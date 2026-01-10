The Yemeni Ministry of Defense vowed today (Saturday) to firmly confront any destructive and terrorist schemes targeting security and stability in the country, including the Houthi group and any groups or individuals who dare to threaten the security of the homeland and its citizens.



The ministry stated in a statement: The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are fully committed to the decisions and measures issued by the National Defense Council and the Presidential Leadership Council, as well as the decisions issued by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, foremost among them the decision to declare a state of emergency across all territories of Yemen, which was based on the country’s constitution, the Gulf Initiative, and the decision to transfer power.



It added: "The armed forces announce the implementation of a series of measures and procedures to complete the actions of the decisions issued by the higher leadership, and based on the essence of the constitutional and legal duties and the national responsibility entrusted to our armed forces. It confirms that these measures aim to enhance security and stability, maintain public tranquility, secure public interests and sovereign facilities, and ensure the main roads to protect the lives of citizens and travelers."

قوات من درع الوطن

The ministry affirmed its commitment to confronting any attempts to tamper with the security and safety of citizens and destabilize the liberated provinces, and its commitment to protecting rights and freedoms and preserving gains and constants, clarifying that it will not tolerate any destructive schemes pursued by the Houthi group or any groups or individuals who dare to threaten the security of the homeland and its citizens.



The ministry pointed out its commitment to taking all necessary measures to combat smuggling crimes, terrorist schemes, and acts of looting and encroachment on public and private property, calling on all citizens to fully adhere to the instructions and to continue cooperating with the armed forces and security agencies for the sake of stability, security, and the public interest.



The ministry expressed its high appreciation for the support of the tribes' sons alongside state institutions and their backing of the army and security forces in fulfilling their duties and rejecting destructive acts, as well as reporting any individuals involved in suspicious activities, affirming that it will not allow any rights or demands to be exploited for sabotage and chaos.



The ministry concluded the statement published on its official website "September Net" by saying: Those who have complaints should submit them to the relevant authorities to be dealt with legally and resolved fairly and justly.