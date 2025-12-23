Gold prices in the Egyptian market witnessed a noticeable increase on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at the beginning of trading, recording new record levels, supported by the sharp rise in global prices for the yellow metal.

This increase comes amid rising demand for gold as a safe haven against global geopolitical tensions, expectations of a reduction in U.S. interest rates, along with the weakness of the U.S. dollar. The stability of the Egyptian pound's exchange rate against the dollar also contributed to maintaining local upward momentum.

Gold Prices in Egypt

According to the latest updates during today's trading, the price of 21-carat gold (the most traded in Egypt) reached about 5900 Egyptian pounds for sale and 5850 - 5880 pounds for purchase (excluding manufacturing fees). As for 24-carat gold, it reached about 6742 - 6743 pounds, while 18-carat gold was around 5057 - 5060 pounds, and 14-carat gold was about 3926 pounds. The price of the gold pound reached approximately 47200 - 47240 pounds.

Global Gold Prices

Globally, the price of an ounce of gold surpassed the $4480 mark, recording about $4483 - 4486, with a daily increase of 0.9% and monthly gains exceeding 8%.

Since the beginning of 2025, gold has risen by up to 68 - 70%, driven by strong central bank purchases and investment flows into exchange-traded funds.

Analysts' Predictions

Analysts expect the ounce to reach $4900 by 2026, which could push the local 21-carat price to around 6700 pounds or more.

The rise in gold prices in Egypt has led to increased local demand, despite the historic price increases that make gold an attractive investment for preserving value against inflation, while experts warn of potential volatility if U.S. monetary policies change or geopolitical tensions ease.