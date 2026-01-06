اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي جامعة بيرزيت، اليوم الثلاثاء، وقمعت اعتصاماً طلابياً تضامنياً مع الأسرى الفلسطينيين، واستخدمت الرصاص الحي والمطاطي وقنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع، ما أدى إلى إصابة 11 طالباً. وحطمت قوات الاحتلال البوابة الرئيسية واستولت على معدات طلابية.
استخدام الرصاص الحي
وحسب شهود عيان، فإن 10 سيارات عسكرية اقتحمت الجامعة، في ساعات الظهر، وأطلقت الرصاص الحي والمطاطي والقنابل الصوتية والمسيلة للدموع على الطلبة، ما أدى إلى إصابة عدد منهم بجروح.
وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، أن طواقمه قدمت العلاج لـ11 طالباً أصيبوا بجروح متفاوتة خلال الاقتحام. ولفت إلى أنه تعامل مع إصابتين بالرصاص الحي، إحداهما بالرجل والأخرى باليد.
من جانبها، أكدت مسؤولة العلاقات العامة في جامعة بيرزيت نيردين الميمي، لوكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية «وفا»، أن عدداً من الطلبة أصيبوا خلال الاقتحام الإسرائيلي، وحدثت حالات اختناق جراء استنشاق الغاز المسيل للدموع.
وأفادت بأن قوات الاحتلال أطلقت الرصاص الحي وقنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع والصوت داخل الحرم الجامعي، إذ كان نحو 8 آلاف طالب متواجدين داخل الجامعة خلال الاقتحام. وأضافت أن القوات الإسرائيلية حطّمت البوابة الرئيسية للجامعة، واقتحمت مباني وكليات عدة، واستولت على معدات تعود للحركة الطلابية.
ودانت وزارة التربية والتعليم العالي الفلسطينية اقتحام القوات الإسرائيلية جامعة بيرزيت، مؤكدة أن هذه الاعتداءات تضرب بعرض الحائط كافة الأعراف والمواثيق الدولية، التي تجرّم انتهاك حرمة الجامعات والمؤسسات التعليمية عموماً.
The Israeli occupation forces stormed Birzeit University today, Tuesday, and suppressed a student sit-in in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, using live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, resulting in the injury of 11 students. The occupation forces destroyed the main gate and seized student equipment.
Use of Live Ammunition
According to eyewitnesses, 10 military vehicles stormed the university around noon, firing live and rubber bullets, as well as sound and tear gas grenades at the students, which led to injuries among several of them.
The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that its teams provided treatment to 11 students who sustained varying injuries during the incursion. It noted that it dealt with two injuries from live ammunition, one in the leg and the other in the hand.
For her part, Nirdin Al-Maimi, the Public Relations Officer at Birzeit University, confirmed to the Palestinian News Agency "Wafa" that several students were injured during the Israeli incursion, and cases of suffocation occurred due to inhaling tear gas.
She reported that the occupation forces fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters and sound grenades inside the university campus, where about 8,000 students were present during the incursion. She added that the Israeli forces destroyed the main gate of the university, stormed several buildings and colleges, and seized equipment belonging to the student movement.
The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education condemned the incursion of Israeli forces into Birzeit University, affirming that these assaults disregard all international norms and agreements that criminalize the violation of the sanctity of universities and educational institutions in general.