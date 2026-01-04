بدأت إسبانيا العام الجديد بخطوة تصعيدية جديدة ضد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، عبر تنفيذ حظرٍ كامل على استيراد جميع السلع والمنتجات القادمة من المستوطنات الإسرائيلية المقامة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والقدس الشرقية، وهضبة الجولان السورية المحتلة، في قرار دخل حيّز التنفيذ رسمياً اعتباراً من 30 ديسمبر الماضي.

الحظر الإسباني استند إلى قائمة تفصيلية أصدرتها وزارة المالية، تضم مئات المناطق والرموز البريدية المشمولة بالقرار، بما يقطع الطريق على أي محاولات للتحايل عبر إعادة تصنيف المنشأ.

ثاني دولة أوروبية

وبهذه الخطوة، أصبحت إسبانيا ثاني دولة أوروبية تفرض حظراً شاملاً على منتجات المستوطنات، بعد سلوفينيا التي بدأت تطبيق مقاطعة مماثلة في أغسطس 2025، ما يعكس تحوّلاً تدريجياً في الموقف الأوروبي من النشاط الاستيطاني.

حزمة ضغط أشمل

ويأتي القرار ضمن حزمة إجراءات أقرتها الحكومة الإسبانية في سبتمبر 2025 تحت عنوان «تدابير عاجلة لوقف الإبادة الجماعية في غزة ودعم الشعب الفلسطيني»، شملت أيضاً حظر تجارة الأسلحة والمواد ذات الاستخدام المزدوج مع إسرائيل، ومنع الإعلانات السياحية التي تروّج للإقامة داخل المستوطنات.

مرجعية القانون الدولي

ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسبانية عن مصادر حكومية أن الحظر يستند إلى مبدأ عدم الاعتراف بالسيادة الإسرائيلية على الأراضي المحتلة منذ عام 1967، التزاماً بقرارات الأمم المتحدة وأحكام القانون الدولي، وهو ما يمنح القرار غطاءً قانونياً وسياسياً واضحاً.

تأثير رمزي ورسالة سياسية

في المقابل، قللت تقارير إسرائيلية، من بينها «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، من الأثر الاقتصادي المباشر للخطوة، مشيرة إلى أن صادرات المستوطنات إلى إسبانيا تمثل نسبة ضئيلة من إجمالي التبادل التجاري الذي يبلغ نحو 850 مليون دولار سنوياً، لكنها أقرت بأن القرار يحمل دلالة رمزية قوية قد تدفع دولاً أوروبية أخرى إلى اتخاذ إجراءات مماثلة.

سجل داعم لفلسطين

وتُعد إسبانيا من أبرز الدول الأوروبية الداعمة للحقوق الفلسطينية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ كانت من أوائل الدول التي اعترفت بدولة فلسطين في مايو 2024 إلى جانب إيرلندا والنرويج، وواصلت منذ اندلاع الحرب على غزة في أكتوبر 2023 اتخاذ خطوات تصعيدية ضد سياسات الاحتلال.

نقاش أوروبي متصاعد

وتأتي الخطوة الإسبانية في ظل نقاش أوروبي متزايد حول سبل مواجهة توسّع الاستيطان، وسط ضغوط من منظمات حقوقية ومبادرات شعبية تطالب بفرض مقاطعة اقتصادية أوسع، تتجاوز الطابع الرمزي إلى إجراءات مؤثرة على الأرض.