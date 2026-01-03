كشف وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (السبت) عن مخطط لافتعال مشاهد مصورة، عبر استخدام عناصر بملابس وشعارات منسوبة لتنظيم القاعدة، وتصوير مقاطع فيديو مفبركة، بما في ذلك رفع أعلامه، في محاولة لإيهام الرأي العام المحلي والمجتمع الدولي بوجود فراغ أمني، أو عودة محتملة للنشاط الإرهابي في وادي حضرموت.


وقال الإرياني: في ظل التحولات الميدانية الأخيرة في المحافظات الشرقية، وما تحقق من خطوات لإعادة بسط سلطة الدولة ومؤسساتها النظامية على محافظة حضرموت، والمهرة، تبرز محاولات يائسة لإرباك المشهد، وتشويه هذه التطورات، وإعادة إنتاج خطاب الخوف والفوضى الذي لم يعد له موطئ قدم على الأرض، موضحاً أن السلطات الشرعية حصلت على معلومات بوجود ترتيبات لتنفيذ هذا المخطط الفوضوي.


وأضاف الإرياني في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس»: مثل هذه الأساليب، لا تخدم أمن حضرموت ولا مصالح أبنائها، ولا تصب إلا في إطار توظيف الإرهاب كورقة سياسية، وإعادة تدوير سرديات مضللة، سبق أن ثبت زيفها، وتجاوزها الواقع الميداني الذي تؤكده الوقائع اليومية على الأرض.


وأشار إلى أن القوات التابعة للدولة، التي تنتشر اليوم في حضرموت والمهرة، هي قوات مؤسسية، خاضعة للقيادة الشرعية، وتعمل وفق خطط واضحة لضمان الأمن والاستقرار، وبالتنسيق مع الأجهزة المختصة، وبما يقطع الطريق أمام أي جماعات إرهابية أو محاولات لاستغلالها دعائياً، مبيناً أن حضرموت، بتاريخها ووعي أبنائها، أكبر من أن تستخدم مسرحاً لفبركات أو رسائل تخويف، وأمنها لا يبنى على صناعة الأوهام، بل على سيادة القانون، ووجود الدولة العادلة والمسؤولة.


وشدد على أهمية يقظة المجتمع المحلي، والإعلام الوطني، والشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين، إزاء أي مواد مشبوهة أو تسجيلات مجهولة المصدر، قد تضخ في الفضاء الإعلامي خلال الأيام أو الأسابيع القادمة، بعيداً عن الوقائع الحقيقية على الأرض.


ولفت إلى إن ما تشهده المحافظات الشرقية اليوم هو مسار استعادة للدولة ولا فراغ أمنياً، وترسيخ للاستقرار ولا عودة للإرهاب، وكل محاولة للعبث بهذا المسار لن تكون سوى انعكاس لخشية البعض من خسارة أوراق وشعارات، سقطت مع عودة المؤسسات.