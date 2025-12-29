فيما أعلن البيت الأبيض اليوم (الإثنين) إجراء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مكالمة هاتفية إيجابية مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بشأن أوكرانيا، أكد الكرملين أن بوتين أبلغ ترمب بتغير موقف موسكو التفاوضي على خلفية محاولة كييف مهاجمة مقر إقامته، وهو ما نفته أوكرانيا.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، اليوم، إن ترمب اختتم مكالمة إيجابية مع بوتين بشأن أوكرانيا.


بالمقابل، قال مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف إن ترمب شعر بالصدمة والغضب عندما أخبره بوتين بمحاولة أوكرانيا مهاجمة مقر إقامته في منطقة نوفجورود، موضحاً أن بوتين أوضح لترمب أن موقف موسكو ستتم مراجعته جرّاء «الإرهاب السياسي الذي تمارسه كييف»، بحسب قوله.


وأشار إلى أن الرئيسين الروسي والأمريكي اتفقا على مواصلة الحوار الودي، موضحاً أن كبار مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي كانوا حاضرين خلال الاتصال الهاتفي بين ترمب وبوتين.


وكان وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف قد اتهم في وقت سابق اليوم أوكرانيا بمحاولة مهاجمة مقر إقامة بوتين الرسمي بواسطة 91 طائرة دون طيار، قبل أن يتم إسقاطها جميعاً، موضحاً أن روسيا لن تتغاضى عن الهجوم الأوكراني بطائرة على مقر الرئاسة الروسية، غير أن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي نفى الاتهامات الروسية، وقال إنها «أكاذيب»، واتهم موسكو بالسعي إلى تقويض التقدم المحرز في المحادثات الأوكرانية الأمريكية.