The Arab League condemned the Israeli Knesset's approval of a law that cuts electricity and water to the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), affirming that this law is "a continuation of the illegal legislation issued by the Israeli Knesset" prohibiting UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestine and Arab Territories Sector at the Arab League's General Secretariat considered these Israeli decisions "a blatant violation of the immunities and privileges of United Nations organizations and a flagrant challenge to the United Nations General Assembly's resolution regarding the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on Israel's obligations towards the United Nations, international organizations, and other states in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem."

The Arab League warned that this law, which came into effect immediately after its approval, will have catastrophic repercussions and will undermine UNRWA's ability to carry out its UN missions in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territories, which are indispensable and irreplaceable, especially in the Gaza Strip and its crucial role in reconstruction efforts.

The Arab League called on the international community, its states, bodies, and institutions to assume their legal and moral responsibilities, and to confront the Israeli decisions and practices targeting UNRWA, including taking punitive measures against the occupying state to compel it to retract those laws and adhere to international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

The Arab League's statement came in response to the Israeli Knesset's approval yesterday (Monday) of a law that prevents the provision of electricity and water services to the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

This law, which took effect immediately, is considered a continuation of a series of previous Israeli legislations prohibiting the work of "UNRWA," which was established in 1949 to provide essential services such as education, health, and relief to approximately 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

The Israeli escalation against "UNRWA" began following the October 7, 2023 attack, as Israel accused some of its employees of participating in terrorist activities, leading to a temporary suspension of funding from Western countries before it was resumed after UN investigations refuted most of the allegations.

In October 2024, the Knesset approved a law prohibiting "UNRWA" from operating within Israel, deeming it a "terrorist organization," and the new law added the cutting of essential services to its offices, threatening to disrupt its work in Gaza, where 1.9 million Palestinians rely on its assistance amid the ongoing war and destruction that has led to the displacement of 90% of the population.