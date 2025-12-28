تتجه أنظار العراقيين، غدا (الإثنين)، إلى انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس النواب في الدورة السادسة الجديدة، بعد الانتخابات التشريعية التي جرت في 11 نوفمبر الماضي، وأظهرت نسبة مشاركة شعبية تجاوزت 56 % من الناخبين.


حسم انتخابات رئاسة البرلمان


ويتعين على القوى السياسية إعلان تسمية مرشحيها لشغل مناصب رئيس البرلمان ونائبيه قبيل عقد الجلسة الأولى التي تم الإعلان عنها وتخصص لأداء اليمين القانونية وانتخاب هيئة رئاسة البرلمان.


ورغم اقتراب الموعد، إلا أن القوى السياسية لا تزال عاجزة عن تسمية مرشحيها لرئاسة البرلمان ونائبيه، في مؤشر يعكس حجم الانقسامات، وهو ما سبق أن حذر منه مجلس القضاء الأعلى، داعياً جميع القوى السياسية إلى دخول قبة البرلمان وحسم انتخاب هيئة الرئاسة في الجلسة الأولى.


وأكد أن أي محاولة لتأجيل الجلسة الأولى أو تمديدها تعد مخالفة صريحة للدستور العراقي ولا تستند إلى أي غطاء قانوني.


15 يوماً لحسم الملف


وحسب التوقيتات الدستورية لمهلة عقد جلسة البرلمان الأولى وانتخاب الهيئة الرئاسية سيكون أمام مجلس النواب 15 يوماً لحسم هذا الملف وسيكون رئيس السنة في البرلمان هو من يدير وقائع الجلسات لحين انتخاب رئيس ونائبين ضمن المهلة الدستورية.


وستكون الأحزاب والكتل والكيانات السنية الممثلة في «المجلس السياسي السني» خلال الساعات القادمة، مسؤولة عن تقديم مرشحها لرئاسة الدورة السادسة للبرلمان، وبالنسبة لقوى«الإطار التنسيقي»، فإنه يتعين عليها تسمية المرشح لمنصب النائب الأول لرئيس البرلمان، والأمر ينطبق على القوى والأحزاب الكردية لتسمية المرشح لشغل منصب النائب الثاني.


خلافات حول حسم المناصب


وحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن الخلافات داخل مختلف القوى مازالت عاصفة، ما يعني أن حسم مناصب هيئة رئاسة البرلمان ربما ستؤجل إلى ما يعرف بـ«قرارات اللحظة الأخيرة» وهو اصطلاح تكرر استخدامه في الاستحقاقات الدستورية بعد كل عملية انتخابية ما يجعل «ولادة» الاستحقاقات الدستورية بعد كل عملية انتخابية، «عملية عسيرة».


ورغم المشاركة العراقية في الانتخابات والتي تجاوزت نسبة 56 %، فإن الأطراف السياسية لاتزال تراوح مكانها بشأن استحقاقات ما بعد العملية الانتخابية.


ونقلت وكالة «د.ب.أ» عن المصادر، قولها: إن القوى السياسية لم تتعامل مع هذا الإقبال الجماهيري نحو صناديق الاقتراع بمستوى المسؤولية وتلبية خيارات الناخبين وفق نتائج الانتخابات وذهبت باتجاه عملية سياسية تقوم على أساس خيارات ورغبات قادة الكتل السياسية وليس ما أفرزته نتائج الانتخابات.