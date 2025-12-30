أدانت جامعة الدول العربية مصادقة الكنيست الإسرائيلي على قانون يقضي بقطع الكهرباء والمياه عن مكاتب وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين «الأونروا»، مؤكدة أن هذا القانون «استكمال للتشريعات غير القانونية التي صدرت عن الكنيست الإسرائيلي» بحظر عمل الأونروا بالأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

واعتبر قطاع فلسطين والأراضي العربية المحتلة بالأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية، تلك القرارات الإسرائيلية «انتهاكاً فاضحاً لحصانات وامتيازات منظمات الأمم المتحدة وتحدياً صارخاً لقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة بشأن فتوى محكمة العدل الدولية بخصوص التزامات إسرائيل تجاه الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والدول الأخرى في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما فيها القدس الشرقية».

وحذرت الجامعة العربية من أن هذا القانون الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ مباشرة بعد المصادقة عليه، ستكون له تداعياته الكارثية وسيقوض قدرة الأونروا على القيام بمهماتها الأممية في تقديم خدماتها الأساسية للاجئين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة التي لا غنى ولا بديل عنها، خصوصاً في قطاع غزة ودورها الأساسي في جهود إعادة الإعمار.

ودعت الجامعة العربية المجتمع الدولي بدوله وهيئاته ومؤسساته إلى تحمل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، والتصدي للقرارات والممارسات الإسرائيلية المُستهدفة للأونروا بما فيها اتخاذ إجراءات عقابية لدولة الاحتلال لإرغامها على التراجع عن تلك القوانين والالتزام بالقانون الدولي وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.

وجاء بيان الجامعة العربية رداً على مصادقة الكنيست الإسرائيلي أمس (الإثنين) على قانون يمنع تقديم خدمات الكهرباء والمياه لمكاتب وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين «الأونروا» في الأراضي المحتلة، بما في ذلك القدس الشرقية.

ويعد هذا القانون الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ فوراً استكمالاً لسلسلة تشريعات إسرائيلية سابقة بحظر عمل «الأونروا»، التي تأسست عام 1949 لتقديم خدمات أساسية تعليم، صحة، إغاثة لنحو 5.9 مليون لاجئ فلسطيني في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة والأردن وسورية ولبنان.

وبدأ التصعيد الإسرائيلي ضد «الأونروا» في أعقاب هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، إذ اتهمت إسرائيل بعض موظفيها بالمشاركة في أعمال إرهابية، ما أدى إلى تعليق تمويل دول غربية مؤقتاً قبل استئنافه بعد تحقيقات أممية نفت معظم الاتهامات.

وفي أكتوبر 2024 صادق الكنيست على قانون يحظر عمل «الأونروا» داخل إسرائيل، معتبراً إياها «منظمة إرهابية» وأضاف القانون الجديد قطع الخدمات الأساسية عن مكاتبها، ما يهدد بتعطيل عملها في غزة حيث يعتمد 1.9 مليون فلسطيني على مساعداتها وسط الحرب المستمرة والدمار الذي أدى إلى نزوح 90% من السكان.