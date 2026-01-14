لقي إعلان وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان عن مشاريع ومبادرات بـ1.9 مليار ريال سعودي، اهتماماً وفرحة كبيرين في الأوساط اليمنية بمختلف توجهاتهم الشعبية والشبابية والإعلامية والسياسية.


وثمّن وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني عالياً المواقف الأخوية الصادقة التي وقفت بها المملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب اليمن، قيادة وحكومة وشعباً، في أحلك الظروف وأدق المراحل.


مواقف لا تخضع لحسابات


وكتب الإرياني: «مواقف لم تكن يوماً طارئة ولا خاضعة للحسابات، بل امتداد لنهج راسخ يعكس عمق الروابط التاريخية والإنسانية التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين»، مضيفاً: «يجسد هذا الدعم السخي توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اللذين وضعا اليمن وشعبه في صدارة اهتمامات المملكة، إيماناً بأن استقرار اليمن ركيزة لأمن المنطقة، وأن دعم الدولة اليمنية ومؤسساتها واجب أخوي ومسؤولية عربية وإنسانية».


وأضاف: «نقدر عالياً الجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وكل القائمين على الملف اليمني في المملكة، عبر عمل مسؤول ومتوازن يجمع بين الدعم السياسي والاقتصادي والتنموي، والسعي الجاد نحو حل شامل ينهي معاناة اليمنيين ويؤسس ليمن آمن ومستقر».


وأشار إلى أن الدعم الاقتصادي والتنموي الذي يقارب ملياري ريال سعودي، وحزم المشاريع الحيوية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، يؤكد أن المواقف السعودية لا تختزل في البيانات، بل تترجم إلى أفعال ملموسة تمس حياة الناس، وتدعم الخدمات، وتعزز البنية التحتية، وتفتح آفاق التعافي والبناء.


وشدد بالقول: «سيظل اليمنيون أوفياء لهذه المواقف الأخوية النبيلة، ولن ينسوا ما قدمته وتقدمه المملكة من دعم ثابت وصادق في أصعب اللحظات»، مبيناً أن «هذه المواقف ستبقى راسخة في الوجدان اليمني، وتشكل أساساً لمستقبل يقوم على الشراكة والتكامل، ويعيد لليمن مكانته الطبيعية في محيطه العربي، بعيداً عن الفوضى والانقلاب والتبعية».


فرحة يمنية كبيرة


وعقب إعلان وزير الدفاع للمشاريع والمبادرة، توحد اليمنيون على صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي لأول مرة في مواقفهم الجياشة والأخوية التي اختلطت بين الشكر والعرفان وتحت «هاشتاق» واحد أطلقوه بشكل عفوي (#مشاريع_تنموية_سعودية_لليمن) ليتحول «ترند» يتحدث فيه الجميع ناشطين وسياسيين وإعلاميين وحتى من بسطاء القوم من يمتلكون هاتفاً وشبكة إنترنت داخل البلاد وحسابات على صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وأشاد مختلف المغردون بأهمية هذا الدعم الذي ستكون له انعكاسات ليس على المعيشة فقط، بل أيضاً على الأمن والاستقرار وسيؤدي إلى بناء الدولة القوية، كون هذه المشاريع سيجني ثمارها المواطن البسيط.


وأكدت مختلف المكوّنات اليمنية أن السعودية كانت ولا تزال السباقة في دعم بلادهم ليس من اليوم بل على مدى العصور؛ تضمد الجروح وتعزز الأمن وتقوي عضد الدولة وتلملم شتات الشعب وتعيد وحدة الصف، موضحين أن الدولة التي تقدم لليمن الدعم وبكل سخاء ولا تنتظر شيئاً سوى أن ترى اليمن قوياً هي السعودية بعكس الآخرين.


الجار قبل الدار


وكتب الإعلامي في حزب المؤتمر الشعبي العام يحيى العابد على حسابه في «إكس»: «ليست المكرمة الملكية الأولى من الأشقاء في المملكة، نتحدث عن رزمة متواصلة من العطاء التي تخرس كل الأفواه في طبيعة العلاقة بين البلدين الشقيقين وتقديرها للوضع في بلد جار وذي أثر طيب في تاريخ العرب»، مضيفاً: «دمتم رعاة عطاء ومحبة وخير وبناء وسلام لليمن، أشقاء فيكم الكرم عادة والنبل قلادة، وأنتم كرماء واليمن يستاهل والجار قبل الدار».


فيما كتب ناصر الشليلي: «وتستمر الشقيقة العظمى المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم اليمن بالمشاريع وتترك للآخرين الأقوال، وتقدم لليمن وأهله المزيد والمزيد من الأفعال».


بدوره كتب الدكتور ياسر الشرعبي: «دعم بسخاء ومن منطلق الإخاء، الدعم التنموي الذي أعلن عنه وزير الدفاع لليمن بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال سعودي يأتي في إطار مساهمة المملكة العربية السعودية في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار والنماء لليمن، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية في محافظات (عدن، وحضرموت، والمهرة، وسقطرى، ومأرب، وشبوة، وأبين، والضالع، ولحج، وتعز)، بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية والسلطات المحلية».


28 مشروعاً ومبادرة


الدعم المُعلن عنه عبارة عن 28 مشروعاً ومبادرة في عدد من القطاعات الأساسية والحيوية أبرزها قطاعات الصحة، والطاقة، والتعليم، إضافة إلى 27 مشروعاً ومبادرة تنموية حيوية جارٍ تنفيذها ستسلّم خلال 2026-2027، لتضاف إلى 240 مشروعاً ومبادرة مكتملة قدمها البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مُنذ تأسيسه عام 2018، مشدداً بالقول: «إن المملكة جارة اليمن التي لا تتخلى عنه».


من جهتها كتبت الناشطة اليمنية في تعز سارة العريقي: «يغيب العالم وتحضر السعودية بمشاريع مستدامة في أهم قطاعات الدولة التعليم والصحة والنقل.. دعم للمستشفيات، بناء مدارس، تأهيل طرقات، يكفينا أن تكون المملكة العربية السعودية جارة لليمن».


ولم يكتفِ اليمنيون بذلك، بل ذهب الإعلاميون والكتّاب وأصحاب الرأي إلى فتح مساحات والتسابق للتعبير عن فرحتهم من خلال مساحات النقاش وأهمية هذا الدعم.