلى سورية وأفغانستان، بدءاً بالمحكوم عليهم بقضايا جنائية.