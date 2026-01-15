كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، أن الولايات المتحدة وجهت بتحرك إحدى حاملات الطائرات التابعة لها من بحر الصين الجنوبي نحو الشرق الأوسط. ووفقاً للمصادر، أمرت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) بتحريك حاملة الطائرات أبراهام لينكولن من بحر الصين الجنوبي إلى الشرق الأوسط.

وأوضحت أن وصول حاملة الطائرات إلى الشرق الأوسط سيستغرق نحو أسبوع.

وكانت تقارير صحفية غربية كشفت في وقت سابق أن الاستعدادات التي تجريها أمريكا لشن ضربة عسكرية ضد إيران لم تتوقف.

ووفق شبكة «إن بي سي» الإخبارية الأمريكية، فإن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية تعد خيارات لشن عمل عسكري على إيران.

وأوضح التقرير أن الاستعدادات لتدخل أمريكي محتمل جارية هذا الأسبوع، رغم تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التي هدأت المخاوف قليلاً من احتمال شن هجوم عسكري.

وذكرت الشبكة، نقلاً عن مسؤولين أمريكيين ومصدر مطلع على المناقشات، أن ترمب أوضح لفريق الأمن القومي «أهدافه» من أي عمل عسكري أمريكي في إيران.

وأفادت المصادر أن البنتاغون «وضع خيارات مخصصة لتحقيق أهدافه العسكرية» في حال شن ضربات، ومن المقرر عرض هذه الخيارات على ترمب.

ورداً على سؤال حول توجيهات ترمب لمساعديه بشأن أهدافه في إيران، قال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض: «جميع الخيارات متاحة للرئيس لمعالجة الوضع في إيران».