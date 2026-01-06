A modest pizza restaurant located a few miles from the U.S. Department of War's headquarters, the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, has turned into an "unofficial indicator" monitored by followers to reveal major U.S. military movements, after experiencing a sharp and sudden increase in orders in the early hours of Friday, January 2, just one hour before President Donald Trump announced a "large-scale strike" on Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

According to a report published by the New York Post, the Pentagon Pizza Report account, which specializes in tracking order movements in pizza restaurants near federal government buildings, noted an unusual spike in activity at Pizzato Pizza, one of the few late-night restaurants open near the Pentagon.

The increase in orders began around 2:04 AM Eastern Time and continued for about an hour and a half until around 3:44 AM, before sharply declining to nearly zero.

This phenomenon – known as the "Pentagon Pizza Index" – relies on a historical informal observation linking increased late-night fast food orders, especially pizza, near military and intelligence headquarters in the U.S., to preparations for military operations or major international crises.

It is believed that employees and military personnel stay in their offices for long hours during planning or execution, ordering food at night instead of going out. The theory previously gained traction in June 2025, prior to Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in "Operation Lion," and again in January 2026 with the strike on Venezuela.

In the early hours of January 3, President Trump announced via the Truth Social platform the execution of a large-scale strike on military and civilian targets in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities, resulting in the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and their transfer to the United States. The couple arrived in New York, where they appeared before a federal court on Monday, January 5, and denied the charges against them of drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and conspiracy.

Trump justified the operation as a fight against "narco-terrorism" and to stop the flow of drugs to America, asserting that the United States would "manage" Venezuela temporarily to ensure a safe transition and restore American corporate interests in Venezuelan oil.