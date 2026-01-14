يتوقع أن يزور المبعوثان الأمريكيان ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، موسكو مجددا خلال الأيام القادمة للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

ورجحت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، في تقرير، اليوم(الأربعاء)، أن الاجتماع قد يُعقد في شهر يناير الجاري، ولفتت إلى أن الخطط لم تُوضع في صيغتها النهائية بعد، وقد يتم تغيير موعد الزيارة بسبب الأحداث في إيران.


إشكالية القضايا الحدودية


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، أعلن الأسبوع الماضي، عقب محادثات في باريس، أن حلفاء كييف أنجزوا «بدرجة كبيرة» الاتفاق على ضمانات أمنية لأوكرانيا بعد أن تنتهي حربها مع روسيا. وقال إن القضايا الحدودية هي أكثر المجالات إشكالية في المرحلة القادمة.


وأضاف: نعتقد أننا أنجزنا بدرجة كبيرة البروتوكولات الأمنية، وهي مهمة لكي يعلم الشعب الأوكراني أن هذه الحرب ستنتهي إلى الأبد.


ولفت ويتكوف إلى أن خيارات الأراضي ستكون القضية الأكثر حساسية، ونأمل أن نتمكن من التوصل إلى بعض التسويات في هذا الشأن، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة فرانس برس.


وكان بوتين قد استقبل في بداية ديسمبر 2025 المبعوثين الأمريكيَّين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، في الكرملين، لبحث خطة السلام في أوكرانيا.


ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مصادر أمريكية أن ويتكوف وكوشنر قد يلتقيان زيلينسكي في دولة أوروبية، لإطلاعه على نتائج مباحثاتهما مع بوتين.


خطوة مهمة نحو الحل


من جانبه، اعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف أن لقاء الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين مع المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، خطوة مهمة نحو الحل السلمي للصراع مع أوكرانيا. وجدد التأكيد على أن روسيا منفتحة على محادثات السلام، لكن عليها أن تحقق أهدافها المحددة في إطار العملية العسكرية الروسية الخاصة بأوكرانيا... «روسيا تريد حلاً للصراع الأوكراني لأجيال عديدة في المستقبل».


وأفاد الكرملين بأن جاريد كوشنر سينضمّ إلى المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف خلال اجتماعه بالرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الثلاثاء القادم في موسكو لمناقشة سبل حل النزاع في أوكرانيا.