وصلت أول رحلة مدنية إلى مطار سيئون بحضرموت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد إعادته للعمل إثر الأحداث الأخيرة. وقد عاد الهدوء والأجواء المستقرة إلى محافظات شبوة وعدن وأبين والمهرة، بعد انتشار قوات درع الوطن.


وكانت الهيئة اليمنية للطيران المدني والأرصاد في اليمن، أعلنت عن استئناف تشغيل مطار سيئون الدولي أمام الرحلات الجوية، بدءاً من يوم الأحد الماضي.


ويأتي استئناف العمل عقب استكمال كافة الأعمال الفنية الخاصة بإعادة التأهيل في عدد من مرافق المطار، بما يضمن الجاهزية التشغيلية، ورفع مستوى السلامة والخدمات المقدّمة للمسافرين وشركات الطيران.


وأفادت مصادر يمنية بأن الحياة الطبيعية عادت إلى سيئون وسط استعدادات لانطلاق الرحلات الجوية من مطار المدينة. وأكدت عودة الطلاب إلى المدارس والكليات في شبوة بعد استقرار الأوضاع والحالة الأمنية.


وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رشاد العليمي أعلن، السبت، أن كل القوى العسكرية في جنوب اليمن ستعمل بإمرة تحالف دعم الشرعية بعد استعادة مناطق استحوذ عليها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي. وأشار إلى «تشكيل اللجنة العسكرية العليا تحت قيادة قوات التحالف التي ستتولى إعداد، وتجهيز، وقيادة جميع القوات والتشكيلات العسكرية، ودعمها للاستعداد للمرحلة القادمة».