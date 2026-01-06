تحول مطعم بيتزا متواضع يقع على بعد أميال قليلة من مقر وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون» في أرلينغتون بولاية فرجينيا، إلى «مؤشر غير رسمي» يرصده المتابعون للكشف عن التحركات العسكرية الأمريكية الكبرى، بعد أن شهد زيادة حادة ومفاجئة في الطلبات في الساعات الأولى من صباح يوم الجمعة 2 يناير، قبل ساعة واحدة فقط من إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن تنفيذ «ضربة واسعة النطاق» على فنزويلا أدت إلى اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «نيويورك بوست» رصد حساب Pentagon Pizza Report وهو حساب متخصص في تتبع حركة الطلبات في مطاعم البيتزا القريبة من المباني الحكومية الفيدرالية – ارتفاعاً غير معتاد في نشاط مطعم Pizzato Pizza أحد المطاعم الليلية القليلة المفتوحة قرب البنتاغون.

وبدأ الارتفاع في أعداد الطلبات حوالي الساعة 2:04 صباحاً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي، واستمر لمدة نحو ساعة ونصف حتى حوالي 3:44 صباحاً، قبل أن ينخفض النشاط بشكل حاد إلى ما يقارب الصفر.

وتعتمد هذه الظاهرة – المعروفة باسم «Pentagon Pizza Index» على ملاحظة غير رسمية تاريخية تربط بين زيادة طلبات الطعام السريع خاصة البيتزا في وقت متأخر من الليل قرب المقرات العسكرية والاستخباراتية الأمريكية، وبين التحضير لعمليات عسكرية أو أزمات دولية كبرى.

ويُعتقد أن الموظفين والعسكريين يبقون في مكاتبهم لساعات طويلة أثناء التخطيط أو التنفيذ، فيطلبون الطعام ليلاً بدلاً من الخروج، حيث شهدت النظرية انتعاشاً سابقاً في يونيو 2025 قبيل ضربات إسرائيلية على منشآت نووية إيرانية «عملية الأسد»، وفي يناير 2026 مرة أخرى مع الضربة على فنزويلا.

وفي الساعات الأولى من 3 يناير، أعلن الرئيس ترمب عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال» تنفيذ ضربة واسعة النطاق على أهداف عسكرية ومدنية في كاراكاس ومدن فنزويلية أخرى، أسفرت عن اعتقال نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس ونقلهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، ووصل الزوجان إلى نيويورك حيث مثلا أمام محكمة فيدرالية يوم الاثنين 5 يناير، وأنكرا التهم الموجهة إليهما بالاتجار بالمخدرات والإرهاب النركوتيكي والتآمر.

وبرر ترمب العملية بمكافحة «الإرهاب النركوتيكي» ووقف تدفق المخدرات إلى أمريكا، مع تأكيده أن الولايات المتحدة «ستدير» فنزويلا مؤقتاً لضمان انتقال آمن، واستعادة مصالح الشركات الأمريكية في النفط الفنزويلي.