Informed sources revealed today (Sunday) that the German government intends to propose the establishment of a joint military mission for NATO, which may be called "Arctic Guardian," to focus on monitoring and protecting security interests in the Arctic region, including Greenland.

Calming Tensions with Washington

According to Bloomberg, the German proposal aims to ease the rising tensions with the United States, following President Donald Trump's recent remarks about the necessity of acquiring Greenland for national security reasons, especially in light of the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela that raised international concerns.

A Successful Model for the Mission

The sources explained that the "Baltic Sentry" mission launched by NATO to protect infrastructure in the Baltic Sea a year ago could serve as a model for the new structure in the Arctic, including Greenland within its military and security scope.

A Unified European Response

This move comes amid warnings within the alliance, as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously confirmed that any U.S. attack on Greenland could threaten NATO's very existence. European leaders, including those from Britain, France, Germany, and Denmark, issued a joint statement affirming Greenland's sovereignty and emphasizing that Arctic security must be collectively protected within the alliance.

Strategic and Geopolitical Importance

Greenland is the largest island in the world, covering an area six times that of Germany, and enjoys self-governance within the Kingdom of Denmark. It also hosts an old U.S. military base dating back to the Cold War. The Arctic is witnessing increasing geopolitical competition due to melting ice and the opening of new maritime routes, which enhances its economic and military significance amid rising Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

Escalating Trump Pressures

The Trump administration has revived the idea of controlling Greenland, which was previously proposed in 2019, considering it essential for U.S. national security, while Europeans view any American attempt to annex the island as a threat to the principles of sovereignty and international law, potentially undermining NATO's cohesion.