اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي جامعة بيرزيت، اليوم الثلاثاء، وقمعت اعتصاماً طلابياً تضامنياً مع الأسرى الفلسطينيين، واستخدمت الرصاص الحي والمطاطي وقنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع، ما أدى إلى إصابة 11 طالباً. وحطمت قوات الاحتلال البوابة الرئيسية واستولت على معدات طلابية.


استخدام الرصاص الحي


وحسب شهود عيان، فإن 10 سيارات عسكرية اقتحمت الجامعة، في ساعات الظهر، وأطلقت الرصاص الحي والمطاطي والقنابل الصوتية والمسيلة للدموع على الطلبة، ما أدى إلى إصابة عدد منهم بجروح.


وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، أن طواقمه قدمت العلاج لـ11 طالباً أصيبوا بجروح متفاوتة خلال الاقتحام. ولفت إلى أنه تعامل مع إصابتين بالرصاص الحي، إحداهما بالرجل والأخرى باليد.


من جانبها، أكدت مسؤولة العلاقات العامة في جامعة بيرزيت نيردين الميمي، لوكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية «وفا»، أن عدداً من الطلبة أصيبوا خلال الاقتحام الإسرائيلي، وحدثت حالات اختناق جراء استنشاق الغاز المسيل للدموع.


وأفادت بأن قوات الاحتلال أطلقت الرصاص الحي وقنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع والصوت داخل الحرم الجامعي، إذ كان نحو 8 آلاف طالب متواجدين داخل الجامعة خلال الاقتحام. وأضافت أن القوات الإسرائيلية حطّمت البوابة الرئيسية للجامعة، واقتحمت مباني وكليات عدة، واستولت على معدات تعود للحركة الطلابية.


ودانت وزارة التربية والتعليم العالي الفلسطينية اقتحام القوات الإسرائيلية جامعة بيرزيت، مؤكدة أن هذه الاعتداءات تضرب بعرض الحائط كافة الأعراف والمواثيق الدولية، التي تجرّم انتهاك حرمة الجامعات والمؤسسات التعليمية عموماً.