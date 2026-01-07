فرضت قوات العمالقة الجنوبية في عدن اليوم (الأربعاء)، حظر التجوال في محافظة عدن ابتداءً من الساعة التاسعة مساء وحتى السادسة 6 صباحاً.


ووجه عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني قائد قوات العمالقة عبدالرحمن المحرمي اليوم (الأربعاء)، بتنفيذ القرار في رسالة إلى العمليات للتنفيذ على أن يستثنى منها الحالات الطارئة والجهات الأمنية والعسكرية والفرق الطبية والخدمية بحسب التصاريح المعتمدة.


وكلف خطاب التوجيه الجهات الأمنية المختصة بتنفيذ التعميم وضبط المخالفين واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقهم دون استثناء.


وتشهد محافظة عدن إجراءات أمنية مشددة من قبل قوات العمالقة والأجهزة الأمنية والأحزمة الأمنية، وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ» فإن من المتوقع وصول قوات درع الوطن خلال الساعات القادمة إلى أبين وعدن لاستلام المؤسسات وفرض الأمن بالتنسيق مع قوات العمالقة الجنوبية.


وبدأت قوات العمالقة أمس تأمين محافظتي عدن ولحج، بناءً على المهمات الموكلة للقوات والتي تتركز بشكل أساسي على حماية المواطنين وصون الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، بالإضافة إلى تأمين كافة المرافق والمنشآت الحيوية لضمان استمرار تقديم خدماتها وحفظ السكينة العامة.


وحذرت الأجهزة الأمنية في عدن ولحج كل من يسعى لزعزعة الأمن أو نشر الفوضى، متوعدة بملاحقة كل من يتورط في جرائم وانتهاكات بحق المدنيين.


وأوضح مصدر في قوات العمالقة لـ«عكاظ» أن القوات لن تتهاون في الضرب بيد من حيد ضد كل يحاول العبث بأمن عدن ولحج والضالع وأبين.