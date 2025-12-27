About 48 hours before their meeting in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky again, considering that he "doesn't have anything for me to agree to."



The Final Decision Maker



Trump told Politico yesterday, Friday, regarding the summit taking place on Sunday: "The Ukrainian president doesn't have anything for me to agree to," adding, "So we'll see what he has."



He added that he considers himself the final decision maker in any potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that any initiative does not gain value until it receives his approval.



Despite escalating his rhetoric, the U.S. president expressed his belief that a fruitful meeting with Zelensky is possible, and that he will speak soon with his Russian counterpart Putin when he sees fit, as he put it.



According to Western media, the summit, which will be held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence where he is spending his vacation, will discuss territorial issues, which are the main obstacle in the talks to end the Russian war in Ukraine.



The Revised Plan



The Florida summit comes days after Zelensky revealed the revised U.S. plan to end the war, which was updated following talks with Kyiv and received criticism from Russia, which accused Ukraine of trying to sabotage the negotiations.



The revised plan includes freezing the current front line without providing an immediate solution to Russia's demands, which include control over territories that make up more than 19% of Ukraine.



Washington is pressuring Ukraine to withdraw from the remaining parts under its control in the eastern Donetsk region, estimated at about 20% of the total area, based on Russian demands in this regard.



Washington proposed a joint administration between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, which has come under Russian control.



German Support for Zelensky



Before the U.S.-Ukrainian summit, Zelensky received support from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Zelensky stated in a post on the social media platform X: "We are coordinating our positions, and everyone in Europe should be on the same page in defending our European way of life, our countries' independence, and peace in Europe... Peace must prevail."



Merz responded in a post on X, saying: "We stand firmly by your side. A strong coordinated European approach remains essential to achieve peace, freedom, and security. The Berlin group is ready to help, in close coordination with our American partners."



Public Referendum



Zelensky announced that his country is ready to put the U.S. plan in Ukraine to a public referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire of at least two months. He expressed in statements to Axios his hope to reach a peace agreement with Trump when they meet next Sunday.



He confirmed his readiness for the upcoming meetings and negotiations in the United States, noting that the negotiating teams have made tangible progress and accomplished much regarding the preparation of necessary security guarantees and the recovery and economic development plan.



He pointed out that most aspects of the bilateral agreements with Washington are now ready, emphasizing that "we now have a great opportunity to stop the bloodshed and reach a just peace."



Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that Russia recognizes the need for a ceasefire if President Zelensky calls for a referendum, but prefers a shorter duration, noting that most aspects of the bilateral agreements with Washington are already ready.



Russian Accusations Against Ukraine



Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to sabotage negotiations regarding the U.S. plan to end the war, pointing out that the new text presented by Ukraine this week differs fundamentally from what Moscow negotiated with the Americans.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the situation is currently closer to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and that everything now depends on the political will of the parties involved.



He noted that setting artificial deadlines will not help in reaching an agreement on Ukraine, and that it should not be discussed at this time.



The Russian official warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict has not yet been removed, emphasizing that his country is sending messages to the United States confirming the necessity of reaching real understandings.