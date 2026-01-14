أكد وزير الدفاع، الأمير خالد بن سلمان، خلال لقائه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني وأعضاء المجلس، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء اليمني، ووزير الدولة محافظ محافظة عدن، استمرار دعم المملكة للجمهورية اليمنية وشعبها الشقيق، متمنيًا لهم الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.
وقال الأمير خالد بن سلمان عبر منصة «X»، إن اللقاء تناول العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، واستعرض تطورات الأوضاع في اليمن والمساعي الهادفة لإنهاء الأزمة ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل، مؤكدًا على أهمية مواصلة الجهود تجاه مستقبل القضية الجنوبية عبر مؤتمر الرياض، لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة.
وأضاف أن المملكة، بتوجيهات القيادة، ستواصل تقديم الدعم الاقتصادي وحزمة المشاريع والبرامج التنموية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، في مختلف المحافظات، وهو ما يجسّد حرص المملكة على تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار والمساهمة في بناء مستقبل أفضل لليمن وشعبه الشقيق.