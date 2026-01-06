The detained Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro is languishing in the "Brooklyn" jail, which is classified as one of the largest American prisons where defendants are held before their trial, known for its poor health conditions. CNN described the prison as a "hell on earth."



Allegations of Mismanagement



The Brooklyn detention center is experiencing significant overcrowding and faces allegations of mismanagement, receiving regular criticism for its outdated facilities and ongoing issues in managing healthcare for the detainees inside.



The prison has been subjected to a series of high-profile incidents, including a power outage in the midst of a harsh winter in 2019 and an incident where two inmates were stabbed to death in 2024.



For his part, Daniel Lambright, a special advisor to the New York Civil Liberties Union, revealed that the Brooklyn jail suffers from food corruption, unchecked violence, and a lack of medical care for inmates.



He described the detention center as a secret and inhumane disaster that should have no place in the enforcement of immigration laws, asserting that "no one should endure such abuse."



Housing 1,300 Men and Women



Among the detainees in Brooklyn is convicted rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, former Jeffrey Epstein associate convicted of sex crimes Ghislaine Maxwell, and another former Latin American president accused of drug trafficking: Juan Orlando Hernández from Honduras, who recently received a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump.



Western media reported that the Brooklyn detention center was established in 1994 and houses about 1,300 men and women, currently being the only jail for detainees awaiting federal trials in New York City.



A detainee in Brooklyn complained about the presence of raw sewage and rodents in her cell.



The U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the Brooklyn detention center, did not respond to a request for comment. However, the bureau stated in a report released in September 2025 that prison conditions have improved due to an increase in staff and other reforms.



Maduro's Indictment



Maduro faces four charges related to drug trafficking and possession of automatic weapons. According to the indictment, the Venezuelan president currently heads a corrupt and illegitimate government that has used state power for decades to protect and promote illegal activities, including drug trafficking. This trafficking has enriched and strengthened the grip of the Venezuelan political and military elite.



He is accused, along with others, of colluding with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which Washington classifies as a terrorist group, and with criminal gangs to smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States.