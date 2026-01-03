The Southern Transitional Council announced today (Saturday) its welcome to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's invitation to sponsor a Southern dialogue, considering the invitation a real opportunity for a serious dialogue that protects the future of the South and preserves its security and stability.



The Transitional Council stated in a statement on its website that the Saudi invitation aligns with its ongoing efforts to secure serious regional and international sponsorship for the South's cause, ensuring a fair and sustainable resolution. It clarified that the Southern components partnering with it welcome this dialogue or any dialogue aimed at the Southern cause.



The Southern Transitional Council highly appreciated the Saudi invitation, noting that a free popular referendum is the decisive factor for any future proposals or political solutions.



The Council reviewed the dialogue milestones sponsored by the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, starting from the Riyadh Agreement in 2019, through the Riyadh Consultations in 2022.



Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi emphasized in a statement responding to the demands of the Southern components for a comprehensive Southern conference yesterday, the necessity for the comprehensive conference to include all Southern components, forces, and figures without exception, including the Transitional Council component, in a manner that reflects the diversity and plurality of the South, preventing exclusion or marginalization, and avoiding the repetition of past injustices.



Al-Alimi also called earlier today on the Transitional Council to commit to the path of dialogue, to retract its unilateral actions in various governorates, to avoid exacerbating living conditions, or exposing civilians and institutions to additional risks, and to engage seriously in the process of building state institutions, in accordance with the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed transitional references.