كشفت مصادر مطلعة، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الحكومة الألمانية تعتزم اقتراح إنشاء بعثة عسكرية مشتركة لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، قد يُطلق عليها اسم «حارس القطب الشمالي»، للتركيز على مراقبة وحماية المصالح الأمنية في منطقة القطب الشمالي، بما في ذلك جزيرة جرينلاند.
تهدئة التوتر مع واشنطن
ويهدف الاقتراح الألماني وفقا لـ«بلومبرغ» إلى تخفيف التوتر المتصاعد مع الولايات المتحدة، بعد حديث الرئيس دونالد ترمب الأخير عن ضرورة ضم جرينلاند لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن القومي، خصوصاً في أعقاب العملية العسكرية الأمريكية الأخيرة في فنزويلا التي أثارت مخاوف دولية.
نموذج ناجح للبعثة
وأوضحت المصادر أن بعثة «Baltic Sentry» التي أطلقها الناتو لحماية البنية التحتية في بحر البلطيق قبل عام، قد تكون نموذجًا للبنية الجديدة في القطب الشمالي، لتشمل جرينلاند ضمن نطاق عملها العسكري والأمني.
رد أوروبي موحّد
وتأتي هذه الخطوة وسط تحذيرات داخل الحلف، حيث أكدت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية ميتي فريدريكسن، سابقًا أن أي هجوم أمريكي على جرينلاند قد يهدد وجود الناتو نفسه. وأصدر قادة أوروبيون، بينهم بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا والدنمارك، بيانًا مشتركًا يؤكد سيادة جرينلاند ويشدد على أن أمن القطب الشمالي يجب حمايته جماعيًا داخل الحلف.
أهمية استراتيجية وجيوسياسية
وتعد جرينلاند أكبر جزيرة في العالم، وتغطي مساحة تعادل ستة أضعاف ألمانيا، وتتمتع بحكم ذاتي ضمن مملكة الدنمارك، وتضم قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية قديمة تعود للحرب الباردة. كما يشهد القطب الشمالي تنافسًا جيوسياسيًا متزايدًا بسبب ذوبان الجليد وفتح طرق بحرية جديدة، مما يزيد من أهميته الاقتصادية والعسكرية مع نشاط روسيا والصين المتصاعد في المنطقة.
تصاعد ضغوط ترمب
وأعادت إدارة الرئيس ترمب طرح فكرة السيطرة على جرينلاند، التي سبق أن اقترحها عام 2019، معتبرةً أنها ضرورية للأمن القومي الأمريكي، فيما يرى الأوروبيون أن أي محاولة أمريكية لضم الجزيرة تهدد مبادئ السيادة والقانون الدولي وقد تفتت تماسك الناتو.
Informed sources revealed today (Sunday) that the German government intends to propose the establishment of a joint military mission for NATO, which may be called "Arctic Guardian," to focus on monitoring and protecting security interests in the Arctic region, including Greenland.
Calming Tensions with Washington
According to Bloomberg, the German proposal aims to ease the rising tensions with the United States, following President Donald Trump's recent remarks about the necessity of acquiring Greenland for national security reasons, especially in light of the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela that raised international concerns.
A Successful Model for the Mission
The sources explained that the "Baltic Sentry" mission launched by NATO to protect infrastructure in the Baltic Sea a year ago could serve as a model for the new structure in the Arctic, including Greenland within its military and security scope.
A Unified European Response
This move comes amid warnings within the alliance, as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously confirmed that any U.S. attack on Greenland could threaten NATO's very existence. European leaders, including those from Britain, France, Germany, and Denmark, issued a joint statement affirming Greenland's sovereignty and emphasizing that Arctic security must be collectively protected within the alliance.
Strategic and Geopolitical Importance
Greenland is the largest island in the world, covering an area six times that of Germany, and enjoys self-governance within the Kingdom of Denmark. It also hosts an old U.S. military base dating back to the Cold War. The Arctic is witnessing increasing geopolitical competition due to melting ice and the opening of new maritime routes, which enhances its economic and military significance amid rising Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
Escalating Trump Pressures
The Trump administration has revived the idea of controlling Greenland, which was previously proposed in 2019, considering it essential for U.S. national security, while Europeans view any American attempt to annex the island as a threat to the principles of sovereignty and international law, potentially undermining NATO's cohesion.