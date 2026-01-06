The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, discussed today (Tuesday) the required American support for government reform efforts and the existing coordination and partnership in the field of counter-terrorism, as well as deterring the Houthis who collaborate with terrorist organizations.



Al-Alimi confirmed during his meeting with the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Musaad Boulos, and the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Fagin, that the unity of the international community alongside the Yemeni people and their aspirations for security, stability, and peace is crucial, explaining that the international community has been a decisive factor in the cohesion of the state, a member of the United Nations.



American Support



Al-Alimi praised the existing partnership with the United States at all levels and its continued steadfast support for constitutional legitimacy in various international forums, appreciating the American humanitarian interventions over the past years.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council expressed his hope for the resumption of these American humanitarian interventions and the enhancement of government efforts in service, development, and humanitarian aspects.



He noted the American efforts to undermine the capabilities of the Houthis in Yemen and the region, including intercepting shipments of weapons and drugs, and classifying the Houthis as a terrorist organization, explaining that these steps have been pivotal in deterring the intertwined risks to regional security, maritime routes, and common interests.



Unilateral Moves



Al-Alimi reviewed the recent local developments against the backdrop of the unilateral moves by the Southern Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, which nearly opened a new threat platform to the security and stability of Yemen and the region, within a broader circle of energy supply lines and international navigation. He praised the fraternal relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which played a crucial role in de-escalation, securing the process of receiving the camps, and protecting civilians, affirming that the sovereign decisions made, including the declaration of a state of emergency, were based on clear constitutional powers aimed at protecting civilians and preventing the militarization of political life, explaining that these measures not only protected civilians and the legal status of the state but also saved the gains of the southern cause itself, which was threatened to be buried in the chaos of arms and attempts to impose a fait accompli.



Al-Alimi pointed to the ongoing arrangements to launch a comprehensive Southern Dialogue Conference to resolve the southern issue, break the monopoly on its representation, and return it to the real stakeholders within the framework of the state, rather than outside its legitimate institutions.



For his part, the U.S. President's advisor affirmed Washington's strong commitment to supporting Yemen, its unity, stability, and territorial integrity, and the serious efforts to resume American aid programs provided to the Yemeni people, explaining that the United States is keen on continuing close cooperation with the Yemeni government in the fields of counter-terrorism, overthrowing the coup, protecting maritime routes, supporting comprehensive reforms, and the ongoing plans to unify security and military decisions, and integrate all forces under the umbrella of the Ministries of Defense and Interior.