أعلن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي اليوم (السبت)، ترحيبه بدعوة المملكة العربية السعودية لرعاية حوار جنوبي، معتبراً أن الدعوة فرصة حقيقية لحوار جاد يحمي مستقبل الجنوب ويصون أمنه واستقراره.


وقال المجلس الانتقالي في بيان على موقعه الإلكتروني إن الدعوة السعودية منسجمة مع سعيه المستمر لتأمين رعاية إقليمية ودولية جادة لقضية الجنوب، بما يضمن معالجة عادلة ومستدامة، موضحاً أن المكونات الجنوبية الشريكة معه ترحب بهذا الحوار، أو أي حوار من أجل القضية الجنوبية.


وثمن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عالياً الدعوة السعودية، لافتاً إلى أن الاستفتاء الشعبي الحر هو الفيصل لأي مقترحات أو حلول سياسية مستقبلية.


واستعرض المجلس محطات الحوار التي رعتها المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، بدءاً من اتفاق الرياض 2019، مروراً بمشاورات الرياض 2022.


وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي قد شدد في بيان الاستجابة لمطالب المكونات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر جنوبي شامل أمس، على ضرورة أن يضم المؤتمر الشامل المكونات والقوى والشخصيات الجنوبية كافة دون استثناء، بمن فيهم مكون المجلس الانتقالي، وبما يعبر عن تنوع الجنوب وتعدديته، ويمنع الإقصاء، أو التهميش، وتكرار مظالم الماضي.


كما دعا العليمي في وقت سابق اليوم المجلس الانتقالي، إلى التزام طريق الحوار، والتراجع عن إجراءاته الأحادية في مختلف المحافظات، وتجنب مفاقمة الأوضاع المعيشية، أو تعريض المدنيين والمؤسسات لمخاطر إضافية، والانخراط الجاد في مسار بناء مؤسسات الدولة، وفقاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية المتوافق عليها وطنياً، وإقليمياً، ودولياً.