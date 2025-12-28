The eyes of Iraqis are turned, tomorrow (Monday), to the convening of the first session of the House of Representatives in the new sixth term, following the legislative elections that took place on November 11, which showed a voter turnout exceeding 56%.



Resolving the Parliament Presidency Elections



The political forces must announce their candidates for the positions of the Speaker of the Parliament and his two deputies before the first session, which has been announced and is designated for taking the legal oath and electing the presidency of the Parliament.



Despite the approaching date, the political forces are still unable to name their candidates for the presidency of the Parliament and its deputies, indicating the extent of the divisions, which the Supreme Judicial Council had previously warned about, calling on all political forces to enter the Parliament and resolve the election of the presidency in the first session.



It confirmed that any attempt to postpone or extend the first session is a clear violation of the Iraqi constitution and does not rely on any legal cover.



15 Days to Resolve the Issue



According to the constitutional timelines for holding the first parliamentary session and electing the presidential body, the House of Representatives will have 15 days to resolve this issue, and the Speaker of the Parliament will manage the proceedings of the sessions until a President and two deputies are elected within the constitutional timeframe.



The Sunni parties, blocs, and entities represented in the "Sunni Political Council" will be responsible for presenting their candidate for the presidency of the sixth term of the Parliament in the coming hours. As for the "Coordination Framework" forces, they must name their candidate for the position of the first deputy speaker of the Parliament, and the same applies to the Kurdish forces and parties to name their candidate for the position of the second deputy.



Disputes Over Resolving Positions



According to informed sources, disputes among various forces remain intense, which means that resolving the positions of the parliamentary presidency may be postponed to what is known as "last-minute decisions," a term that has been repeatedly used in constitutional entitlements after every electoral process, making the "birth" of constitutional entitlements after each electoral process a "difficult process."



Despite the Iraqi participation in the elections, which exceeded 56%, the political parties are still stagnant regarding the entitlements following the electoral process.



The "DPA" agency quoted sources as saying that the political forces did not handle this popular turnout towards the ballot boxes with the level of responsibility and did not meet the voters' choices according to the election results, instead opting for a political process based on the choices and desires of political bloc leaders rather than what the election results produced.