The American envoys Steve Wittekov and Jared Kushner are expected to visit Moscow again in the coming days to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bloomberg agency suggested in a report today (Wednesday) that the meeting could take place this January, noting that the plans have not yet been finalized and the date of the visit may change due to events in Iran.



The Issue of Border Matters



Last week, American envoy Steve Wittekov announced after talks in Paris that Kyiv's allies have largely completed the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine after its war with Russia ends. He stated that border issues are the most problematic areas in the upcoming phase.



He added: We believe we have largely completed the security protocols, which are important for the Ukrainian people to know that this war will end for good.



Wittekov pointed out that land options will be the most sensitive issue, and we hope to reach some settlements in this regard, according to what was reported by Agence France-Presse.



Putin had received the American envoys Steve Wittekov and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in early December 2025 to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine.



Axios reported from American sources that Wittekov and Kushner may meet with Zelensky in a European country to inform him of the results of their discussions with Putin.



An Important Step Towards a Solution



For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered President Vladimir Putin's meeting with American envoy Steve Wittekov an important step towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine. He reiterated that Russia is open to peace talks, but it must achieve its specific goals within the framework of the Russian military operation in Ukraine... "Russia wants a solution to the Ukrainian conflict for many generations to come."



The Kremlin reported that Jared Kushner will join special American envoy Steve Wittekov during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Tuesday in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.