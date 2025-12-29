Today (Monday), the White House announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had a positive phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine. The Kremlin confirmed that Putin informed Trump of a change in Moscow's negotiating position following an attempt by Kyiv to attack his residence, which Ukraine denied.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated today that Trump concluded a positive call with Putin regarding Ukraine.



In contrast, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump felt shock and anger when Putin informed him of Ukraine's attempt to attack his residence in the Novgorod region, explaining that Putin made it clear to Trump that Moscow's position would be reviewed due to the "political terrorism practiced by Kyiv," according to him.



He noted that the Russian and American presidents agreed to continue friendly dialogue, clarifying that senior advisors to the U.S. president were present during the phone call between Trump and Putin.



Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of attempting to attack Putin's official residence with 91 drones, all of which were shot down. He clarified that Russia would not tolerate the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian presidency. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the Russian accusations, calling them "lies," and accused Moscow of seeking to undermine the progress made in Ukrainian-American talks.