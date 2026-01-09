أكد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، أن الأكراد مكوّن أصيل وأساسي من نسيج الشعب السوري. وأعلن الشرع خلال اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني مسعود بارزاني، اليوم الجمعة، التزام الدولة الكامل بضمان كل حقوقهم الوطنية والسياسية والمدنية على قدم المساواة مع باقي أطياف الشعب السوري، دون أي تمييز.
تعزيز الاستقرار والتعاون
وبحث الشرع وبارزاني مستجدات الأوضاع على الساحة السورية، وتطورات المنطقة، مع تأكيد أهمية تعزيز الاستقرار والتعاون المشترك.
وأعرب بارزاني عن تقديره لهذه الرؤية، ودعمه لتطلعات السوريين في بناء دولة جامعة لكل أبنائها، مع الاتفاق على أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتشاور بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويعزز السلم الأهلي.
تزامن الاتصال مع إعلان هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، أنه سيتم فتح ممر إنساني في حي الشيخ مقصود في حلب من الساعة الـ4:00 وحتى الساعة الـ6:00 مساءً، ودعا الجيش السوري عناصر تنظيم قسد إلى إلقاء السلاح، وأكد أنه سيعمل على تأمينهم.
قسد ترفض الخروج
وكانت وكالة «سانا» نقلت عن مصدر عسكري أن بعض عناصر تنظيم قسد المرتبطة بحزب العمال الكردستاني ترفض الخروج من الحي وتصر على القتال.
وقال مصدر حكومي للوكالة إن قوى الأمن الداخلي تستعد لفتح ممرٍّ آمن لخروج تلك العناصر، مؤكداً من جانب آخر عودة الحياة إلى طبيعتها في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية وبني زيد فور الانتهاء من عمليات البحث عن الألغام وتأمين المنطقة.
وكانت القوات الكردية، أعلنت رفضها الخروج من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في حلب بعدما قالت السلطات إن إجلاءهم سيتمّ خلال ساعات، تطبيقاً لوقف إطلاق نار أنهى أياماً من اشتباكات دامية.
وزعم مجلس الشعب في حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية التابع للإدارة الذاتية الكردية، أن النداء الذي توجهه القوات الحكومية إلى قواتنا الأمنية دعوة للاستسلام، مؤكداً «لقد اتخذنا قرارنا بالبقاء في أحيائنا والدفاع عنها».
وقف إطلاق النار
وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية أعلنت، أمس الخميس، وقف إطلاق النار في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية وبني زيد بمدينة حلب، ومنحت مهلة، انتهت الـ9:00 من صباح اليوم الجمعة، للمسلحين في هذه الأحياء لمغادرة المنطقة.
وأكدت أنها ستسمح للمسلحين بالمغادرة بسلاحهم الفردي الخفيف فقط، متعهدة بتأمينهم وضمان عبورهم حتى وصولهم إلى مناطق شمال شرقي البلاد.
وأكد قائد الأمن الداخلي بحلب العقيد محمد عبدالغني بسط السيطرة على المدينة، كما أكد أن الأكراد شركاء أساسيون في الوطن وأن الملاذ الوحيد لكل السوريين هو الدولة.
The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara confirmed that the Kurds are an integral and essential component of the fabric of the Syrian people. Al-Shara announced during a phone call with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, today, Friday, the state's full commitment to ensuring all their national, political, and civil rights on an equal footing with the other segments of the Syrian people, without any discrimination.
Enhancing Stability and Cooperation
Al-Shara and Barzani discussed the latest developments in the Syrian arena and the region, emphasizing the importance of enhancing stability and mutual cooperation.
Barzani expressed his appreciation for this vision and his support for the aspirations of the Syrians in building a state that encompasses all its citizens, agreeing on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation to serve common interests and enhance civil peace.
The call coincided with the announcement by the operations authority in the Syrian army that a humanitarian corridor will be opened in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and the Syrian army called on the members of the SDF to lay down their arms, confirming that it will work to secure them.
The SDF Refuses to Leave
The SANA news agency reported from a military source that some members of the SDF linked to the PKK refuse to leave the neighborhood and insist on fighting.
A government source told the agency that the internal security forces are preparing to open a safe corridor for the exit of those elements, confirming on the other hand the return of life to normal in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods as soon as the operations to search for mines and secure the area are completed.
The Kurdish forces announced their refusal to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo after the authorities stated that their evacuation would take place within hours, implementing a ceasefire that ended days of bloody clashes.
The People's Council in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration, claimed that the call made by the government forces to our security forces is an invitation to surrender, asserting, "We have made our decision to stay in our neighborhoods and defend them."
Ceasefire
The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday, Thursday, a ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and Bani Zaid neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo, granting a deadline that ended at 9:00 AM today, Friday, for the militants in these neighborhoods to leave the area.
It confirmed that it would allow the militants to leave with only their light personal weapons, pledging to secure them and guarantee their passage until they reach areas in the northeastern part of the country.
Colonel Muhammad Abdul Ghani, the head of internal security in Aleppo, confirmed the control over the city, also affirming that the Kurds are essential partners in the homeland and that the only refuge for all Syrians is the state.