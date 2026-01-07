The Southern Giants Forces in Aden imposed a curfew in the governorate of Aden starting from nine o'clock in the evening until six o'clock in the morning today (Wednesday).



A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and commander of the Giants Forces, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrami, directed today (Wednesday) to implement the decision in a message to the operations for execution, stating that emergency cases, security and military entities, and medical and service teams are exempted based on approved permits.



The directive tasked the relevant security agencies with implementing the general order, controlling violators, and taking the necessary legal actions against them without exception.



The governorate of Aden is witnessing strict security measures by the Giants Forces, security agencies, and security belts. According to sources from "Okaz," it is expected that the National Shield Forces will arrive in Abyan and Aden in the coming hours to take over institutions and impose security in coordination with the Southern Giants Forces.



The Giants Forces began securing the governorates of Aden and Lahij yesterday, based on the tasks assigned to the forces, which primarily focus on protecting citizens and safeguarding public and private property, in addition to securing all vital facilities and installations to ensure the continued provision of services and maintain public tranquility.



The security agencies in Aden and Lahij warned anyone attempting to destabilize security or spread chaos, threatening to pursue anyone involved in crimes and violations against civilians.



A source in the Giants Forces clarified to "Okaz" that the forces will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone attempting to tamper with the security of Aden, Lahij, Al-Dhale, and Abyan.