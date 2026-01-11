كشفت مصادر مطلعة، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الحكومة الألمانية تعتزم اقتراح إنشاء بعثة عسكرية مشتركة لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، قد يُطلق عليها اسم «حارس القطب الشمالي»، للتركيز على مراقبة وحماية المصالح الأمنية في منطقة القطب الشمالي، بما في ذلك جزيرة جرينلاند.

تهدئة التوتر مع واشنطن

ويهدف الاقتراح الألماني وفقا لـ«بلومبرغ» إلى تخفيف التوتر المتصاعد مع الولايات المتحدة، بعد حديث الرئيس دونالد ترمب الأخير عن ضرورة ضم جرينلاند لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن القومي، خصوصاً في أعقاب العملية العسكرية الأمريكية الأخيرة في فنزويلا التي أثارت مخاوف دولية.

نموذج ناجح للبعثة

وأوضحت المصادر أن بعثة «Baltic Sentry» التي أطلقها الناتو لحماية البنية التحتية في بحر البلطيق قبل عام، قد تكون نموذجًا للبنية الجديدة في القطب الشمالي، لتشمل جرينلاند ضمن نطاق عملها العسكري والأمني.

رد أوروبي موحّد

وتأتي هذه الخطوة وسط تحذيرات داخل الحلف، حيث أكدت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية ميتي فريدريكسن، سابقًا أن أي هجوم أمريكي على جرينلاند قد يهدد وجود الناتو نفسه. وأصدر قادة أوروبيون، بينهم بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا والدنمارك، بيانًا مشتركًا يؤكد سيادة جرينلاند ويشدد على أن أمن القطب الشمالي يجب حمايته جماعيًا داخل الحلف.

أهمية استراتيجية وجيوسياسية

وتعد جرينلاند أكبر جزيرة في العالم، وتغطي مساحة تعادل ستة أضعاف ألمانيا، وتتمتع بحكم ذاتي ضمن مملكة الدنمارك، وتضم قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية قديمة تعود للحرب الباردة. كما يشهد القطب الشمالي تنافسًا جيوسياسيًا متزايدًا بسبب ذوبان الجليد وفتح طرق بحرية جديدة، مما يزيد من أهميته الاقتصادية والعسكرية مع نشاط روسيا والصين المتصاعد في المنطقة.

تصاعد ضغوط ترمب

وأعادت إدارة الرئيس ترمب طرح فكرة السيطرة على جرينلاند، التي سبق أن اقترحها عام 2019، معتبرةً أنها ضرورية للأمن القومي الأمريكي، فيما يرى الأوروبيون أن أي محاولة أمريكية لضم الجزيرة تهدد مبادئ السيادة والقانون الدولي وقد تفتت تماسك الناتو.