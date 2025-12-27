قبل نحو 48 ساعة من لقائهما في فلوريدا، هاجم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مجدداً، معتبراً أنه «لا يملك أي شيء حتى أوافق عليه».
صاحب القرار النهائي
وقال ترمب لموقع «بوليتيكو»، أمس الجمعة، بشأن القمة التي تعقد الأحد: «لا يملك الرئيس الأوكراني أي شيء حتى أوافق أنا عليه»، مضيفاً «لذا سنرى ما لديه».
وأضاف أنه يعتبر نفسه صاحب القرار النهائي في أي اتفاق سلام محتمل بين أوكرانيا وروسيا، مشدداً على أن أي مبادرة لا تكتسب قيمة، قبل أن تحظى بموافقته.
ورغم تصعيد لهجته، عبّر الرئيس الأمريكي عن اعتقاده بأنه من الممكن عقد اجتماع مثمر مع زيلينسكي، كما أنه سيتحدث قريباً مع نظيره الروسي بوتين عندما يرى ذلك مناسباً، وفق تعبيره.
وحسب وسائل إعلام غربية فإن القمة التي ستقام في مقر إقامة ترمب في مارالاغو حيث يقضي عطلته، ستبحث قضايا الأراضي، وهي العقبة الرئيسية في محادثات إنهاء الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا.
الخطة المعدلة
وتأتي قمة فلوريدا، بعد أيام من كشف زيلينسكي الخطة الأمريكية المعدلة لإنهاء الحرب، التي تم تحديثها عقب محادثات مع كييف ولقيت انتقاداً من روسيا التي اتهمت أوكرانيا بمحاولة نسف المفاوضات.
وتتضمن الخطة المعدلة تجميد خط المواجهة الحالي دون تقديم حل فوري لمطالب روسيا التي تشمل السيطرة على أراض تشكل أكثر من 19% من أوكرانيا.
وتمارس واشنطن ضغوطاً على أوكرانيا للانسحاب من الأجزاء المتبقية تحت سيطرتها من منطقة دونيتسك الشرقية والمقدّرة بنحو 20% من المساحة الإجمالية، بناء على المطالب الروسية في هذا الخصوص.
واقترحت واشنطن إدارة مشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوكرانيا لمحطة زاباروجيا النووية، الأكبر من نوعها في أوروبا، التي باتت تحت سيطرة روسية.
دعم ألماني لزيلينسكي
وقبيل القمة الأمريكية الأوكرانية تلقى زيلينسكي دعماً من المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس. وقال زيلينسكي في منشور له على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»: «نحن ننسق مواقفنا، ويجب أن يكون الجميع في أوروبا على النسق نفسه في الدفاع عن أسلوب حياتنا الأوروبي، وعن استقلال دولنا، وعن السلام في أوروبا... لا بد أن يسود السلام».
ورد ميرتس في منشور له على إكس بقوله: «نحن نقف بثبات إلى جانبكم. ويبقى النهج الأوروبي القوي المنسق ضرورياً لتحقيق السلام والحرية والأمن. إن مجموعة برلين جاهزة للمساعدة، بالتنسيق الوثيق مع شركائنا الأمريكيين».
استفتاء شعبي
وكان زيلينسكي، أعلن أن أبلاده مستعدة لطرح الخطة الأمريكية في أوكرانيا على استفتاء شعبي إذا وافقت روسيا على وقف إطلاق نار بما لا يقل عن شهرين. وعبر في تصريحات لموقع أكسيوس، عن أمله في التوصل إلى اتفاق مع ترمب للسلام عندما يلتقيه الأحد القادم.
وأكد استعداده للاجتماعات والمفاوضات المرتقبة في الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن فرق التفاوض حققت تقدماً ملموساً وأنجزت الكثير بشأن إعداد الضمانات الأمنية اللازمة وخطة التعافي والتنمية الاقتصادية.
ولفت إلى أن معظم جوانب الاتفاقات الثنائية مع واشنطن أصبحت جاهزة، مشدداً على أن" لدينا الآن فرصة كبيرة لوقف إراقة الدماء والتوصل إلى سلام عادل".
ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن روسيا تدرك الحاجة إلى وقف إطلاق النار إذا دعا الرئيس زيلينسكي لاستفتاء، لكنها تفضل مدة أقصر، لافتاً إلى أن معظم جوانب الاتفاقات الثنائية مع واشنطن أصبحت بالفعل جاهزة.
اتهامات روسية لأوكرانيا
واتهمت روسيا أوكرانيا بمحاولة نسف المفاوضات بشأن الخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب، ولفتت إلى أن النص الجديد الذي قدمته أوكرانيا هذا الأسبوع يختلف اختلافا جذرياً عما تفاوضت عليه موسكو مع الأمريكيين.
واعتبر نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن الوضع حالياً أقرب إلى حل الأزمة الأوكرانية، وأن كل شيء يعتمد الآن على الإرادة السياسية للفرقاء.
ولفت إلى أن تحديد مواعيد نهائية مصطنعة لن يساعد في التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن أوكرانيا، وأنه لا ينبغي في الوقت الراهن الحديث عن أي جداول زمنية.
وحذر المسؤول الروسي من أن خطر نشوب نزاع نووي لم تتم إزالته بعد، مؤكداً أن بلاده تبعث رسائل للولايات المتحدة تؤكد ضرورة التوصل إلى تفاهمات حقيقية.
About 48 hours before their meeting in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky again, considering that he "doesn't have anything for me to agree to."
The Final Decision Maker
Trump told Politico yesterday, Friday, regarding the summit taking place on Sunday: "The Ukrainian president doesn't have anything for me to agree to," adding, "So we'll see what he has."
He added that he considers himself the final decision maker in any potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that any initiative does not gain value until it receives his approval.
Despite escalating his rhetoric, the U.S. president expressed his belief that a fruitful meeting with Zelensky is possible, and that he will speak soon with his Russian counterpart Putin when he sees fit, as he put it.
According to Western media, the summit, which will be held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence where he is spending his vacation, will discuss territorial issues, which are the main obstacle in the talks to end the Russian war in Ukraine.
The Revised Plan
The Florida summit comes days after Zelensky revealed the revised U.S. plan to end the war, which was updated following talks with Kyiv and received criticism from Russia, which accused Ukraine of trying to sabotage the negotiations.
The revised plan includes freezing the current front line without providing an immediate solution to Russia's demands, which include control over territories that make up more than 19% of Ukraine.
Washington is pressuring Ukraine to withdraw from the remaining parts under its control in the eastern Donetsk region, estimated at about 20% of the total area, based on Russian demands in this regard.
Washington proposed a joint administration between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, which has come under Russian control.
German Support for Zelensky
Before the U.S.-Ukrainian summit, Zelensky received support from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Zelensky stated in a post on the social media platform X: "We are coordinating our positions, and everyone in Europe should be on the same page in defending our European way of life, our countries' independence, and peace in Europe... Peace must prevail."
Merz responded in a post on X, saying: "We stand firmly by your side. A strong coordinated European approach remains essential to achieve peace, freedom, and security. The Berlin group is ready to help, in close coordination with our American partners."
Public Referendum
Zelensky announced that his country is ready to put the U.S. plan in Ukraine to a public referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire of at least two months. He expressed in statements to Axios his hope to reach a peace agreement with Trump when they meet next Sunday.
He confirmed his readiness for the upcoming meetings and negotiations in the United States, noting that the negotiating teams have made tangible progress and accomplished much regarding the preparation of necessary security guarantees and the recovery and economic development plan.
He pointed out that most aspects of the bilateral agreements with Washington are now ready, emphasizing that "we now have a great opportunity to stop the bloodshed and reach a just peace."
Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that Russia recognizes the need for a ceasefire if President Zelensky calls for a referendum, but prefers a shorter duration, noting that most aspects of the bilateral agreements with Washington are already ready.
Russian Accusations Against Ukraine
Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to sabotage negotiations regarding the U.S. plan to end the war, pointing out that the new text presented by Ukraine this week differs fundamentally from what Moscow negotiated with the Americans.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the situation is currently closer to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and that everything now depends on the political will of the parties involved.
He noted that setting artificial deadlines will not help in reaching an agreement on Ukraine, and that it should not be discussed at this time.
The Russian official warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict has not yet been removed, emphasizing that his country is sending messages to the United States confirming the necessity of reaching real understandings.