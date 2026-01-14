The Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, during his meeting with the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and its members, the Prime Minister of Yemen, and the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, affirmed the Kingdom's continued support for the Republic of Yemen and its brotherly people, wishing them security, stability, and prosperity.

Prince Khalid bin Salman stated via the "X" platform that the meeting discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries, reviewed the developments in Yemen, and the efforts aimed at ending the crisis through a comprehensive political solution, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts towards the future of the southern issue through the Riyadh Conference, to create a comprehensive vision for just solutions.

He added that the Kingdom, under the guidance of its leadership, will continue to provide economic support and a package of projects and development programs through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, in various provinces, which reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing security and stability and contributing to building a better future for Yemen and its brotherly people.