قبل نحو 48 ساعة من لقائهما في فلوريدا، هاجم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مجدداً، معتبراً أنه «لا يملك أي شيء حتى أوافق عليه».


صاحب القرار النهائي


وقال ترمب لموقع «بوليتيكو»، أمس الجمعة، بشأن القمة التي تعقد الأحد: «لا يملك الرئيس الأوكراني أي شيء حتى أوافق أنا عليه»، مضيفاً «لذا سنرى ما لديه».


وأضاف أنه يعتبر نفسه صاحب القرار النهائي في أي اتفاق سلام محتمل بين أوكرانيا وروسيا، مشدداً على أن أي مبادرة لا تكتسب قيمة، قبل أن تحظى بموافقته.


ورغم تصعيد لهجته، عبّر الرئيس الأمريكي عن اعتقاده بأنه من الممكن ‌عقد اجتماع مثمر مع زيلينسكي، كما أنه سيتحدث قريباً مع نظيره الروسي بوتين عندما يرى ذلك مناسباً، وفق تعبيره.


وحسب وسائل إعلام غربية فإن القمة التي ستقام في مقر إقامة ترمب في مارالاغو حيث يقضي عطلته، ستبحث قضايا الأراضي، وهي العقبة ‌الرئيسية في محادثات إنهاء الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا.


الخطة المعدلة


وتأتي قمة فلوريدا، بعد أيام من كشف زيلينسكي الخطة الأمريكية المعدلة لإنهاء الحرب، التي تم تحديثها عقب محادثات مع كييف ولقيت انتقاداً من روسيا التي اتهمت أوكرانيا بمحاولة نسف المفاوضات.


وتتضمن الخطة المعدلة تجميد خط المواجهة الحالي دون تقديم حل فوري لمطالب روسيا التي تشمل السيطرة على أراض تشكل أكثر من 19% من أوكرانيا.


وتمارس واشنطن ضغوطاً على أوكرانيا للانسحاب من الأجزاء المتبقية تحت سيطرتها من منطقة دونيتسك الشرقية والمقدّرة بنحو 20% من المساحة الإجمالية، بناء على المطالب الروسية في هذا الخصوص.


واقترحت واشنطن إدارة مشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوكرانيا لمحطة زاباروجيا النووية، الأكبر من نوعها في أوروبا، التي باتت تحت سيطرة روسية.


دعم ألماني لزيلينسكي


وقبيل القمة الأمريكية الأوكرانية تلقى زيلينسكي دعماً من المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس. وقال زيلينسكي في منشور له على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»: «نحن ننسق مواقفنا، ويجب أن يكون الجميع في أوروبا على النسق نفسه في الدفاع عن أسلوب حياتنا الأوروبي، وعن استقلال دولنا، وعن السلام في أوروبا... لا بد أن يسود السلام».


ورد ميرتس في منشور له على إكس بقوله: «نحن نقف بثبات إلى جانبكم. ويبقى النهج الأوروبي القوي المنسق ضرورياً لتحقيق السلام والحرية والأمن. إن مجموعة برلين جاهزة للمساعدة، بالتنسيق الوثيق مع شركائنا الأمريكيين».


استفتاء شعبي


وكان زيلينسكي، أعلن أن أبلاده مستعدة لطرح الخطة الأمريكية في أوكرانيا على استفتاء شعبي إذا وافقت روسيا على وقف إطلاق نار بما لا يقل عن شهرين. وعبر في تصريحات لموقع أكسيوس، عن أمله في التوصل إلى اتفاق مع ترمب للسلام عندما يلتقيه الأحد القادم.


وأكد استعداده للاجتماعات والمفاوضات المرتقبة في الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن فرق التفاوض حققت تقدماً ملموساً وأنجزت الكثير بشأن إعداد الضمانات الأمنية اللازمة وخطة التعافي والتنمية الاقتصادية.


ولفت إلى أن معظم جوانب الاتفاقات الثنائية مع واشنطن أصبحت جاهزة، مشدداً على أن" لدينا الآن فرصة كبيرة لوقف إراقة الدماء والتوصل إلى سلام عادل".


ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن روسيا تدرك الحاجة إلى وقف إطلاق النار إذا دعا الرئيس زيلينسكي لاستفتاء، لكنها تفضل مدة أقصر، لافتاً إلى أن معظم جوانب الاتفاقات الثنائية مع واشنطن أصبحت بالفعل جاهزة.


اتهامات روسية لأوكرانيا


واتهمت روسيا أوكرانيا بمحاولة نسف المفاوضات بشأن الخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب، ولفتت إلى أن النص الجديد الذي قدمته أوكرانيا هذا الأسبوع يختلف اختلافا جذرياً عما تفاوضت عليه موسكو مع الأمريكيين.


واعتبر نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف أن الوضع حالياً أقرب إلى حل الأزمة الأوكرانية، وأن كل شيء يعتمد الآن على الإرادة السياسية للفرقاء.


ولفت إلى أن تحديد مواعيد نهائية مصطنعة لن يساعد في التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن أوكرانيا، وأنه لا ينبغي في الوقت الراهن الحديث عن أي جداول زمنية.


وحذر المسؤول الروسي من أن خطر نشوب نزاع نووي لم تتم إزالته بعد، مؤكداً أن بلاده تبعث رسائل للولايات المتحدة تؤكد ضرورة التوصل إلى تفاهمات حقيقية.