تحول مطعم بيتزا متواضع يقع على بعد أميال قليلة من مقر وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون» في أرلينغتون بولاية فرجينيا، إلى «مؤشر غير رسمي» يرصده المتابعون للكشف عن التحركات العسكرية الأمريكية الكبرى، بعد أن شهد زيادة حادة ومفاجئة في الطلبات في الساعات الأولى من صباح يوم الجمعة 2 يناير، قبل ساعة واحدة فقط من إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن تنفيذ «ضربة واسعة النطاق» على فنزويلا أدت إلى اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته.
ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «نيويورك بوست» رصد حساب Pentagon Pizza Report وهو حساب متخصص في تتبع حركة الطلبات في مطاعم البيتزا القريبة من المباني الحكومية الفيدرالية – ارتفاعاً غير معتاد في نشاط مطعم Pizzato Pizza أحد المطاعم الليلية القليلة المفتوحة قرب البنتاغون.
وبدأ الارتفاع في أعداد الطلبات حوالي الساعة 2:04 صباحاً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي، واستمر لمدة نحو ساعة ونصف حتى حوالي 3:44 صباحاً، قبل أن ينخفض النشاط بشكل حاد إلى ما يقارب الصفر.
وتعتمد هذه الظاهرة – المعروفة باسم «Pentagon Pizza Index» على ملاحظة غير رسمية تاريخية تربط بين زيادة طلبات الطعام السريع خاصة البيتزا في وقت متأخر من الليل قرب المقرات العسكرية والاستخباراتية الأمريكية، وبين التحضير لعمليات عسكرية أو أزمات دولية كبرى.
ويُعتقد أن الموظفين والعسكريين يبقون في مكاتبهم لساعات طويلة أثناء التخطيط أو التنفيذ، فيطلبون الطعام ليلاً بدلاً من الخروج، حيث شهدت النظرية انتعاشاً سابقاً في يونيو 2025 قبيل ضربات إسرائيلية على منشآت نووية إيرانية «عملية الأسد»، وفي يناير 2026 مرة أخرى مع الضربة على فنزويلا.
وفي الساعات الأولى من 3 يناير، أعلن الرئيس ترمب عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال» تنفيذ ضربة واسعة النطاق على أهداف عسكرية ومدنية في كاراكاس ومدن فنزويلية أخرى، أسفرت عن اعتقال نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس ونقلهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، ووصل الزوجان إلى نيويورك حيث مثلا أمام محكمة فيدرالية يوم الاثنين 5 يناير، وأنكرا التهم الموجهة إليهما بالاتجار بالمخدرات والإرهاب النركوتيكي والتآمر.
وبرر ترمب العملية بمكافحة «الإرهاب النركوتيكي» ووقف تدفق المخدرات إلى أمريكا، مع تأكيده أن الولايات المتحدة «ستدير» فنزويلا مؤقتاً لضمان انتقال آمن، واستعادة مصالح الشركات الأمريكية في النفط الفنزويلي.
A modest pizza restaurant located a few miles from the U.S. Department of War's headquarters, the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, has turned into an "unofficial indicator" monitored by followers to reveal major U.S. military movements, after experiencing a sharp and sudden increase in orders in the early hours of Friday, January 2, just one hour before President Donald Trump announced a "large-scale strike" on Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
According to a report published by the New York Post, the Pentagon Pizza Report account, which specializes in tracking order movements in pizza restaurants near federal government buildings, noted an unusual spike in activity at Pizzato Pizza, one of the few late-night restaurants open near the Pentagon.
The increase in orders began around 2:04 AM Eastern Time and continued for about an hour and a half until around 3:44 AM, before sharply declining to nearly zero.
This phenomenon – known as the "Pentagon Pizza Index" – relies on a historical informal observation linking increased late-night fast food orders, especially pizza, near military and intelligence headquarters in the U.S., to preparations for military operations or major international crises.
It is believed that employees and military personnel stay in their offices for long hours during planning or execution, ordering food at night instead of going out. The theory previously gained traction in June 2025, prior to Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in "Operation Lion," and again in January 2026 with the strike on Venezuela.
In the early hours of January 3, President Trump announced via the Truth Social platform the execution of a large-scale strike on military and civilian targets in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities, resulting in the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and their transfer to the United States. The couple arrived in New York, where they appeared before a federal court on Monday, January 5, and denied the charges against them of drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and conspiracy.
Trump justified the operation as a fight against "narco-terrorism" and to stop the flow of drugs to America, asserting that the United States would "manage" Venezuela temporarily to ensure a safe transition and restore American corporate interests in Venezuelan oil.