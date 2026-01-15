أكدت رئيسة جهاز الاستخبارات البلجيكية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن بلادها ليست ممراً لنشاطات الإخوان، وذلك بعد أن اعتبرت فرنسا أن بروكسل اخترقت من قبل التنظيم الإرهابي.


وقالت رئيسة الاستخبارات البلجيكية لإذاعة بلادها: «نعترض على كشف فرنسا حول اختراق الإخوان بلجيكا»، مضيفة: «داعش يمثل خطراً دائماً رغم عجزه عن تدبير عمليات إرهابية معقدة».


وكانت فرنسا اعتبرت أن بلجيكا اخترقت من قبل تنظيم الإخوان، غير أن وسائل إعلام غربية قالت إن هذه التهمة قديمة ولا تستند إلى معطى مادي وملموس.


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد صنفت (الثلاثاء) تنظيم الإخوان في كل من مصر والأردن ولبنان منظمة إرهابية، موضحة على لسان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن هذا التصنيف يعكس الإجراءات الأولى لجهود مستمرة بهدف التصدي لأعمال العنف وعدم الاستقرار التي تقوم بها فروع تنظيم الإخوان أينما وقعت.


وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستستخدم كل الأدوات المتاحة لحرمان فروع تنظيم الإخوان من الموارد اللازمة لممارسة الإرهاب أو دعمه.