The first civilian flight arrived at Sayun Airport in Hadramout today (Tuesday), after it was reopened following recent events. Calm and stable conditions have returned to the provinces of Shabwa, Aden, Abyan, and Al-Mahra, after the deployment of the National Shield Forces.



The Yemeni Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority announced the resumption of operations at Sayun International Airport for flights starting last Sunday.



This resumption comes after the completion of all technical works related to the rehabilitation of several airport facilities, ensuring operational readiness and enhancing the level of safety and services provided to travelers and airlines.



Yemeni sources reported that normal life has returned to Sayun amid preparations for the launch of flights from the city's airport. They confirmed the return of students to schools and colleges in Shabwa after the situation and security conditions stabilized.



On Saturday, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, announced that all military forces in southern Yemen would operate under the command of the legitimacy support coalition after regaining areas previously controlled by the Southern Transitional Council. He indicated the formation of a high military committee under the leadership of the coalition forces, which will be responsible for preparing, equipping, and leading all military forces and formations, and supporting them in preparation for the upcoming phase.