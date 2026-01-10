نصف مليون عائد.. لبنان يسجل رقماً تاريخياً في عودة اللاجئين السوريين عام 2025

The Lebanese authorities announced the return of more than half a million Syrian refugees to their country during the year 2025, a figure described as "unprecedented" since the outbreak of the Syrian displacement crisis in 2011.

This announcement came from the Minister of Social Affairs, Haneen Al-Sayed, who confirmed in a post on the "X" platform that the return was carried out "in a safe and sustainable manner," based on data from the Lebanese General Directorate of General Security.



Final Return with No Strings Attached

The minister clarified that the names of the returnees have been permanently removed from the records of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, reflecting a genuine and sustainable transition to Syria.



The minister confirmed that Beirut will continue to implement the organized return plan throughout 2026 and beyond, in direct coordination with the Syrian government in Damascus, and with the participation of international partners, emphasizing that the return should be voluntary, preserve the dignity of the returnees, and serve the Lebanese national interest.

Unprecedented Displacement Crisis

Since 2011, Lebanon has witnessed a massive influx of Syrian refugees, peaking with an estimated 1.5 to 1.8 million people, including about 880,000 officially registered with the United Nations, making the country the highest in the world in terms of the ratio of refugees to the population.



Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, and the assumption of power by President Ahmad Al-Shara, the pace of return accelerated significantly, as the Lebanese government launched a multi-phase plan for organized return in June 2025.

The Lebanese government's plan included administrative and legal facilitation such as exemptions from fines and violations until the end of 2025, in addition to support programs from the UN and the International Organization for Migration that include cash assistance and legal consultations.

Despite the significant progress, there are still concerns from some international organizations and activists regarding the extent of the "true voluntariness" of the return amid severe economic pressures in Lebanon and ongoing security and economic challenges within Syria.