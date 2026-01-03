أعلن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي اليوم (السبت)، ترحيبه بدعوة المملكة العربية السعودية لرعاية حوار جنوبي، معتبراً أن الدعوة فرصة حقيقية لحوار جاد يحمي مستقبل الجنوب ويصون أمنه واستقراره.
وقال المجلس الانتقالي في بيان على موقعه الإلكتروني إن الدعوة السعودية منسجمة مع سعيه المستمر لتأمين رعاية إقليمية ودولية جادة لقضية الجنوب، بما يضمن معالجة عادلة ومستدامة، موضحاً أن المكونات الجنوبية الشريكة معه ترحب بهذا الحوار، أو أي حوار من أجل القضية الجنوبية.
وثمن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عالياً الدعوة السعودية، لافتاً إلى أن الاستفتاء الشعبي الحر هو الفيصل لأي مقترحات أو حلول سياسية مستقبلية.
واستعرض المجلس محطات الحوار التي رعتها المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، بدءاً من اتفاق الرياض 2019، مروراً بمشاورات الرياض 2022.
وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي قد شدد في بيان الاستجابة لمطالب المكونات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر جنوبي شامل أمس، على ضرورة أن يضم المؤتمر الشامل المكونات والقوى والشخصيات الجنوبية كافة دون استثناء، بمن فيهم مكون المجلس الانتقالي، وبما يعبر عن تنوع الجنوب وتعدديته، ويمنع الإقصاء، أو التهميش، وتكرار مظالم الماضي.
كما دعا العليمي في وقت سابق اليوم المجلس الانتقالي، إلى التزام طريق الحوار، والتراجع عن إجراءاته الأحادية في مختلف المحافظات، وتجنب مفاقمة الأوضاع المعيشية، أو تعريض المدنيين والمؤسسات لمخاطر إضافية، والانخراط الجاد في مسار بناء مؤسسات الدولة، وفقاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية المتوافق عليها وطنياً، وإقليمياً، ودولياً.
The Southern Transitional Council announced today (Saturday) its welcome to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's invitation to sponsor a Southern dialogue, considering the invitation a real opportunity for a serious dialogue that protects the future of the South and preserves its security and stability.
The Transitional Council stated in a statement on its website that the Saudi invitation aligns with its ongoing efforts to secure serious regional and international sponsorship for the South's cause, ensuring a fair and sustainable resolution. It clarified that the Southern components partnering with it welcome this dialogue or any dialogue aimed at the Southern cause.
The Southern Transitional Council highly appreciated the Saudi invitation, noting that a free popular referendum is the decisive factor for any future proposals or political solutions.
The Council reviewed the dialogue milestones sponsored by the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, starting from the Riyadh Agreement in 2019, through the Riyadh Consultations in 2022.
Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi emphasized in a statement responding to the demands of the Southern components for a comprehensive Southern conference yesterday, the necessity for the comprehensive conference to include all Southern components, forces, and figures without exception, including the Transitional Council component, in a manner that reflects the diversity and plurality of the South, preventing exclusion or marginalization, and avoiding the repetition of past injustices.
Al-Alimi also called earlier today on the Transitional Council to commit to the path of dialogue, to retract its unilateral actions in various governorates, to avoid exacerbating living conditions, or exposing civilians and institutions to additional risks, and to engage seriously in the process of building state institutions, in accordance with the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed transitional references.