توعدت وزارة الدفاع اليمنية اليوم (السبت) بالتصدي بحزم لأي مخططات تخريبية وإرهابية تستهدف الأمن والاستقرار في البلاد بما فيها جماعة الحوثي وأي جماعات أو عناصر تسول لها نفسها المساس بأمن الوطن والمواطنين.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: إن وزارة الدفاع ورئاسة هيئة الأركان العامة ملتزمة التزاما تاما بالقرارات والإجراءات الصادرة عن مجلس الدفاع الوطني ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والقرارات التي أصدرها رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، وفي مقدمتها قرار إعلان حالة الطوارئ في كافة أراضي اليمن، والتي جاءت استنادا إلى دستور البلاد والمبادرة الخليجية وقرار إعلان نقل السلطة.


وأضافت:«تُعلن القوات المسلحة تنفيذ جملة تدابير وإجراءات استكمالا لإجراءات القرارات الصادرة عن القيادة العليا، وانطلاقا من جوهر المهام الدستورية والقانونية والمسؤولية الوطنية المُنوطة بقواتنا المسلحة، وتؤكد أن هذه التدابير تهدف لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار والحفاظ على السكينة العامة وتأمين المصالح العامة والمنشآت السيادية، وتأمين الطرق الرئيسية للحفاظ على أرواح المواطنين والمسافرين».

قوات من درع الوطن

وأكدت الوزارة التزامها في التصدي لأي محاولات للعبث بأمن وسلامة المواطنين وزعزعة الاستقرار في المحافظات المحررة، والتزامها بحماية الحقوق والحريات وصون المكتسبات والثوابت، موضحة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي مخططات تخريبية تسعى إليها جماعة الحوثي وأي جماعات أو عناصر تسول لها نفسها المساس بأمن الوطن والمواطنين.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى التزامها في اتخاذ كامل الإجراءات لمحاربة جرائم التهريب والمخططات الإرهابية، وأعمال النهب والتعدي على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، مطالبة جميع المواطنين الالتزام التام بالتعليمات، واستمرار التعاون مع القوات المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية لما يخدم الاستقرار والأمن والمصلحة العامة.


وعبرت الوزارة عن تقديرها العالي لوقوف أبناء القبائل إلى جانب مؤسسات الدولة ومُساندة قوات الجيش والأمن للقيام بواجباتها ورفض الأعمال التخريبية والإبلاغ عن أي متورطين في أنشطة مشبوهة، مؤكدة أنها لن تسمح باستغلال أي حقوق أو مطالب للتخريب والفوضى.


واختتمت الوزارة البيان الذي نشرته على موقعها الرسمي «سبتمبر نت» بالقول: فمن لديه شكاوى عليه التقدم بها إلى الجهات المعنية ليتم التعامل معها بطرق قانونية وحلها بإنصاف وعدالة.