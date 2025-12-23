فيما يتركز وجوها في ولايتين رئيستين، كشفت السفارة الأمريكية في اليمن اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن سيطرة أمريكيين من أصول يمنية على 50% من متاجر البقالات في مدينة نيويورك وحدها.


وقالت السفارة في تدوينات على حسابها في منصة «إكس»: يملك الأمريكيون من أصول يمنية ما يصل إلى 50٪ من متاجر البقالة في مدينة نيويورك، ومنها تلك الموجودة في بروكلين، مما يسهم في دعم الأحياء بتوفير فرص العمل وتعزيز روح المجتمع.


وتضاربت الإحصاءات عن عدد الأمريكيين من أصول يمنية، وتشير إحصاءات 2020 إلى حوالى 91 ألف شخص من أصول يمنية أو مولودون في اليمن، بينما تقدر مصادر أخرى العدد بما يتراوح بين 100,000 إلى 200,000، مع وجود تجمعات كبيرة لهم في ولايات مثل نيويورك وميشيغان.


وتتركز الجالية اليمنية في مدن رئيسية مثل بروكلين (نيويورك) وديربورن (ميشيغان).