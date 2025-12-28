قبضت السلطات التركية على 3 من عناصر جماعة الإخوان المقيمين على أراضيها، شاركوا في حملة اقتحام سفارات مصر بالخارج، بما في ذلك القنصلية المصرية في إسطنبول.
وكشفت مصادر أن العناصر الثلاثة الذي قبض عليهم أمس (السبت)، يعملون في قنوات الإخوان في إسطنبول.
وجاءت العملية على خلفية مشاركتهم في حملة إخوانية لغلق السفارات المصرية، احتجاجاً على ما زعمته الجماعة من إغلاق مصر معبر رفح وحصار غزة خلال الحرب الإسرائيلية.
وتعود هذه الأحداث إلى سلسلة تحركات إخوانية ممنهجة بدأت قبل أشهر واستهدفت البعثات الدبلوماسية المصرية في عدة دول خارجية، خلال عامي 2024 و2025، كجزء من حملات واسعة قادتها جماعة الإخوان ضد مصر.
وبدأت الحملة بعنصرين إخوانيين، هما الشقيقان أنس وطارق حبيب، اللذان اقتحما سفارات مصر في عدة دول أوروبية، منها هولندا وبريطانيا وبلجيكا، رافعين شعارات تتعلق بالأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة كغطاء للهجوم على السفارات.
وروجت منصات إعلامية تابعة للجماعة، مثل «إسناد» و«ميدان»، لدعوات الحملة تحت شعار «حاصروا سفاراتهم»، بزعم أن مصر تغلق معبر رفح، رغم تأكيدات الجانب المصري والدولي بأن الإغلاق يأتي من الجانب الإسرائيلي.
وتعرضت القنصلية المصرية في إسطنبول لمحاولات اقتحام وتسلق لأسوارها من قبل متظاهرين موالين للجماعة، وردد بعضهم هتافات معادية وشوهوا الجدران بشعارات سياسية.
The Turkish authorities arrested 3 members of the Muslim Brotherhood residing on its territory, who participated in a campaign to storm Egyptian embassies abroad, including the Egyptian consulate in Istanbul.
Sources revealed that the three individuals arrested yesterday (Saturday) work in Brotherhood channels in Istanbul.
The operation came in the context of their participation in a Brotherhood campaign to close Egyptian embassies, protesting what the group claimed was Egypt's closure of the Rafah crossing and the siege of Gaza during the Israeli war.
These events trace back to a series of systematic Brotherhood movements that began months ago, targeting Egyptian diplomatic missions in several foreign countries during the years 2024 and 2025, as part of extensive campaigns led by the Brotherhood against Egypt.
The campaign began with two Brotherhood members, the brothers Anas and Tarek Habib, who stormed Egyptian embassies in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Britain, and Belgium, raising slogans related to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as a cover for the attack on the embassies.
Media platforms affiliated with the group, such as "Esnad" and "Midan," promoted calls for the campaign under the slogan "Besiege their embassies," claiming that Egypt was closing the Rafah crossing, despite assurances from the Egyptian and international sides that the closure was coming from the Israeli side.
The Egyptian consulate in Istanbul faced attempts to storm and climb its walls by demonstrators loyal to the group, with some chanting anti-Egyptian slogans and vandalizing the walls with political graffiti.