يقبع الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو في سجن «بروكلين» الذي يصنف بأنه أحد أكبر السجون الأمريكية التي يحتجز فيها المتهمون قبل محاكمتهم، ويعرف بظروفه الصحية السيئة. ووصفت شبكة CNN السجن بأنه «جحيم على الأرض».
اتهامات بسوء الإدارة
يشهد مركز احتجاز بروكلين، ازدحاماً كبيراً، وتوجه إليه الاتهامات بسوء الإدارة، ويتعرض لانتقادات منتظمة بسبب مرافقه القديمة والمشكلات المستمرة في إدارة الرعاية الصحية للمحتجزين داخله.
وتعرض السجن لسلسلة من الحوادث البارزة، بما في ذلك انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في منتصف شتاء قارس في عام 2019 وحادثة طعن اثنين من السجناء حتى الموت في عام 2024.
من جانبه، كشف المستشار الخاص لاتحاد الحريات المدنية في نيويورك دانيال لامبرايت، أن سجن بروكلين يعاني من فساد الطعام، والعنف غير المنضبط، ونقص الرعاية الطبية للسجناء.
ووصف مركز احتجاز بأنه كارثة سرية وغير إنسانية لا ينبغي أن يكون لها مكان في إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة، مؤكداً أنه «لا ينبغي لأحد أن يتحمل مثل هذه الإساءة».
يضم 1,300 رجل وامرأة
ومن بين المحتجزين في بروكلين قطب موسيقى الراب المدان شون «ديدي» كومز، وشريكة جيفري إبستين السابقة في جرائم الجنس المدانة غيسلين ماكسويل، ورئيس سابق آخر من أمريكا اللاتينية متهم بالاتجار بالمخدرات: خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز من هندوراس، الذي حصل أخيراً على عفو من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن مركز احتجاز بروكلين تأسس في عام 1994، ويضم نحو 1,300 رجل وامرأة، وهو حالياً السجن الوحيد للمحتجزين الذين ينتظرون محاكمات فيدرالية في مدينة نيويورك.
واشتكت محتجزة في بروكلين، من وجود مياه الصرف الصحي الخام والقوارض في زنزانتها.
ولم يرد مكتب السجون الأمريكي، التابع لوزارة العدل، الذي يُشرف على مركز احتجاز بروكلين، على طلب التعليق. إلا أن المكتب ذكر في تقرير صدر في سبتمبر 2025 أن ظروف السجن قد تحسنت بفضل زيادة عدد الموظفين وإجراء إصلاحات أخرى.
لائحة اتهام مادورو
يواجه مادورو 4 تهم تتعلق بالاتجار بالمخدرات وحيازة أسلحة آلية. ووفق لائحة الاتهام، فإن الرئيس الفنزويلي يترأس حالياً حكومة فاسدة وغير شرعية استخدمت على مدى عقود سلطة الدولة لحماية وتعزيز نشاطات غير قانونية، بما فيها تهريب المخدرات. وقد أدى هذا التهريب إلى إثراء وتعزيز قبضة النخبة السياسية والعسكرية الفنزويلية.
ويتهم مع آخرين بالتحالف مع القوات المسلحة الثورية الكولومبية (فارك)، التي تصنفها واشنطن جماعة إرهابية، ومع عصابات إجرامية لتهريب أطنان من الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.
The detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro is languishing in the "Brooklyn" jail, which is classified as one of the largest American prisons where defendants are held before their trial, known for its poor health conditions. CNN described the prison as a "hell on earth."
Allegations of Mismanagement
The Brooklyn detention center is experiencing significant overcrowding and faces allegations of mismanagement, receiving regular criticism for its outdated facilities and ongoing issues in managing healthcare for the detainees inside.
The prison has been subjected to a series of high-profile incidents, including a power outage in the midst of a harsh winter in 2019 and an incident where two inmates were stabbed to death in 2024.
For his part, Daniel Lambright, a special advisor to the New York Civil Liberties Union, revealed that the Brooklyn jail suffers from food corruption, unchecked violence, and a lack of medical care for inmates.
He described the detention center as a secret and inhumane disaster that should have no place in the enforcement of immigration laws, asserting that "no one should endure such abuse."
Housing 1,300 Men and Women
Among the detainees in Brooklyn is convicted rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, former Jeffrey Epstein associate convicted of sex crimes Ghislaine Maxwell, and another former Latin American president accused of drug trafficking: Juan Orlando Hernández from Honduras, who recently received a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Western media reported that the Brooklyn detention center was established in 1994 and houses about 1,300 men and women, currently being the only jail for detainees awaiting federal trials in New York City.
A detainee in Brooklyn complained about the presence of raw sewage and rodents in her cell.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the Brooklyn detention center, did not respond to a request for comment. However, the bureau stated in a report released in September 2025 that prison conditions have improved due to an increase in staff and other reforms.
Maduro's Indictment
Maduro faces four charges related to drug trafficking and possession of automatic weapons. According to the indictment, the Venezuelan president currently heads a corrupt and illegitimate government that has used state power for decades to protect and promote illegal activities, including drug trafficking. This trafficking has enriched and strengthened the grip of the Venezuelan political and military elite.
He is accused, along with others, of colluding with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which Washington classifies as a terrorist group, and with criminal gangs to smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States.