نصف مليون عائد.. لبنان يسجل رقماً تاريخياً في عودة اللاجئين السوريين عام 2025

أعلنت السلطات اللبنانية عودة أكثر من نصف مليون لاجئ سوري إلى بلادهم خلال العام 2025، في رقم وُصف بأنه «غير مسبوق» منذ اندلاع أزمة النزوح السوري عام 2011.
وجاء هذا الإعلان على لسان وزيرة الشؤون الاجتماعية حنين السيد، التي أكدت في منشور لها على منصة «إكس» أن العودة تمت «بطريقة آمنة ومستدامة»، مستندة إلى بيانات المديرية العامة للأمن العام اللبناني.
عودة نهائية لا جهة فيها
وأوضحت الوزيرة أن أسماء العائدين تم شطبها نهائياً من سجلات المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، ما يعكس انتقالاً فعلياً ومستداماً إلى سورية.
وأكدت الوزيرة أن بيروت ستواصل تنفيذ خطة العودة المنظمة خلال عام 2026 وما بعده، بالتنسيق المباشر مع الحكومة السورية في دمشق، وبمشاركة الشركاء الدوليين، مع التشديد على أن تكون العودة طوعية وتحفظ كرامة العائدين وتخدم المصلحة الوطنية اللبنانية.
أزمة نزوح غير مسبوقة
وشهد لبنان، منذ عام 2011، تدفقاً هائلاً للاجئين السوريين بلغ ذروته باستضافة ما يُقدر بنحو 1.5 إلى 1.8 مليون شخص بينهم نحو 880 ألفاً مسجلين رسمياً لدى الأمم المتحدة، ما جعل البلاد الأعلى عالمياً من حيث نسبة اللاجئين إلى عدد السكان.
وبعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في 8 ديسمبر 2024، وتولي الرئيس أحمد الشرع السلطة، تسارعت وتيرة العودة بشكل ملحوظ، حيث أطلقت الحكومة اللبنانية في يونيو 2025 خطة متعددة المراحل للعودة المنظمة.
وشملت خطة الحكومة اللبنانية تسهيلات إدارية وقانونية مثل إعفاء من الغرامات والمخالفات حتى نهاية 2025، بالإضافة إلى برامج دعم من المفوضية ومنظمة الهجرة الدولية تشمل مساعدات نقدية واستشارات قانونية.
ورغم التقدم الكبير، لا تزال هناك مخاوف من بعض المنظمات الدولية والناشطين حول مدى «الطوعية الحقيقية» للعودة في ظل الضغوط الاقتصادية الشديدة في لبنان، والتحديات الأمنية والاقتصادية المستمرة داخل سورية.
The Lebanese authorities announced the return of more than half a million Syrian refugees to their country during the year 2025, a figure described as "unprecedented" since the outbreak of the Syrian displacement crisis in 2011.
This announcement came from the Minister of Social Affairs, Haneen Al-Sayed, who confirmed in a post on the "X" platform that the return was carried out "in a safe and sustainable manner," based on data from the Lebanese General Directorate of General Security.
Final Return with No Strings Attached
The minister clarified that the names of the returnees have been permanently removed from the records of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, reflecting a genuine and sustainable transition to Syria.
The minister confirmed that Beirut will continue to implement the organized return plan throughout 2026 and beyond, in direct coordination with the Syrian government in Damascus, and with the participation of international partners, emphasizing that the return should be voluntary, preserve the dignity of the returnees, and serve the Lebanese national interest.
Unprecedented Displacement Crisis
Since 2011, Lebanon has witnessed a massive influx of Syrian refugees, peaking with an estimated 1.5 to 1.8 million people, including about 880,000 officially registered with the United Nations, making the country the highest in the world in terms of the ratio of refugees to the population.
Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, and the assumption of power by President Ahmad Al-Shara, the pace of return accelerated significantly, as the Lebanese government launched a multi-phase plan for organized return in June 2025.
The Lebanese government's plan included administrative and legal facilitation such as exemptions from fines and violations until the end of 2025, in addition to support programs from the UN and the International Organization for Migration that include cash assistance and legal consultations.
Despite the significant progress, there are still concerns from some international organizations and activists regarding the extent of the "true voluntariness" of the return amid severe economic pressures in Lebanon and ongoing security and economic challenges within Syria.