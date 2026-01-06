In the face of ongoing protests, officials' warnings have intensified against the exploitation of demonstrations or the spread of chaos and riots. The head of the National Security Committee in Parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, warned against the exploitation of the protests, affirming that the authorities will respond firmly.



Exploitation of Internal Conditions



In a speech delivered during the public session of Parliament today (Tuesday), he considered these protests to be justified, and that listening to them by Parliament and the government is a "legitimate right." Azizi pointed out that the merchants' demonstrations coincided with external movements aimed at exploiting internal conditions, accusing foreign parties of seeking to use these movements to incite what he described as "organized chaos." He emphasized that the awareness of the protesters and the non-involvement of large segments of citizens prevented the expansion of these movements, as he put it.



Deepening Political Polarization



The head of the National Security Committee considered that the lack of participation of the general public in the protests does not mean satisfaction with the performance of some officials, directing criticisms at the government and calling for addressing what he described as erroneous measures and incompetent administrations, especially in sectors directly related to citizens' livelihoods and the economy.



He urged political factions to avoid statements that could inflame tensions or deepen political polarization, stressing the importance of holding accountable those officials and institutions that do not seriously address shortcomings and weaknesses in their performance.



The Security of the Country is a Red Line



For its part, the Iranian Defense Council's Secretariat condemned what it considered "an escalation in the tone of threats and interventionist statements against the country," in an indirect reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to intervene to protect protesters from being killed.



It affirmed that the security and independence of the country is a "red line that cannot be crossed, and that any aggression or continuation of hostile behaviors will be met with a proportional, firm, and decisive response," according to what was reported by Tasnim News Agency.