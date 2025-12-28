The Turkish authorities arrested 3 members of the Muslim Brotherhood residing on its territory, who participated in a campaign to storm Egyptian embassies abroad, including the Egyptian consulate in Istanbul.



Sources revealed that the three individuals arrested yesterday (Saturday) work in Brotherhood channels in Istanbul.



The operation came in the context of their participation in a Brotherhood campaign to close Egyptian embassies, protesting what the group claimed was Egypt's closure of the Rafah crossing and the siege of Gaza during the Israeli war.



These events trace back to a series of systematic Brotherhood movements that began months ago, targeting Egyptian diplomatic missions in several foreign countries during the years 2024 and 2025, as part of extensive campaigns led by the Brotherhood against Egypt.



The campaign began with two Brotherhood members, the brothers Anas and Tarek Habib, who stormed Egyptian embassies in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Britain, and Belgium, raising slogans related to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as a cover for the attack on the embassies.



Media platforms affiliated with the group, such as "Esnad" and "Midan," promoted calls for the campaign under the slogan "Besiege their embassies," claiming that Egypt was closing the Rafah crossing, despite assurances from the Egyptian and international sides that the closure was coming from the Israeli side.



The Egyptian consulate in Istanbul faced attempts to storm and climb its walls by demonstrators loyal to the group, with some chanting anti-Egyptian slogans and vandalizing the walls with political graffiti.