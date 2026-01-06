في مواجهة تواصل الاحتجاجات، تصاعدت تحذيرات المسؤولين من استغلال المظاهرات، أو بث الفوضى وأعمال الشغب. وحذر رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان إبراهيم عزيزي من استغلال الاحتجاجات، مؤكداً أن السلطات سترد بحزم.


استغلال الأوضاع الداخلية


واعتبر في كلمة ألقاها خلال الجلسة العلنية للبرلمان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن هذه الاحتجاجات محقة، وأن الاستماع إليها من قبل البرلمان والحكومة «حق مشروع». ولفت عزيزي إلى أن مظاهرات التجار تزامنت مع تحركات خارجية تهدف إلى استغلال الأوضاع الداخلية، متهماً أطرافاً خارجية بالسعي إلى توظيف هذه التحركات لإثارة ما وصفه بـ«الفوضى المنظمة». وأكد أن وعي المحتجين وعدم انخراط شرائح واسعة من المواطنين حال دون اتساع هذه التحركات، وفق تعبيره.


تعميق الاستقطاب السياسي


واعتبر رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي أن عدم مشاركة عموم المواطنين في الاحتجاجات لا يعني الرضا عن أداء بعض المسؤولين، موجهاً انتقادات للحكومة، داعياً إلى معالجة ما وصفه بالإجراءات الخاطئة والإدارات غير الكفؤة، خصوصاً في القطاعات المرتبطة مباشرة بمعيشة المواطنين والاقتصاد.


وطالب التيارات السياسية بتجنب التصريحات التي من شأنها تأجيج التوتر أو تعميق الاستقطاب السياسي، مشدداً على أهمية محاسبة المسؤولين والمؤسسات التي لا تتعامل بجدية مع أوجه القصور والضعف في أدائها.


أمن البلاد خط أحمر


من جانبها، أدانت أمانة مجلس الدفاع الإيراني ما اعتبرته «تصعيد لهجة التهديد والتصريحات التدخلية ضد البلاد»، في إشارة غير مباشرة إلى تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتدخل لحماية المحتجين من القتل.


وأكدت أن أمن البلاد واستقلالها «خط أحمر غير قابل للتجاوز، وأن أي اعتداء أو استمرار في السلوكيات العدائية سيقابل برد متناسب وحازم وحاسم»، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة أنباء تسنيم.