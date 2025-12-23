While their presence is concentrated in two main states, the U.S. Embassy in Yemen revealed today (Tuesday) that Americans of Yemeni descent control 50% of grocery stores in New York City alone.



The embassy stated in posts on its account on the "X" platform: Americans of Yemeni descent own up to 50% of grocery stores in New York City, including those located in Brooklyn, contributing to neighborhood support by providing job opportunities and enhancing community spirit.



Statistics on the number of Americans of Yemeni descent vary, with 2020 statistics indicating about 91,000 people of Yemeni descent or born in Yemen, while other sources estimate the number to be between 100,000 and 200,000, with large communities in states like New York and Michigan.



The Yemeni community is concentrated in major cities such as Brooklyn (New York) and Dearborn (Michigan).