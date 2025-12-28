تتجه أنظار العراقيين، غدا (الإثنين)، إلى انعقاد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس النواب في الدورة السادسة الجديدة، بعد الانتخابات التشريعية التي جرت في 11 نوفمبر الماضي، وأظهرت نسبة مشاركة شعبية تجاوزت 56 % من الناخبين.
حسم انتخابات رئاسة البرلمان
ويتعين على القوى السياسية إعلان تسمية مرشحيها لشغل مناصب رئيس البرلمان ونائبيه قبيل عقد الجلسة الأولى التي تم الإعلان عنها وتخصص لأداء اليمين القانونية وانتخاب هيئة رئاسة البرلمان.
ورغم اقتراب الموعد، إلا أن القوى السياسية لا تزال عاجزة عن تسمية مرشحيها لرئاسة البرلمان ونائبيه، في مؤشر يعكس حجم الانقسامات، وهو ما سبق أن حذر منه مجلس القضاء الأعلى، داعياً جميع القوى السياسية إلى دخول قبة البرلمان وحسم انتخاب هيئة الرئاسة في الجلسة الأولى.
وأكد أن أي محاولة لتأجيل الجلسة الأولى أو تمديدها تعد مخالفة صريحة للدستور العراقي ولا تستند إلى أي غطاء قانوني.
15 يوماً لحسم الملف
وحسب التوقيتات الدستورية لمهلة عقد جلسة البرلمان الأولى وانتخاب الهيئة الرئاسية سيكون أمام مجلس النواب 15 يوماً لحسم هذا الملف وسيكون رئيس السنة في البرلمان هو من يدير وقائع الجلسات لحين انتخاب رئيس ونائبين ضمن المهلة الدستورية.
وستكون الأحزاب والكتل والكيانات السنية الممثلة في «المجلس السياسي السني» خلال الساعات القادمة، مسؤولة عن تقديم مرشحها لرئاسة الدورة السادسة للبرلمان، وبالنسبة لقوى«الإطار التنسيقي»، فإنه يتعين عليها تسمية المرشح لمنصب النائب الأول لرئيس البرلمان، والأمر ينطبق على القوى والأحزاب الكردية لتسمية المرشح لشغل منصب النائب الثاني.
خلافات حول حسم المناصب
وحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن الخلافات داخل مختلف القوى مازالت عاصفة، ما يعني أن حسم مناصب هيئة رئاسة البرلمان ربما ستؤجل إلى ما يعرف بـ«قرارات اللحظة الأخيرة» وهو اصطلاح تكرر استخدامه في الاستحقاقات الدستورية بعد كل عملية انتخابية ما يجعل «ولادة» الاستحقاقات الدستورية بعد كل عملية انتخابية، «عملية عسيرة».
ورغم المشاركة العراقية في الانتخابات والتي تجاوزت نسبة 56 %، فإن الأطراف السياسية لاتزال تراوح مكانها بشأن استحقاقات ما بعد العملية الانتخابية.
ونقلت وكالة «د.ب.أ» عن المصادر، قولها: إن القوى السياسية لم تتعامل مع هذا الإقبال الجماهيري نحو صناديق الاقتراع بمستوى المسؤولية وتلبية خيارات الناخبين وفق نتائج الانتخابات وذهبت باتجاه عملية سياسية تقوم على أساس خيارات ورغبات قادة الكتل السياسية وليس ما أفرزته نتائج الانتخابات.
The eyes of Iraqis are turned, tomorrow (Monday), to the convening of the first session of the House of Representatives in the new sixth term, following the legislative elections that took place on November 11, which showed a voter turnout exceeding 56%.
Resolving the Parliament Presidency Elections
The political forces must announce their candidates for the positions of the Speaker of the Parliament and his two deputies before the first session, which has been announced and is designated for taking the legal oath and electing the presidency of the Parliament.
Despite the approaching date, the political forces are still unable to name their candidates for the presidency of the Parliament and its deputies, indicating the extent of the divisions, which the Supreme Judicial Council had previously warned about, calling on all political forces to enter the Parliament and resolve the election of the presidency in the first session.
It confirmed that any attempt to postpone or extend the first session is a clear violation of the Iraqi constitution and does not rely on any legal cover.
15 Days to Resolve the Issue
According to the constitutional timelines for holding the first parliamentary session and electing the presidential body, the House of Representatives will have 15 days to resolve this issue, and the Speaker of the Parliament will manage the proceedings of the sessions until a President and two deputies are elected within the constitutional timeframe.
The Sunni parties, blocs, and entities represented in the "Sunni Political Council" will be responsible for presenting their candidate for the presidency of the sixth term of the Parliament in the coming hours. As for the "Coordination Framework" forces, they must name their candidate for the position of the first deputy speaker of the Parliament, and the same applies to the Kurdish forces and parties to name their candidate for the position of the second deputy.
Disputes Over Resolving Positions
According to informed sources, disputes among various forces remain intense, which means that resolving the positions of the parliamentary presidency may be postponed to what is known as "last-minute decisions," a term that has been repeatedly used in constitutional entitlements after every electoral process, making the "birth" of constitutional entitlements after each electoral process a "difficult process."
Despite the Iraqi participation in the elections, which exceeded 56%, the political parties are still stagnant regarding the entitlements following the electoral process.
The "DPA" agency quoted sources as saying that the political forces did not handle this popular turnout towards the ballot boxes with the level of responsibility and did not meet the voters' choices according to the election results, instead opting for a political process based on the choices and desires of political bloc leaders rather than what the election results produced.