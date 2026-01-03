The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation today (Saturday) for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to the request to host and sponsor a comprehensive dialogue conference on the Southern Issue, commending this responsible fraternal stance that reflects the Kingdom's leadership's commitment to supporting Yemen, its security, and stability, and addressing national issues through political dialogue within the comprehensive solution in the country.



He emphasized that this generous response embodies the depth of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, the uniqueness of the strategic partnership dictated by geography and common interests, and the Kingdom's pivotal and ongoing role in nurturing national consensus and creating favorable conditions for peace, in a manner that meets the aspirations of all Yemenis.



Al-Alimi highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and their sincere endeavors to de-escalate tensions, restore security, and stability, which contributed to achieving these gains on the path to a comprehensive normalization of conditions in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra to their previous state.



Protection of Public and Private Property



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council directed the implementation of strict measures to secure state institutions and public facilities, and to protect public and private property in Hadhramaut Governorate, following the record success of the National Shield Forces in regaining all military and security sites in the governorate, according to plans coordinated with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.



He confirmed, in communications with the Governor of Hadhramaut, Commander of the National Shield Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, and the relevant authorities, the importance of protecting state institutions and citizens' interests, deterring any violations of human rights, and holding accountable anyone involved in acts of looting, or assault on state institutions, or tampering with its resources.



Popular Support for Local Authority



Al-Alimi called on the people of Hadhramaut to support local authorities and the National Shield Forces in protecting institutions and public facilities, and maintaining civil peace, in a way that reinforces community partnership and enhances the rule of law, praising the responsible role of the local authority in Hadhramaut, and the swift achievements made by the National Shield Forces in regaining and securing sites.



He affirmed that this success reflects the discipline and high readiness of the forces, contributing to the normalization of conditions and creating the circumstances for resuming services and alleviating the suffering of citizens.



Protecting Al-Mahra



At the same time, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council made a phone call to the Governor of Al-Mahra, Mohammed Ali Yasser, during which he inquired about the general situation in the governorate, and the arrangements underway for the handover of camps and sovereign facilities to the National Shield Forces and local authority, ensuring the enhancement of security and stability, protecting state institutions, safeguarding public and private interests, and maintaining civil peace in the governorate.



The President praised the efforts of the local authority in Al-Mahra, and its high responsibility in managing the phase, prioritizing options for calm and dialogue, and avoiding any security or humanitarian repercussions, expressing his appreciation for the role of the people of Al-Mahra in rallying around state institutions and placing the interests of the governorate, its security, and stability above all considerations.



Continuing to Establish Sovereignty



Al-Alimi affirmed that the state is moving forward in establishing the rule of law and protecting citizens, and will not tolerate any practices that undermine public order, or affect the supreme national interests of the country, and the security of neighboring countries, considering this a shared responsibility that requires unity of ranks and mobilization of all energies towards the battle of restoring state institutions, overthrowing the Houthi coup, and closely cooperating with the international community in combating terrorism, smuggling, securing maritime passages, and global energy supplies.



In this context, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council called on the Transitional Council to commit to the path of dialogue, retract its unilateral actions in various governorates, avoid exacerbating living conditions, or exposing civilians and institutions to additional risks, and to engage seriously in the process of building state institutions, in accordance with the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed-upon transitional references.