The Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Alimi, today (Wednesday) praised the promising support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the framework of a strategic partnership that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people in restoring state institutions, security, stability, and peace.



Alimi wrote on his account on "X": I take this opportunity to express once again our deep gratitude and appreciation to our brothers in the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for their genuine positions alongside the Yemeni people and its political leadership in various stages and circumstances. He added: We held a fruitful meeting today with the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, during which we discussed the latest developments in the national situation and the promising support from the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the framework of a strategic partnership that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people in restoring state institutions, security, stability, and peace.



He added: The developmental projects announced today through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, in various governorates, represent a fundamental pillar for the recovery and rebuilding phase, and a precursor to broader programs aimed at improving services and living opportunities, embodying Saudi Arabia's strong commitment to supporting the Yemeni state at all levels.