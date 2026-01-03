The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, revealed today (Saturday) a plan to fabricate filmed scenes by using individuals dressed in clothing and symbols attributed to Al-Qaeda, and to produce fake video clips, including the raising of its flags, in an attempt to mislead public opinion locally and internationally about the existence of a security vacuum or a potential return of terrorist activity in Wadi Hadramout.



Al-Eryani stated: In light of the recent field transformations in the eastern governorates, and the steps taken to restore the authority of the state and its regular institutions in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, desperate attempts are emerging to confuse the scene, distort these developments, and reproduce the narrative of fear and chaos that no longer has a foothold on the ground. He clarified that the legitimate authorities have obtained information about arrangements to implement this chaotic plan.



Al-Eryani added in posts on his account on "X": Such methods do not serve the security of Hadramout or the interests of its people, and only fit within the framework of employing terrorism as a political tool and recycling misleading narratives that have already been proven false, and which have been surpassed by the field reality confirmed by daily occurrences on the ground.



He pointed out that the state-affiliated forces, which are currently deployed in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, are institutional forces, subject to legitimate leadership, and operate according to clear plans to ensure security and stability, in coordination with the relevant agencies, thereby cutting off any attempts by terrorist groups to exploit them for propaganda purposes. He emphasized that Hadramout, with its history and the awareness of its people, is too great to be used as a stage for fabrications or fear messages, and its security is not built on the creation of illusions, but on the rule of law and the existence of a just and responsible state.



He stressed the importance of vigilance from the local community, the national media, and regional and international partners regarding any suspicious materials or recordings of unknown origin that may be pumped into the media space in the coming days or weeks, away from the real facts on the ground.



He noted that what the eastern governorates are witnessing today is a path to restore the state, not a security vacuum, and a consolidation of stability, not a return of terrorism. Any attempt to tamper with this path will only reflect some people's fear of losing cards and slogans that have fallen with the return of institutions.