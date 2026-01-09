أكد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، أن الأكراد مكوّن أصيل وأساسي من نسيج الشعب السوري. وأعلن الشرع خلال اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني مسعود بارزاني، اليوم الجمعة، التزام الدولة الكامل بضمان كل حقوقهم الوطنية والسياسية والمدنية على قدم المساواة مع باقي أطياف الشعب السوري، دون أي تمييز.


تعزيز الاستقرار والتعاون


وبحث الشرع وبارزاني مستجدات الأوضاع على الساحة السورية، وتطورات المنطقة، مع تأكيد أهمية تعزيز الاستقرار والتعاون المشترك.


وأعرب بارزاني عن تقديره لهذه الرؤية، ودعمه لتطلعات السوريين في بناء دولة جامعة لكل أبنائها، مع الاتفاق على أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتشاور بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويعزز السلم الأهلي.


تزامن الاتصال مع إعلان هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، أنه سيتم فتح ممر إنساني في حي الشيخ مقصود في حلب من الساعة الـ4:00 وحتى الساعة الـ6:00 مساءً، ودعا الجيش السوري عناصر تنظيم قسد إلى إلقاء السلاح، وأكد أنه سيعمل على تأمينهم.


قسد ترفض الخروج


وكانت وكالة «سانا» نقلت عن مصدر عسكري أن بعض عناصر تنظيم قسد المرتبطة بحزب العمال الكردستاني ترفض الخروج من الحي وتصر على القتال.


وقال مصدر حكومي للوكالة إن قوى الأمن الداخلي تستعد لفتح ممرٍّ آمن لخروج تلك العناصر، مؤكداً من جانب آخر عودة الحياة إلى طبيعتها في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية وبني زيد فور الانتهاء من عمليات البحث عن الألغام وتأمين المنطقة.


وكانت القوات الكردية، أعلنت رفضها الخروج من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في حلب بعدما قالت السلطات إن إجلاءهم سيتمّ خلال ساعات، تطبيقاً لوقف إطلاق نار أنهى أياماً من اشتباكات دامية.


وزعم مجلس الشعب في حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية التابع للإدارة الذاتية الكردية، أن النداء الذي توجهه القوات الحكومية إلى قواتنا الأمنية دعوة للاستسلام، مؤكداً «لقد اتخذنا قرارنا بالبقاء في أحيائنا والدفاع عنها».


وقف إطلاق النار


وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية أعلنت، أمس الخميس، وقف إطلاق النار في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية وبني زيد بمدينة حلب، ومنحت مهلة، انتهت الـ9:00 من صباح اليوم الجمعة، للمسلحين في هذه الأحياء لمغادرة المنطقة.


وأكدت أنها ستسمح للمسلحين بالمغادرة بسلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط، متعهدة بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرقي البلاد.


وأكد قائد الأمن الداخلي بحلب العقيد محمد عبدالغني بسط السيطرة على المدينة، كما أكد أن الأكراد شركاء أساسيون في الوطن وأن الملاذ الوحيد لكل السوريين هو الدولة.