قبضت السلطات التركية على 3 من عناصر جماعة الإخوان المقيمين على أراضيها، شاركوا في حملة اقتحام سفارات مصر بالخارج، بما في ذلك القنصلية المصرية في إسطنبول.


وكشفت مصادر أن العناصر الثلاثة الذي قبض عليهم أمس (السبت)، يعملون في قنوات الإخوان في إسطنبول.


وجاءت العملية على خلفية مشاركتهم في حملة إخوانية لغلق السفارات المصرية، احتجاجاً على ما زعمته الجماعة من إغلاق مصر معبر رفح وحصار غزة خلال الحرب الإسرائيلية.


وتعود هذه الأحداث إلى سلسلة تحركات إخوانية ممنهجة بدأت قبل أشهر واستهدفت البعثات الدبلوماسية المصرية في عدة دول خارجية، خلال عامي 2024 و2025، كجزء من حملات واسعة قادتها جماعة الإخوان ضد مصر.


وبدأت الحملة بعنصرين إخوانيين، هما الشقيقان أنس وطارق حبيب، اللذان اقتحما سفارات مصر في عدة دول أوروبية، منها هولندا وبريطانيا وبلجيكا، رافعين شعارات تتعلق بالأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة كغطاء للهجوم على السفارات.


وروجت منصات إعلامية تابعة للجماعة، مثل «إسناد» و«ميدان»، لدعوات الحملة تحت شعار «حاصروا سفاراتهم»، بزعم أن مصر تغلق معبر رفح، رغم تأكيدات الجانب المصري والدولي بأن الإغلاق يأتي من الجانب الإسرائيلي.


وتعرضت القنصلية المصرية في إسطنبول لمحاولات اقتحام وتسلق لأسوارها من قبل متظاهرين موالين للجماعة، وردد بعضهم هتافات معادية وشوهوا الجدران بشعارات سياسية.