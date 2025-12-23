شهدت أسعار الذهب في السوق المصرية يوم الثلاثاء 23 ديسمبر 2025 ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً مع بداية التعاملات، مسجلة مستويات قياسية جديدة، مدعومة بالصعود الحاد في الأسعار العالمية للمعدن الأصفر.

يأتي هذا الارتفاع في ظل زيادة الإقبال على الذهب كملاذ آمن أمام التوترات الجيوسياسية العالمية، وتوقعات خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية، إلى جانب ضعف الدولار الأمريكي. كما ساهم استقرار سعر صرف الجنيه المصري أمام الدولار في الحفاظ على الزخم الصعودي المحلي.

سعر الذهب في مصر

وفقاً لآخر التحديثات خلال التعاملات اليوم، سجل جرام الذهب عيار 21 (الأكثر تداولاً في مصر) نحو 5900 جنيه مصري للبيع و5850 - 5880 جنيهاً للشراء (بدون مصنعية)، أما عيار 24، فقد بلغ نحو 6742 - 6743 جنيهاً، وعيار 18 نحو 5057 - 5060 جنيهاً، وعيار 14 نحو 3926 جنيهاً، فيما بلغ سعر الجنيه الذهب نحو 47200 - 47240 جنيهاً.

سعر الذهب عالمياً

عالمياً، تجاوز سعر أونصة الذهب حاجز 4480 دولاراً أمريكياً، مسجلاً نحو 4483 - 4486 دولاراً، بارتفاع يومي يصل إلى 0.9%، ومكاسب شهرية تفوق 8%.

ومنذ بداية عام 2025، ارتفع الذهب بنسبة تصل إلى 68 - 70%، مدفوعاً بشراءات البنوك المركزية القوية وتدفقات الاستثمار في الصناديق المتداولة.

توقعات المحللين

ويتوقع محللون، وصول الأونصة إلى 4900 دولار بحلول 2026، مما قد يدفع عيار 21 المحلي نحو 6700 جنيه أو أكثر.

وأدى الصعود في سعر الذهب في مصر إلى زيادة الطلب المحلي، رغم ارتفاع الأسعار التاريخي الذي يجعل الذهب استثماراً جذاباً للحفاظ على القيمة أمام التضخم، فيما يحذر خبراء من تقلبات محتملة إذا تغيرت السياسات النقدية الأمريكية أو هدأت التوترات الجيوسياسية.