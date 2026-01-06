يقبع الرئيس الفنزويلي المعتقل نيكولاس مادورو في سجن «بروكلين» الذي يصنف بأنه أحد أكبر السجون الأمريكية التي يحتجز فيها المتهمون قبل محاكمتهم، ويعرف بظروفه الصحية السيئة. ووصفت شبكة CNN السجن بأنه «جحيم على الأرض».


اتهامات بسوء الإدارة


يشهد مركز احتجاز بروكلين، ازدحاماً كبيراً، وتوجه إليه الاتهامات بسوء الإدارة، ويتعرض لانتقادات منتظمة بسبب مرافقه القديمة والمشكلات المستمرة في إدارة الرعاية الصحية للمحتجزين داخله.


وتعرض السجن لسلسلة من الحوادث البارزة، بما في ذلك انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في منتصف شتاء قارس في عام 2019 وحادثة طعن اثنين من السجناء حتى الموت في عام 2024.


من جانبه، كشف المستشار الخاص لاتحاد الحريات المدنية في نيويورك دانيال لامبرايت، أن سجن بروكلين يعاني من فساد الطعام، والعنف غير المنضبط، ونقص الرعاية الطبية للسجناء.


ووصف مركز احتجاز بأنه كارثة سرية وغير إنسانية لا ينبغي أن يكون لها مكان في إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة، مؤكداً أنه «لا ينبغي لأحد أن يتحمل مثل هذه الإساءة».


يضم 1,300 رجل وامرأة


ومن بين المحتجزين في بروكلين قطب موسيقى الراب المدان شون «ديدي» كومز، وشريكة جيفري إبستين السابقة في جرائم الجنس المدانة غيسلين ماكسويل، ورئيس سابق آخر من أمريكا اللاتينية متهم بالاتجار بالمخدرات: خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز من هندوراس، الذي حصل أخيراً على عفو من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن مركز احتجاز بروكلين تأسس في عام 1994، ويضم نحو 1,300 رجل وامرأة، وهو حالياً السجن الوحيد للمحتجزين الذين ينتظرون محاكمات فيدرالية في مدينة نيويورك.


واشتكت محتجزة في بروكلين، من وجود مياه الصرف الصحي الخام والقوارض في زنزانتها.


ولم يرد مكتب السجون الأمريكي، التابع لوزارة العدل، الذي يُشرف على مركز احتجاز بروكلين، على طلب التعليق. إلا أن المكتب ذكر في تقرير صدر في سبتمبر 2025 أن ظروف السجن قد تحسنت بفضل زيادة عدد الموظفين وإجراء إصلاحات أخرى.


لائحة اتهام مادورو


يواجه مادورو 4 تهم تتعلق بالاتجار بالمخدرات وحيازة أسلحة آلية. ووفق لائحة الاتهام، فإن الرئيس الفنزويلي يترأس حالياً حكومة فاسدة وغير شرعية استخدمت على مدى عقود سلطة الدولة لحماية وتعزيز نشاطات غير قانونية، بما فيها تهريب المخدرات. وقد أدى هذا التهريب إلى إثراء وتعزيز قبضة النخبة السياسية والعسكرية الفنزويلية.


ويتهم مع آخرين بالتحالف مع القوات المسلحة الثورية الكولومبية (فارك)، التي تصنفها واشنطن جماعة إرهابية، ومع عصابات إجرامية لتهريب أطنان من الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.