ناقش رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الدعم الأمريكي المطلوب لجهود الإصلاحات الحكومية والتنسيق والشراكة القائمة في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب، وردع الحوثي المتعاون مع التنظيمات الإهاربية.


وأكد العليمي خلال استقباله كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والإفريقية مسعد بولس، وسفير الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى اليمن، ستيفن فاجن، أن وحدة المجتمع الدولي إلى جانب الشعب اليمني وتطلعاته في الأمن والاستقرار والسلام، موضحاً أن المجتمع الدولي كان عنصرا حاسما في تماسك الدولة العضو في الأمم المتحدة.


دعم أمريكي


وأشاد العليمي بالشراكة القائمة مع الولايات المتحدة على كافة المستويات، واستمرار دعمها الثابت للشرعية الدستورية في مختلف المحافل الدولية، مثمناً التدخلات الإنسانية الأمريكية خلال السنوات الماضية.


وأعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عن تطلعه لاستئناف هذه التدخلات الإنسانية الأمريكية، وتعزيز جهود الحكومة في الجوانب الخدمية، والتنموية، والإنسانية.


ونوه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بالجهود الأمريكية لتقويض قدرات الحوثي في اليمن، والمنطقة، بما في ذلك اعتراض شحنات السلاح والمخدرات، وتصنيف الحوثي منظمة إرهابية، موضحاً أن تلك الخطوات كانت محورية لردع المخاطر المتشابكة على الأمن الإقليمي، والممرات البحرية، والمصالح المشتركة.


التحركات الأحادية


واستعرض العليمي التطورات المحلية الأخيرة على خلفية التحركات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، التي كادت أن تفتح منصة تهديد جديدة لأمن واستقرار اليمن، والمنطقة، في دائرة أوسع من خطوط إمدادات الطاقة، والملاحة الدولية. وأشاد بالعلاقات الأخوية مع المملكة العربية السعودية التي لعبت دورًا حاسمًا في خفض التصعيد، وتأمين عملية استلام المعسكرات، وحماية المدنيين، مؤكدا أن القرارات السيادية التي تم اتخاذها، بما فيها إعلان حالة الطوارئ، استندت إلى صلاحيات دستورية واضحة، كان هدفها حماية المدنيين، ومنع عسكرة الحياة السياسية، موضحاً أن هذه الإجراءات لم تحم فقط المدنيين والمركز القانوني للدولة، بل أنقذت مكاسب القضية الجنوبية نفسها، التي كانت مهددة بالدفن في فوضى السلاح، ومحاولة فرض الأمر الواقع.


وأشار العليمي إلى الترتيبات الجارية لإطلاق مؤتمر حوار جنوبي جامع، لحل القضية الجنوبية، وكسر احتكار تمثيلها، وإعادتها إلى أصحاب المصلحة الحقيقيين، في إطار الدولة، وليس خارج مؤسساتها الشرعية.


من جانبه، أكد مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي، التزام واشنطن القوي بدعم اليمن ووحدته واستقراره وسلامة أراضيه، والعمل الجاد على استئناف برامج المساعدات الأمريكية المقدمة للشعب اليمني، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة حريصة على استمرار التعاون الوثيق مع الحكومة اليمنية في مجالات مكافحة الإرهاب، وإسقاط الانقلاب، وحماية الممرات المائية، ودعم الإصلاحات الشاملة، والخطط الجارية لتوحيد القرار الأمني والعسكري، ودمج جميع القوات تحت مظلة وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية.