فيما يتركز وجوها في ولايتين رئيستين، كشفت السفارة الأمريكية في اليمن اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن سيطرة أمريكيين من أصول يمنية على 50% من متاجر البقالات في مدينة نيويورك وحدها.
وقالت السفارة في تدوينات على حسابها في منصة «إكس»: يملك الأمريكيون من أصول يمنية ما يصل إلى 50٪ من متاجر البقالة في مدينة نيويورك، ومنها تلك الموجودة في بروكلين، مما يسهم في دعم الأحياء بتوفير فرص العمل وتعزيز روح المجتمع.
وتضاربت الإحصاءات عن عدد الأمريكيين من أصول يمنية، وتشير إحصاءات 2020 إلى حوالى 91 ألف شخص من أصول يمنية أو مولودون في اليمن، بينما تقدر مصادر أخرى العدد بما يتراوح بين 100,000 إلى 200,000، مع وجود تجمعات كبيرة لهم في ولايات مثل نيويورك وميشيغان.
وتتركز الجالية اليمنية في مدن رئيسية مثل بروكلين (نيويورك) وديربورن (ميشيغان).
While their presence is concentrated in two main states, the U.S. Embassy in Yemen revealed today (Tuesday) that Americans of Yemeni descent control 50% of grocery stores in New York City alone.
The embassy stated in posts on its account on the "X" platform: Americans of Yemeni descent own up to 50% of grocery stores in New York City, including those located in Brooklyn, contributing to neighborhood support by providing job opportunities and enhancing community spirit.
Statistics on the number of Americans of Yemeni descent vary, with 2020 statistics indicating about 91,000 people of Yemeni descent or born in Yemen, while other sources estimate the number to be between 100,000 and 200,000, with large communities in states like New York and Michigan.
The Yemeni community is concentrated in major cities such as Brooklyn (New York) and Dearborn (Michigan).