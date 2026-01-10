أعلنت السلطات اللبنانية عودة أكثر من نصف مليون لاجئ سوري إلى بلادهم خلال العام 2025، في رقم وُصف بأنه «غير مسبوق» منذ اندلاع أزمة النزوح السوري عام 2011.

وجاء هذا الإعلان على لسان وزيرة الشؤون الاجتماعية حنين السيد، التي أكدت في منشور لها على منصة «إكس» أن العودة تمت «بطريقة آمنة ومستدامة»، مستندة إلى بيانات المديرية العامة للأمن العام اللبناني.
نصف مليون عائد.. لبنان يسجل رقماً تاريخياً في عودة اللاجئين السوريين عام 2025

عودة نهائية لا جهة فيها

وأوضحت الوزيرة أن أسماء العائدين تم شطبها نهائياً من سجلات المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، ما يعكس انتقالاً فعلياً ومستداماً إلى سورية.
وأكدت الوزيرة أن بيروت ستواصل تنفيذ خطة العودة المنظمة خلال عام 2026 وما بعده، بالتنسيق المباشر مع الحكومة السورية في دمشق، وبمشاركة الشركاء الدوليين، مع التشديد على أن تكون العودة طوعية وتحفظ كرامة العائدين وتخدم المصلحة الوطنية اللبنانية.

أزمة نزوح غير مسبوقة

وشهد لبنان، منذ عام 2011، تدفقاً هائلاً للاجئين السوريين بلغ ذروته باستضافة ما يُقدر بنحو 1.5 إلى 1.8 مليون شخص بينهم نحو 880 ألفاً مسجلين رسمياً لدى الأمم المتحدة، ما جعل البلاد الأعلى عالمياً من حيث نسبة اللاجئين إلى عدد السكان.
وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في 8 ديسمبر 2024، وتولي الرئيس أحمد الشرع السلطة، تسارعت وتيرة العودة بشكل ملحوظ، حيث أطلقت الحكومة اللبنانية في يونيو 2025 خطة متعددة المراحل للعودة المنظمة.

وشملت خطة الحكومة اللبنانية تسهيلات إدارية وقانونية مثل إعفاء من الغرامات والمخالفات حتى نهاية 2025، بالإضافة إلى برامج دعم من المفوضية ومنظمة الهجرة الدولية تشمل مساعدات نقدية واستشارات قانونية.

ورغم التقدم الكبير، لا تزال هناك مخاوف من بعض المنظمات الدولية والناشطين حول مدى «الطوعية الحقيقية» للعودة في ظل الضغوط الاقتصادية الشديدة في لبنان، والتحديات الأمنية والاقتصادية المستمرة داخل سورية.