The Israeli occupation forces stormed Birzeit University today, Tuesday, and suppressed a student sit-in in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, using live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, resulting in the injury of 11 students. The occupation forces destroyed the main gate and seized student equipment.



Use of Live Ammunition



According to eyewitnesses, 10 military vehicles stormed the university around noon, firing live and rubber bullets, as well as sound and tear gas grenades at the students, which led to injuries among several of them.



The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that its teams provided treatment to 11 students who sustained varying injuries during the incursion. It noted that it dealt with two injuries from live ammunition, one in the leg and the other in the hand.



For her part, Nirdin Al-Maimi, the Public Relations Officer at Birzeit University, confirmed to the Palestinian News Agency "Wafa" that several students were injured during the Israeli incursion, and cases of suffocation occurred due to inhaling tear gas.



She reported that the occupation forces fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters and sound grenades inside the university campus, where about 8,000 students were present during the incursion. She added that the Israeli forces destroyed the main gate of the university, stormed several buildings and colleges, and seized equipment belonging to the student movement.



The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education condemned the incursion of Israeli forces into Birzeit University, affirming that these assaults disregard all international norms and agreements that criminalize the violation of the sanctity of universities and educational institutions in general.