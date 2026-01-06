في مواجهة تواصل الاحتجاجات، تصاعدت تحذيرات المسؤولين من استغلال المظاهرات، أو بث الفوضى وأعمال الشغب. وحذر رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان إبراهيم عزيزي من استغلال الاحتجاجات، مؤكداً أن السلطات سترد بحزم.
استغلال الأوضاع الداخلية
واعتبر في كلمة ألقاها خلال الجلسة العلنية للبرلمان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن هذه الاحتجاجات محقة، وأن الاستماع إليها من قبل البرلمان والحكومة «حق مشروع». ولفت عزيزي إلى أن مظاهرات التجار تزامنت مع تحركات خارجية تهدف إلى استغلال الأوضاع الداخلية، متهماً أطرافاً خارجية بالسعي إلى توظيف هذه التحركات لإثارة ما وصفه بـ«الفوضى المنظمة». وأكد أن وعي المحتجين وعدم انخراط شرائح واسعة من المواطنين حال دون اتساع هذه التحركات، وفق تعبيره.
تعميق الاستقطاب السياسي
واعتبر رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي أن عدم مشاركة عموم المواطنين في الاحتجاجات لا يعني الرضا عن أداء بعض المسؤولين، موجهاً انتقادات للحكومة، داعياً إلى معالجة ما وصفه بالإجراءات الخاطئة والإدارات غير الكفؤة، خصوصاً في القطاعات المرتبطة مباشرة بمعيشة المواطنين والاقتصاد.
وطالب التيارات السياسية بتجنب التصريحات التي من شأنها تأجيج التوتر أو تعميق الاستقطاب السياسي، مشدداً على أهمية محاسبة المسؤولين والمؤسسات التي لا تتعامل بجدية مع أوجه القصور والضعف في أدائها.
أمن البلاد خط أحمر
من جانبها، أدانت أمانة مجلس الدفاع الإيراني ما اعتبرته «تصعيد لهجة التهديد والتصريحات التدخلية ضد البلاد»، في إشارة غير مباشرة إلى تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتدخل لحماية المحتجين من القتل.
وأكدت أن أمن البلاد واستقلالها «خط أحمر غير قابل للتجاوز، وأن أي اعتداء أو استمرار في السلوكيات العدائية سيقابل برد متناسب وحازم وحاسم»، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة أنباء تسنيم.
In the face of ongoing protests, officials' warnings have intensified against the exploitation of demonstrations or the spread of chaos and riots. The head of the National Security Committee in Parliament, Ibrahim Azizi, warned against the exploitation of the protests, affirming that the authorities will respond firmly.
Exploitation of Internal Conditions
In a speech delivered during the public session of Parliament today (Tuesday), he considered these protests to be justified, and that listening to them by Parliament and the government is a "legitimate right." Azizi pointed out that the merchants' demonstrations coincided with external movements aimed at exploiting internal conditions, accusing foreign parties of seeking to use these movements to incite what he described as "organized chaos." He emphasized that the awareness of the protesters and the non-involvement of large segments of citizens prevented the expansion of these movements, as he put it.
Deepening Political Polarization
The head of the National Security Committee considered that the lack of participation of the general public in the protests does not mean satisfaction with the performance of some officials, directing criticisms at the government and calling for addressing what he described as erroneous measures and incompetent administrations, especially in sectors directly related to citizens' livelihoods and the economy.
He urged political factions to avoid statements that could inflame tensions or deepen political polarization, stressing the importance of holding accountable those officials and institutions that do not seriously address shortcomings and weaknesses in their performance.
The Security of the Country is a Red Line
For its part, the Iranian Defense Council's Secretariat condemned what it considered "an escalation in the tone of threats and interventionist statements against the country," in an indirect reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to intervene to protect protesters from being killed.
It affirmed that the security and independence of the country is a "red line that cannot be crossed, and that any aggression or continuation of hostile behaviors will be met with a proportional, firm, and decisive response," according to what was reported by Tasnim News Agency.