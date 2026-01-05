أفادت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليونانية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن النيابة العامة في أثينا أمرت بفتح تحقيق أولي عاجل في العطل الفني الخطير الذي أصاب ترددات الاتصالات الجوية في المجال الجوي اليوناني، أمس (الأحد)، مما أدى إلى إغلاق شبه كامل للمجال الجوي، وتعليق الرحلات الجوية في جميع المطارات اليونانية، وتسبب في فوضى مرورية جوية واسعة النطاق أثرت على آلاف المسافرين داخل اليونان وخارجها.

وبدأت المشكلة في نحو الساعة 08:59 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، إذ تعرضت معظم ترددات الراديو الجوية المستخدمة في منطقة معلومات الطيران أثينا لتشويش هائل ومستمر وصف بـ«ضوضاء غير إرادية مستمرة»، مما جعل الاتصال بين الطيارين وأبراج المراقبة مستحيلاً تقريباً.

واضطرت السلطات إلى إصدار إشعار للطيارين يقيد الرحلات بشكل كبير، إذ سُمح فقط ببعض الرحلات العابرة تحت إدارة دول مجاورة، بينما تم تعليق الإقلاع والوصول في مطارات أثينا الدولي، سالونيك، هيراكليون، رودس وغيرها.

عطل جوي استمر لساعات

وتمكنت السلطات من استعادة التشغيل التدريجي خلال ساعات المساء باستخدام ترددات احتياطية، لكن التأثير امتد إلى إلغاء وتأخير مئات الرحلات، وتحويل طائرات قادمة إلى مطارات في إيطاليا، قبرص، تركيا، ألبانيا وغيرها.

وأمر رئيس نيابة الجنح في أثينا أرستيديس كورياس بإجراء التحقيق السريع، الذي سيتولاه قسم الجرائم الإلكترونية بالشرطة، لتحديد مصدر التشويش الذي أثر على «جميع الترددات تقريباً» داخل المجال الجوي اليوناني.

البحث في جريمة محتملة

ويهدف التحقيق إلى التحقق مما إذا كانت الحادثة تشكل تدخلاً خطيراً في سلامة النقل الجوي وجريمة جنائية محتملة، أو كانت ناتجة عن عطل فني داخلي في البنية التحتية القديمة لنظام الاتصالات الجوية.

ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي خطر مباشر على سلامة الرحلات، إذ بقيت أنظمة الرادار والـGPS عاملة، وتم تفعيل بروتوكولات الطوارئ بسرعة، لكن الحادثة أبرزت هشاشة البنية التحتية في ظل حركة مرور جوي كثيفة بعد عطلة رأس السنة.

وشهدت اليونان في السنوات الأخيرة انتقادات متكررة من نقابات مراقبي الحركة الجوية بسبب قدم أنظمة الرادار والاتصالات، رغم أنها تتوافق مع المعايير الأوروبية، وأعلن وزير البنية التحتية والنقل كريستوس ديماس أن خطة تحديث شاملة لأنظمة الملاحة الجوية جارية حتى عام 2028.