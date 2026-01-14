ثمن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأربعاء)، الدعم الواعد من المملكة العربية السعودية، في إطار شراكة إستراتيجية، تلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، والأمن والاستقرار والسلام.


وكتب العليمي على حسابه في «إكس»: أغتنم الفرصة للتعبير مجدداً عن عظيم شكرنا وتقديرنا للأشقاء في المملكة، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على مواقفهم الأصيلة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني وقيادته السياسية، في مختلف المراحل والظروف، مضيفاً: عقدنا هذا اليوم لقاءً مثمراً مع وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، ناقشنا خلاله مستجدات الأوضاع الوطنية، والدعم الواعد من المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، في إطار شراكة إستراتيجية، تلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، والأمن والاستقرار، والسلام


وأضاف: تمثل المشاريع التنموية التي أُعلن عنها هذا اليوم عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، في مختلف المحافظات، ركيزة أساسية لمرحلة التعافي وإعادة البناء، ومقدمة لبرامج أوسع لتحسين الخدمات، و فرص العيش، بما يجسد الالتزام السعودي القوي بدعم الدولة اليمنية على كافة المستويات.