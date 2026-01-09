The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara confirmed that the Kurds are an integral and essential component of the fabric of the Syrian people. Al-Shara announced during a phone call with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, today, Friday, the state's full commitment to ensuring all their national, political, and civil rights on an equal footing with the other segments of the Syrian people, without any discrimination.



Enhancing Stability and Cooperation



Al-Shara and Barzani discussed the latest developments in the Syrian arena and the region, emphasizing the importance of enhancing stability and mutual cooperation.



Barzani expressed his appreciation for this vision and his support for the aspirations of the Syrians in building a state that encompasses all its citizens, agreeing on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation to serve common interests and enhance civil peace.



The call coincided with the announcement by the operations authority in the Syrian army that a humanitarian corridor will be opened in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and the Syrian army called on the members of the SDF to lay down their arms, confirming that it will work to secure them.



The SDF Refuses to Leave



The SANA news agency reported from a military source that some members of the SDF linked to the PKK refuse to leave the neighborhood and insist on fighting.



A government source told the agency that the internal security forces are preparing to open a safe corridor for the exit of those elements, confirming on the other hand the return of life to normal in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods as soon as the operations to search for mines and secure the area are completed.



The Kurdish forces announced their refusal to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo after the authorities stated that their evacuation would take place within hours, implementing a ceasefire that ended days of bloody clashes.



The People's Council in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration, claimed that the call made by the government forces to our security forces is an invitation to surrender, asserting, "We have made our decision to stay in our neighborhoods and defend them."



Ceasefire



The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday, Thursday, a ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo, granting a deadline that ended at 9:00 AM today, Friday, for the militants in these neighborhoods to leave the area.



It confirmed that it would allow the militants to leave with only their light personal weapons, pledging to secure them and guarantee their passage until they reach areas in the northeastern part of the country.



Colonel Muhammad Abdul Ghani, the head of internal security in Aleppo, confirmed the control over the city, also affirming that the Kurds are essential partners in the homeland and that the only refuge for all Syrians is the state.