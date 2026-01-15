American media revealed that the United States has directed one of its aircraft carriers to move from the South China Sea to the Middle East. According to sources, the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) ordered the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to be moved from the South China Sea to the Middle East.

It clarified that the arrival of the aircraft carrier in the Middle East will take about a week.

Western media reports had previously revealed that preparations being made by the U.S. to launch a military strike against Iran have not stopped.

According to the American news network "NBC," the U.S. Department of Defense is considering options for military action against Iran.

The report explained that preparations for a potential American intervention are ongoing this week, despite statements from President Donald Trump that have somewhat eased fears of a military attack.

The network reported, citing American officials and a source familiar with the discussions, that Trump clarified to the National Security team his "objectives" for any U.S. military action in Iran.

Sources indicated that the Pentagon "has laid out specific options to achieve its military objectives" in the event of strikes, and these options are set to be presented to Trump.

In response to a question about Trump's directives to his aides regarding his objectives in Iran, a White House official said: "All options are available to the president to address the situation in Iran."