The head of the Belgian intelligence agency confirmed today (Thursday) that her country is not a conduit for the activities of the Brotherhood, following France's assertion that Brussels has been infiltrated by the terrorist organization.



The head of Belgian intelligence stated to her country's radio: "We object to France's revelation about the Brotherhood's infiltration of Belgium," adding: "ISIS represents a constant threat despite its inability to carry out complex terrorist operations."



France had claimed that Belgium was infiltrated by the Brotherhood organization; however, Western media reported that this accusation is old and lacks concrete and tangible evidence.



The United States classified the Brotherhood in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon as a terrorist organization on Tuesday, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that this classification reflects the initial steps of ongoing efforts aimed at countering the violence and instability caused by the Brotherhood's branches wherever they may be.



He noted that the United States will use all available tools to deprive the Brotherhood's branches of the resources necessary to carry out or support terrorism.