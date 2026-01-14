The announcement by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman regarding projects and initiatives worth 1.9 billion Saudi Riyals has garnered significant interest and joy among various Yemeni circles, including popular, youth, media, and political groups.



Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani highly appreciated the sincere brotherly positions taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside Yemen, its leadership, government, and people, during the darkest circumstances and most critical phases.



Positions that are not subject to calculations



Al-Eryani wrote: “These positions have never been temporary or subject to calculations, but rather an extension of a firm approach that reflects the depth of the historical and humanitarian ties that bind the two brotherly countries,” adding: “This generous support embodies the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who have placed Yemen and its people at the forefront of the Kingdom’s interests, believing that the stability of Yemen is a cornerstone for the security of the region, and that supporting the Yemeni state and its institutions is a brotherly duty and an Arab and humanitarian responsibility.”



He added: “We highly appreciate the great efforts made by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and all those involved in the Yemeni file in the Kingdom, through responsible and balanced work that combines political, economic, and developmental support, and a serious endeavor towards a comprehensive solution that ends the suffering of Yemenis and establishes a secure and stable Yemen.”



He pointed out that the economic and developmental support amounting to nearly two billion Saudi Riyals, along with the vital projects being implemented by the Kingdom through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, confirms that Saudi positions are not limited to statements but are translated into tangible actions that affect people's lives, support services, enhance infrastructure, and open avenues for recovery and construction.



He emphasized: “Yemenis will remain loyal to these noble brotherly positions and will not forget what the Kingdom has provided and continues to provide in terms of steadfast and sincere support during the most difficult moments,” indicating that “these positions will remain firmly rooted in the Yemeni consciousness and form a foundation for a future based on partnership and integration, restoring Yemen's natural position in its Arab surroundings, away from chaos, coup, and dependency.”



A great Yemeni joy



Following the Minister of Defense's announcement of the projects and initiatives, Yemenis united on social media for the first time in their overwhelming and brotherly stances, which blended gratitude and appreciation under a single spontaneously launched hashtag (#مشاريع_تنموية_سعودية_لليمن), turning it into a trending topic discussed by everyone, including activists, politicians, media figures, and even ordinary citizens who have a phone and internet access within the country and accounts on social media.



Various tweeters praised the importance of this support, which will have implications not only on living conditions but also on security and stability, leading to the building of a strong state, as these projects will yield benefits for the ordinary citizen.



Different Yemeni components confirmed that Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be at the forefront in supporting their country, not just today but throughout the ages; healing wounds, enhancing security, strengthening the state, uniting the people, and restoring unity, clarifying that the state that generously supports Yemen without expecting anything in return, except to see Yemen strong, is Saudi Arabia, unlike others.



The neighbor before the home



Media figure in the General People's Congress Yahya Al-Abid wrote on his account on “X”: “This is not the first royal generosity from our brothers in the Kingdom; we are talking about a continuous package of giving that silences all mouths regarding the nature of the relationship between the two brotherly countries and their appreciation for the situation in a neighboring country that has a good impact on Arab history,” adding: “May you remain patrons of giving, love, goodness, construction, and peace for Yemen; you are brothers in generosity, and nobility is your necklace, and you are generous, and Yemen deserves it, and the neighbor comes before the home.”



Meanwhile, Nasser Al-Shalili wrote: “The great sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to support Yemen with projects and leaves words to others, providing Yemen and its people with more and more actions.”



For his part, Dr. Yasser Al-Sharabi wrote: “Generous support from the perspective of brotherhood, the developmental support announced by the Minister of Defense for Yemen amounting to 1.9 billion Saudi Riyals comes within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's contribution to enhancing security, stability, and growth in Yemen, and improving the level of basic services in the governorates of (Aden, Hadramout, Al-Mahrah, Socotra, Marib, Shabwa, Abyan, Al-Dhale, Lahij, and Taiz), in coordination with the Yemeni government and local authorities.”



28 projects and initiatives



The announced support consists of 28 projects and initiatives in several essential and vital sectors, most notably health, energy, and education, in addition to 27 vital developmental projects and initiatives currently being implemented, which will be delivered during 2026-2027, adding to the 240 completed projects and initiatives provided by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen since its establishment in 2018, emphasizing: “The Kingdom is Yemen's neighbor that does not abandon it.”



For her part, Yemeni activist in Taiz Sarah Al-Ariqi wrote: “The world may be absent, but Saudi Arabia is present with sustainable projects in the most important sectors of the state: education, health, and transportation... support for hospitals, building schools, rehabilitating roads; it is enough for us that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a neighbor to Yemen.”



Yemenis did not stop there; journalists, writers, and opinion leaders opened spaces and raced to express their joy through discussion forums and the importance of this support.