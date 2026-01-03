أعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (السبت)، عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لاستجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لطلب استضافة ورعاية مؤتمر للحوار الشامل حول القضية الجنوبية، مثمناً هذا الموقف الأخوي المسؤول الذي يعكس حرص قيادة المملكة على دعم اليمن وأمنه واستقراره، ومعالجة القضايا الوطنية عبر الحوار السياسي ضمن الحل الشامل في البلاد.


وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، أن هذه الاستجابة الكريمة تجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وخصوصية الشراكة الإستراتيجية التي تمليها الجغرافيا والمصالح المشتركة، ودور المملكة المحوري والمستمر في رعاية التوافقات الوطنية، وتهيئة الظروف المواتية للسلام، وبما يلبي تطلعات جميع اليمنيين.


وثمّن العليمي عالياً جهود قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية، بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، وما تبذله من مساعٍ مخلصة لخفض التصعيد، واستعادة الأمن، والاستقرار، بما أسهم في تحقيق هذه المكاسب المحققة على طريق إعادة تطبيع شامل للأوضاع في محافظتي حضرموت، والمهرة إلى سابق عهدها.


حماية الممتلكات العامة والخاصة


وجّه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة، لتأمين مؤسسات الدولة والمرافق العامة، وحماية الممتلكات العامة والخاصة في محافظة حضرموت، عقب النجاح القياسي لقوات درع الوطن في استعادة المواقع العسكرية والأمنية كافة في المحافظة، وفق الخطط المنسقة مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية.


وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، في اتصالات بمحافظ محافظة حضرموت قائد قوات درع الوطن سالم الخنبشي، والجهات المعنية، أهمية حماية مؤسسات الدولة ومصالح المواطنين، وردع أي انتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان، ومحاسبة كل من تورط في أعمال نهب، أو اعتداء على مؤسسات الدولة، أو العبث بمقدراتها.


مساندة شعبية للسلطة المحلية


ودعا العليمي أبناء حضرموت إلى مساندة السلطات المحلية، وقوات درع الوطن في حماية المؤسسات والمرافق العامة، والحفاظ على السلم الأهلي، بما يرسخ الشراكة المجتمعية، ويعزز سيادة القانون، مشيداً بالدور المسؤول للسلطة المحلية في حضرموت، وبالإنجاز السريع الذي حققته قوات درع الوطن في استعادة المواقع وتأمينها.


وأكد العليمي أن هذا النجاح يعكس الانضباط، والجاهزية العالية للقوات، ويسهم في إعادة تطبيع الأوضاع وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف الخدمات، والتخفيف من معاناة المواطنين.


حماية المهرة


في الوقت ذاته، أجرى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اتصالاً هاتفياً بمحافظ المهرة، محمد علي ياسر، اطمأن خلاله على الأوضاع العامة في المحافظة، والترتيبات الجارية لتسليم المعسكرات والمنشآت السيادية، لقوات درع الوطن والسلطة المحلية، وبما يضمن تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، وحماية مؤسسات الدولة، وصون المصالح العامة والخاصة، والسلم الأهلي في المحافظة.


وأشاد الرئيس بجهود السلطة المحلية في محافظة المهرة، ومسؤوليتها العالية في إدارة المرحلة، وتغليب خيارات التهدئة والحوار، وتجنب أي تداعيات أمنية، وإنسانية، معبراً عن تقديره لدور أبناء المهرة في الالتفاف حول مؤسسات الدولة، وجعل مصلحة المحافظة، وأمنها واستقرارها فوق كل اعتبار.


ماضون في بسط السيادة


وأكد العليمي أن الدولة ماضية في بسط سيادة القانون وحماية المواطنين، وعدم التهاون مع أي ممارسات تقوض النظام العام، أو تمس بالمصالح الوطنية العليا للبلاد، وأمن دول الجوار، واعتبار ذلك مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب ووحدة الصف، وحشد الطاقات كافة نحو معركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإسقاط انقلاب الحوثي والتعاون الوثيق مع المجتمع الدولي في مكافحة الإرهاب، والتهريب، وتأمين الممرات المائية، وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


وفي هذا السياق، دعا رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، المجلس الانتقالي، إلى التزام طريق الحوار، والتراجع عن إجراءاته الأحادية في مختلف المحافظات، وتجنب مفاقمة الأوضاع المعيشية، أو تعريض المدنيين والمؤسسات لمخاطر إضافية، والانخراط الجاد في مسار بناء مؤسسات الدولة، وفقاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية المتوافق عليها وطنياً، وإقليمياً، ودولياً.